Chuck Koplinski: 'Arrival' packs powerful payoff

Director Denis Villeneuve ("Prisoners," "Sicario") continues to push the audience out of its comfort zone with "Arrival," a rewarding piece of adult science fiction (that means no destroyed cities or invading alien hordes) that doesn't shrink from challenging its audience, both in its presentation and its reluctance to pander.

Based on the short story "Story of Your Life" by Ted Chiang, the film takes an uncommonly realistic approach to a well-worn premise to create an immediacy that pays huge dividends in the end, as we become immersed in this intensely intimate story.

A never-better Amy Adams is Dr. Louise Banks, one of the world's leading linguists who has suffered a terrible personal loss she's still struggling to come to terms with. However, her troubles and everyone else's suddenly seem less pressing when 12 ships from an alien civilization land at different points around the globe. Their intentions are unknown, and it becomes obvious, as the days tick by and the craft do nothing, that some sort of communication with them must be attempted. Colonel Weber (Forrest Whitaker) recruits Banks to help him translate sounds taken from one of the ships, as well as Ian Donnelly (Jeremy Renner), a theoretical physicist who will help determine just what the aliens want.

The less said about the plot the better as this is a film of discovery, one that presents its modest wonders at its own pace, allowing viewers to take them in and turn them around in their minds before revealing its next big idea. A degree of patience is required as Villeneuve and screenwriter Eric Heisserer ultimately reward the viewer with a concept and climax that proves profoundly moving. Any descriptions of the aliens, their movements and way of communicating would do a disservice to the filmmakers and cruelly ruin the viewer's sense of discovery.

The irony of the movie is that "Arrival" ends up being an exploration of inner emotional space and ultimately how we perceive the world, time and our experiences. Adams' internalized performance is a perfect reflection of this, while the dissonant score from Villeneuve's frequent collaborator Johann Johannsson doesn't accompany the screen images at times but rather signals a change in the way the characters think and in the world itself.

"Arrival" will not be to everyone's taste. It requires a leap of fate where its main conceit is concerned, and while this plot point may not make sense to some on the surface, what it says about how we look at time, the effects trauma has on our perception of it and how we communicate impacts the way we look at the world, resonate far beyond the scope of this movie.

Villeneuve manages to accomplish all that Christopher Nolan failed to do with his overwrought "Interstellar," and in the process delivers one of the year's best films.

Also new in theaters

Powerful "Moonlight" a timely tale of lost youth (★★★★).

Riding a wave of positive buzz provided by the many film festivals where it was greeted with numerous accolades, Barry Jenkins' "Moonlight" arrives in theaters with the onus of not only having to live up to the hype but also breaking a losing streak where independent features are concerned.

Thankfully, the movie delivers all we've been led to believe it would, and while it may not set the world on fire at the box office, the many Oscar nominations and other awards that will surely come its way will hopefully heighten interest in the film.

Made up of three distinct acts, the movie follows the development of a young African-American homosexual boy living in an impoverished section of Miami. Each section features a different actor in the role, with the character referred to by a different name in each to note how his identity changes over time. On the surface, this seems to be a expedient casting decision, but this approach reaps great dividends as each actor brings nuances all their own that are unique to the character as they play him, which ultimately contributes to a complete, well-rounded characterization.

Act I focuses on Little (Alex Hibbert), an introverted young boy whose single mother (an excellent Naomie Harris) is fighting a losing battle with drugs, often leaving her son to fend for himself. Often bullied, the boy eventually crosses paths with Juan (Mahershala Ali), a drug dealer who briefly takes him under his wing.

Act II moves on to Little's high school years, where he goes by his given name Chiron (Ashton Sanders). Wrestling with his sexuality, the young man is still the subject of horrific bullying though he seemingly finds an ally in Kevin (Jharrel Jerome), who provides a shoulder for Chiron to lean on, and shares with him his first sexual encounter.

Act III finds Chiron as Black (Trevante Rhodes), who has followed in Juan's footsteps by pushing drugs on the streets where he lives, aimless and without direction. A phone call from Kevin (Andre Holland) 10 years after their last encounter may offer a sense of salvation he so desperately needs.

There's a degree of quiet about the film that speaks to the character's isolation, while Jenkins employs close shots of his three leads, which has the same effect. While the approach may not be one that screams to the heavens, the message the movie contains surely does.

More than any other film in recent memory, "Moonlight" speaks to the plight of young black men trapped by a lack of economic opportunity, unwarranted suspicion and unstable homes. While Little's quest is to find his own identity, it's a search that remains unresolved at the end.

It's no surprise that his moniker changes throughout, as he remains unsure of who he is and where he belongs. Jenkins' final shot is a haunting one as it simply and effectively drives home the sense of limbo Little and so many like him are suspended in today.

If he will ever find his footing remains in question, though the director does provide him with a piece of well-earned, genuine hope.

Sexy, sly "Handmaiden" a fun piece of deception (★★★★).

Sporting a plot James M. Cain would be proud to call his own, Chan-wook Park's "The Handmaiden" is a film that's liable to blindside unsuspecting viewers on more than one front.

On the surface, this appears to be a complex crime drama, which hinges on multiple pieces of deception, the audience being duped right along with its characters.

Then the film abruptly shifts gears during its last hour, becoming an intensely erotic love story laced with a sharp sense of ironic humor. Under Park's sure hand, the movie works on all fronts as it confidently heads toward its inspired climax.

Set in 1930s Korea, Count Fujiwara (Jung-woo Ha) has concocted a scheme to swindle Lady Hideko (Min-hee Kim), a Japanese heiress who lives in seclusion with her rich, eccentric Uncle Kouzuki (Jin-woong Jo). Posing as a forger, he's hired by the older man to duplicate copies of rare precious books he wishes to sell so that he might keep the originals. Fujiwara plans to seduce Hideko while doing his work, and in order to help convince her of his affections, he has arranged for fellow fraud Sook-Hee (Kim Tae-ri) to be hired as her new handmaiden. As soon as the Count marries Hideko, he plans to have her committed to an insane asylum and abscond with her fortune, which he will share with Sook-Hee.

As with any sure-fire plan hatched in countless film noirs, this sure thing goes off the rails in the most glorious fashion. The passion and intimacy that develops between the two women is an unexpected development that yields more than its share of surprises as does a wonderful plot twist halfway through that reveals to us that nearly all of what we've witnessed has been a lie.

The story is pulled off with great style by Park and his cast, which bring a passion to their respected roles that helps make each character's obsessive behavior seem a natural result of all they're forced to endure. Of particular note are the explicit, titillating scenes between Kim and Tae-ri that benefit greatly from the uninhibited approach by both actresses, the result being the most genuinely erotic moments seen on the screen this year.

While sex is never far from any of the character's minds, the true theme of the film is the dangerous nature of blind passion and the lengths it pushes us to without our realizing it. Each of this quartet falls victim to their own desires as the movie progresses, and in these moments, we recognize our own weaknesses in theirs.

However, Park knows that cautionary tales go down better with a liberal dose of irony, something he and co-writer Chan-wook Park apply in adapting the novel "Fingersmith" by Sarah Waters.

The result is a film that will have you smiling in recognition of the folly on display and how foolish we can become in the service of a pretty face or devastating smile.

