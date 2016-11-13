Ask 'Mimi,' Nov. 13, 2016

Photo by: Susanwerner.com Singer/songwriter Susan Werner

Did you hear Susan Werner on Thursday night at Krannert Center?

Yes, I went in cold, after having read the raves on her website. I had thought they might be hyperbole. But they're all true and then some.

I found her astonishing, one of the most strikingly original and talented singer-songwriters I've heard, and the most engaging and witty, not only in her stage demeanor, but her lyrics, which at one point had me thinking, "My God, she's a funky Cole Porter for these times."

She easily moves from one genre to another, including cabaret, folk and as she put it — gospel for agnostics — and from one mood to another, playing guitar or piano.

She has a great voice, perfect diction and her songwriting is superb: Tom Jones in 2010 recorded her song "Did Trouble Me," which she performed Thursday in Krannert's Studio Theatre.

Melding beautifully with her on stage was another amazing musician, Radoslav Lorkovic, a Croatian-born, classically trained folk and blues musician who played accordion and piano.

I am flabbergasted that Werner, who's based in Chicago, is not better known.

What's Joe Curnutte up to in the world of theater?

The 2000 Mahomet-Seymour High alumnus and his cohorts were featured in an Oct. 26 story in The New York Times about their troupe, the Mad Ones, for which Curnutte is the co-artistic director.

Its current "Miles for Mary" show is set at an Ohio high school in 1989 — "the year the sequel to 'Back to the Future' came out," Curnutte told Times writer Elisabeth Vincentelli. Other Mad Ones works were set at the 1939 New York World's Fair and in a 1970s motel room.

"If you think you're spotting a pattern, you're right: The acclaimed company's avowed artistic goal is to 'examine and illuminate American nostalgia,'" Vincentelli wrote.

"And the past is its oyster: The period details in 'Miles for Mary' — which follows the meetings of a teachers' committee planning a fundraising telethon — are mercilessly, hilariously accurate, from clunky speakerphones to slogan-bearing, tight-fitting T-shirts, from unforgiving haircuts to the set's beige functionality."

The play at the Bushwick Starr in Brooklyn closed Saturday.

What is the Outhaus Gallery?

Bert Stabler, a Ph.D. candidate in art education at the University of Illinois, started the art space in a small building, or shed, behind his house in Urbana.

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Champaign Public Library as part of its "Hidden Gems" series, Stabler, who's from Chicago and also has written about art, will talk about how and why he displays art there, sometimes for one night only.

He also will talk about the artists — some from Chicago and others local —whose work he will and has shown there. One Chicago artist who showed her work there is Edra Soto, who in September was on the cover of the Newcity Art's issue about 50 Chicago artists who make the city more beautiful and challenge it to imagine a better version of itself. Soto is one of the warmest artists I've met. I'm happy to say we are now Facebook friends as a result of having met at the Outhaus Gallery.

Have a question for 'Mimi'? We'd love to hear from you. Please email your question to mmerli@news-gazette.com.