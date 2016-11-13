Rich Warren: Apple steers clear of medical devices

A reader mailed a question that's a bit different than most of our queries: "I read over a year ago that Apple was going to make available last December an iWatch that, among other things, would use infrared or radio waves to determine the glucose level in your blood. Months later, the rumor mill says that Apple was developing a band to do the same thing. I called the Mac store in Market Place, and they didn't know. Can you tell me the status of this product?"

Apple steers clear of medical devices, since that's a whole layer of government regulation that complicates its marketing.

Other companies offer products with sensors and applications (apps) that work in conjunction with the Apple Watch.

For example, the Dexcom website claims that the Dexcom Platinum Continuous Glucose Monitoring System with Share will support the Apple Watch when it ships to customers. As the industry's first mobile-connected system, Dexcom CGM and its mobile apps, Share2 and Follow, are already approved by the FDA and allow both users and followers to view glucose data directly on their iPhones.

The Apple Watch apps from Dexcom will now enable users to monitor glucose on the Apple Watch so that people with diabetes can discreetly view their own information, while parents and caregivers can view a child or loved one's glucose data, giving them peace of mind and reassurance when they are apart.

Dexcom CGM provides patients the opportunity to track their glucose levels and trends right on their wrist with the Apple Watch. You can find more at dexcom.com.

Unfortunately, Dexcom fails to list any public telephone contact or where you can buy its devices. The Dexcom website states that its G5 Apple Watch compatible glucose monitoring device became available in March 2016. Thus, the Dexcom CGM is a separate device, and the Apple Watch itself does not monitor glucose.

A reader feels we gave short shrift to the Magnavox DVR discussed in this column a few weeks ago: "The Magnavox MDR867H is capable of HD recording from its tuners to the hard drive. Recording to the DVD drive limits resolution to 480p. Input from the RCA jack limits resolution to 480i. The 1 TB hard drive limits recording time to about 1,000 hours in HD or about 360 hours in FHD2."

If you're serious about wanting to leave cable/satellite and watch only broadcast television, then this Magnavox and its near twin, Philips DVR, or the Channel Master DVR+ are essential for time shifting. These devices probably will not remain on the market for many years, so it's best to buy one now.

If you buy a DVR without dual-tuners and you want to record a commercial TV show at the same time as a pubic TV show, WILL-TV (channel 12) rebroadcasts most of its primetime schedule in the middle of the night. Simply record the commercial network TV show when it airs in prime time and then set the device to record the PBS show when it reruns in early morning hours.

Not long ago, new models of electronics gradually replaced old models. New versions arrived at the January Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas while retailers placed the previous model on sale in the spring pending the arrival to the latest and greatest. While this still occurs, it's growing less common.

Electronics firms discontinue manufacturing models they will replace in the fall, filling the pipeline just enough for the holidays. If they guess holiday sales right, then they and the retailer won't lose profits liquidating the old model come spring. Often, the best sales occur immediately after Christmas. Some smartphone makers yank old models very quickly to sell in less developed countries so you can't always find a bargain on last year's phone. Google did this with its Nexus line when the new Pixel line debuted.

Rich Warren, who lives in the Champaign area, is a longtime reviewer of consumer electronics. He can be emailed at hifiguy@mchsi.com.