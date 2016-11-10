Notes-Worthy: Lonnie Ray

Photo by: Zack Widup/C.U. Bands and Fans Lonnie Ray

C.U. Bands and Fans' Terry Brown chats with radio personality Lonnie Ray of Killer Bee Honey and DaemonWeed:

You are guitarist in two bands currently. How did you begin to play with Killer Bee Honey? Have you been with this band from the beginning?

It's funny, we all know each other from being in different metal and hard rock bands. It also just so happened that all those bands broke up right around the same time. Guitarist Jim Means was actually the one who made a post on Facebook, inviting anyone interested to get together at his house for acoustic jams. Literally every one of us who showed up became a member of KBH. Jim's wife Cathy was the last to join, after a few practices and some prodding. She was a natural, she just didn't know it. We've been a band for five years now.

Tell us about DaemonWeed.

DaemonWeed is the unemployed brother-in-law of Killer Bee Honey. A couple of us had a side project that was all instrumental and heavy on the riffs. After we got KBH going, we thought maybe some vocals and another guitar might be what we needed, so that's what we did and never looked back. It's the antithesis of Killer Bee Honey. We just want to leave a large sonic footprint wherever we play. Plus we have umlauts. They let everyone know you rock.

As a radio personality with Illini Radio Group, you are surrounded by music constantly. Where did your love for music come from and do you love performing or broadcasting more?

My love of music comes from my mom, who was an original Beatlemaniac. My early years were filled with Beatles, Stones, Clapton and Hendrix, lots of great stuff from the '60s and '70s. ... I listened to her records over and over before I started my own musical journey. It was a great foundation not only for becoming a musician but also my career. I always wanted to work in radio, even as a kid. DJs, to me, had the coolest job ever. ... I will always be a rock guy at heart, but I also realize the broad reach of music. Most ... Broadcasting is performing, to a degree. They both require a little work to make it flow and occasionally, there's magic.