Parkland's latest art exhibition will draw you in

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Hong Chun Zhang's 'Twin Spirits No. 3' is among the pieces in the 2016 State of the Art: Drawing Invitational at the Giertz Gallery at Parkland College. Image

Image

CHAMPAIGN — A national drawing invitational opening Monday at the Giertz Gallery at Parkland College will feature 30 drawings, both large scale and more intimate.

Among the 11 artists represented: Hong Chun Zhang, whose "Twin Spirits No. 3" depicts entwined long hair on two disembodied heads.

The drawing by the Lawrence, Kan., resident is presented as a Chinese scroll painting to accentuate the length of the piece and the flow of the long hair, associated in Eastern culture with life force, sexual energy, growth and beauty.

"She has work in the Smithsonian; her work is pretty phenomenal," said Lisa Costello, director of the Giertz Gallery. "She's actually an identical twin. A lot of her work deals with her Chinese identity and her identity as an identical twin."

Shelby Shadwell, an associate professor of art at the University of Wyoming, curated the exhibition, starting with the assumption that quality in drawings lies in the rendering of objects that inspire awe and wonder through form and content.

"I believe the pieces in this show succeed at that on every level," he said. "In terms of form, the artists demonstrate great ability to construct a convincing plasticity of space and the illusion of volumetric forms that encourages me, and hopefully all viewers, to marvel in sublime satisfaction at Homo sapiens' ability to translate what are essentially abstractions (observed lines, shapes and values) into highly organized representations in the mind."

In terms of content, the subject matter of the drawings ranges from landscape to architecture to pure mark making, in pencil, graphite, charcoal and encaustic.

One artist, Alison Denyer, an associate professor of drawing and painting at the University of Utah, worked with white ink on black paper to produce "Strata V." Her drawings touch on environmental themes and make references to ice, rock strata and aspects of mapping.

"When you see it up close, it's pretty amazing," Costello said.

One thing the drawings have in common, the gallery director said, is that the artists are really interested in the subject matter and mark making.

"Everyone's a skilled draftsman so it's nice to see that in the gallery," she said.

And all are fairly successful. Jeremy Plunkett, one of the youngest, had work in the International Mezzotint Festival in Russia and has exhibited widely. He's received several awards, among them best of show at the Edward Hopper House Art Center.

Besides Zhang, Denyer and Plunkett, other artists represented in the exhibition are Tamie Beldue, Susan D'Amato, Erin Fostel, Christopher Ganz, Michael Hook, Seth Marosok, John Sabraw and Christopher Troutman.

If you go

What: The 2016 State of the Art: Drawing Invitational featuring 30 works by 11 artists from throughout the U.S., curated by Shelby Shadwell, associate professor of art at the University of Wyoming.

When: Monday through Feb. 4, with the opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and a curatorial talk by Shadwell at 6 p.m. The Parkland Guitar Ensemble will perform, and refreshments will be served.

Where: Giertz Gallery at Parkland College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Admission: Free.

Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Closes at 5 p.m. Nov. 23 for Thanksgiving, reopening Nov. 28, and closed from Dec. 12 to Jan. 16 for holiday break.

Information: 351-2485 or parkland.edu/gallery.