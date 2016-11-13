Look ahead: Top picks from Melissa Merli for the week to come
Cutting-edge art
The UI School of Art + Design Faculty Exhibition opening used to be one of the social events of the year, before there were so many other arts events here in C-U. I heard one faculty member would make a grand entrance, wearing a cape. You likely won't see any flamboyant faculty members during the reception from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Krannert Art Museum, but you're likely to see interesting and cutting-edge art. Two other exhibitions will open that night, giving art lovers a first look at the museum's newly renovated main-floor galleries.
On the cello
2015 Naumburg International Cello Competition winner Lev Sivkov, a native of Novosibirsk, Russia, who studies at the Music Academy in Freiburg, Germany, performs at 3 p.m. today in Krannert's Great Hall. Should be great: The New York Times calls the Naumburg Foundation competitions "the most prestigious of them all." Cuba seems to be on a lot of minds. If it's on yours, check out the 11-member Havana Cuba All-Stars' "Cuban Nights" show at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, also at Krannert Center. Call 333-6280 or go to krannertcenter.com for tickets.
'Moonlight' will be screened
I've heard a lot lately about the film "Moonlight," about a young black man who struggles to find his place while growing up in a rough neighborhood in Miami. Directed by Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight" is "the reason we go to the movies: to understand, to come closer, to ache, hopefully with another," one critic wrote. Sounds like something Roger Ebert would have said. The Art Theater Co-op will show "Moonlight" at 7 p.m. Monday; it will be followed by a discussion with the UI's Eric Darnell Pritchard, Bryce Henson and Jessica Robinson.
