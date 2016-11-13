John Frayne: UI Symphony's technical level gets high marks

The University of Illinois Symphony, led by Professor Donald Schleicher, gave its second concert of the season Oct. 28 in Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana, and it was an evening of multi-leveled pleasures.

The evening began with a performance of a 1985 piece, "The Chairman Dances" by John Adams, and the orchestra was conducted by talented young graduate student Long-Tao Tang, who hails from Hong Kong and is earning his doctorate, studying with Schleicher.

This piece, written by Adams while he was composing his famous opera "Nixon in China," imagines Chairman Mao Tse-tung, with his wife, recovering the spirit of their youth while dancing a fox-trot. In minimalist style, with a typewriter-like accompaniment, this work spins a hypnotic web, and conductor Tang kept the rhythm steady and subtly guided the later changes in tempo and timbre.

The familiar Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat by Franz Liszt offers formidable challenges to the soloist, as befits a work written to display Liszt's legendary techniques.

The piano soloist in this concert was Yujin Na, who comes from Seoul, South Korea, and is now working with Professors Ian Hobson and William Heiles.

Na succeeded well in her playing of the more declamatory passages, but more notable was her delicate soft touch in the lyrical passages. Especially delightful was Na's dialogue with the triangle in the third movement. The exciting finale brought excited applause for Na, and on her second curtain call, many in the audience were standing.

The technical level of this student orchestra is quite high, and a credit to the efforts of Maestro Schleicher.

There is also a strong expression of youthful enthusiasm among the players. And that feeling came across in a work full of passionate outbursts, the "Symphonie Fantastique," which might have been called "Symphony of Dreams."

This work offers not only a kaleidescope of emotions but also an array of new orchestra effects. The players in the UI Symphony, especially in the woodwinds and brass, acquitted themselves admirably in these technical challenges, and the attacks and releases, under Schleicher's incisive beat, were trigger sharp.

Berlioz's sonic range was enormous, and this performance was riveting from the whispers of the scene in the fields to the wild orgy of the finale. The excited response of the audience at the end was evidence of a highly enjoyable concert.

On Nov. 1, the Ensemble Basiani, an all-male chorus from the Republic of Georgia, came to Foellinger Great Hall and offered a 90-minute concert of magnificent polyphonic singing of the native songs of Georgia and the liturgical music of the Orthodox Church in Georgia.

The rich varieties of tone color and inter-voice complexity was familiar to me. I attended and reviewed their last concert here in 2012.

I assume that most members of the audience were like me in that they did not understand a word of the Georgian language, except the word "Georgia."

To be sure, the program notes gave the song texts in Georgian with English translations of most of them, as well as explanatory notes about the selections.

But one of the chorus members, without microphone, told us that the order of the program had been changed. As a result, I spent too much time trying to figure out where we were in the program and not enough time enjoying the magnificent singing.

I was not alone. Among the folks heading to the elevator, many were talking about their problems in estimating where they were in the program.

To be sure, an announcement was made when the chorus was shifting from secular folk songs to liturgical hymn and chant.

There were also songs with instruments, especially a delightful bagpipe, which gave a clue to the identity of the selection. Amid the confusion, there was much splendid music making. Many in the audience, particularly those close to the stage, stood at the end of the program.

There were two encores, featuring sweet and gentle singing.

But there is clearly a communication problem here, which might be solved by a microphone and commentary in English.

John Frayne hosts "Classics of the Phonograph" on Saturdays at WILL-FM and, in retirement, teaches at the UI. Reach him at frayne@illinois.edu.