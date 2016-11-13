Richard Leskosky: The darker side of animated features

More animated features appeared on American movie screens this year than in several individual previous entire decades (1930s, 1940s and 1950s, for certain), and at times, you could go to a multiplex and have three animated features to choose from. And that's not even counting hybrids like "The Jungle Book" and "Alice Through the Looking Glass," where human actors interacted with CGI environments and CGI characters to such an extent that the films might well qualify in the "Best Animated Feature" Oscar category.

We even saw a foreign animated feature sneak into American distribution — "The Wild Life," a not very amusing Belgian/French take (employing what appeared to be discount bin animation software) on "Robinson Crusoe," in which an unlikely crew of animals help a human castaway survive on a desert island and battle pirates.

With so much animation being produced in the U.S., it's perhaps not surprising to see more serious or at least darker themes beginning to surface, especially at the higher end of the production spectrum. Of course, Disney's first features in the 1930s, "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" and "Pinocchio" exhibited very dark elements. These days, however, even the constant explicit threat of extinction in the Ice Age franchise merely sets the stage for sitcom banter and hijinks.

But a couple of notable exceptions did stand out. Disney's "Zootopia" was a police thriller/comedy in which charming fuzzy animal characters dealt with murder, mind control, political conspiracy and racism (in the form of species bias). "Kubo and the Two Strings" from Laika Entertainment (which also did "Box Trolls," "Paranorman" and "Coraline" and seems intent on never having the words "cheery" or "sunny" appear in any review of their films) depicted the quest of a young boy whose family members keep killing one another — sometimes more than once. The strife ends only when Kubo's grandfather, who has instigated it all, is magically plunged into dementia.

That sort of emotional dyspepsia, though, is not uncommon in animated features from other countries, as demonstrated by the seven features in competition at this year's Ottawa International Animation Festival (Sept. 21-25). Only one of them has had any sort of commercial release in the states apart from festival screenings, though three or four may find their way to Netflix or similar streaming venues.

Perhaps the least disturbing of the seven was also the winner in the feature category — the French/Canadian production "Louise en hiver" (literally, "Louise in Winter" but called "Louise on the Shore" for English speaking audiences) by Jean-Francois Laguione.

Louise is an elderly woman who spends her summer in a seaside resort, only to be left behind by the last train of the season. She subsequently has to survive in the deserted town on her own with only a similarly abandoned dog for companionship. Something of a Robinson Crusoe tale with a little old lady, it's both heartwarming and melancholy — a mediation on isolation and loss.

"Window Horses" (Ann Marie Fleming, Canada) tells the story of a young Persian/Chinese poet, Rosie Ming, living with her Chinese grandparents in Canada, who wins a travel grant to a poetry festival in Iran. There she reconnects with her long-absent father and discovers that he had not abandoned her as she had believed but had had his passport confiscated when he visited Iran years earlier and that her grandparents had stymied all his attempts to contact her.

"Cafard" (Jan Bultheel, Belgium, France, The Netherlands) is a fictionalized account of actual characters and events during World War I. While Belgian wrestler Jean Mordant is out of the country winning the 1914 world wrestling title, his daughter is raped by German soldiers. Seeking justice, he joins an armored car division in Paris thinking the war will be over by Christmas. It drags on, however, and Jean and his friends are shifted all over Europe, finally winding up in Russia. The only way to get back home for them is to head east across Russia and the U.S. It's compelling, but as grim as any live-action war film.

"Psiconauts, the Forgotten Children" (Pedro Rivero & Alberto Vazquez, Spain), based on a graphic novel of the same title, tells a surreal tale of anthropomorphic animal children and mutants trying to escape from an island polluted by some catastrophe. Its most memorable scene involves two father-son rat duos scavenging on a trash heap and fighting to the death over the small territory.

"Nerdland," one of two American features in competition, is a comedy featuring the voices of Paul Rudd and Patton Owalt. Two slackers, John (Rudd), an actor, and Elliot (Oswalt), are rapidly approaching 30 and desperate to make names for themselves. They decide the quickest way to achieve fame is to murder someone. "It worked for Charles Manson, right?" they reason.

The other American entry (and my favorite of the seven), "Nuts!" by Penny Lane (her real name), is a documentary on the life and career of Dr. John Romulus Brinkley, a controversial medical figure, a pioneer in radio broadcasting and very nearly the governor of Kansas (if his opponents hadn't tampered with the ballots). Brinkley based his medical empire on his unique cure for male infertility. I'm guessing my editor would prefer I don't go into details here, but I can say that he was known as the "goat-gland doctor." The film first presents a sympathetic story of a medical maverick persecuted by the medical establishment — as delineated in Brinkley's authorized biography — and then reveals the facts about the charlatan.

Although it turns out that Brinkley's medical degree came from a diploma factory and the elixirs he sold were merely colored water (the goat gland transplants did not work any better than chance, either), his efforts to spread his medical advice — and fame — through radio led to innovations that changed the medium. Most notably, the 50,000-watt radio station he set up in 1931 just across the border in Mexico to avoid U.S. government control blasted his broadcasts over much of the U.S. It not only set a broadcast model but also eventually, years later after a shutdown by the Mexican government and a change of ownership, became the station whereby Wolfman Jack introduced so many U.S. teens to rock 'n' roll.

The only entry that was rated for All Ages and that actually received some U.S. theatrical release was "La Guerre de Tuques" or "Snowtime!" (Jean-Francois Pouliot & Francois Brisson, Canada). It's an obvious parable involving kids who build a snow fort and play at war. Winter frolicking devolves into a two-week snowball fight and heightened animosities. The juvenile hostilities only subside when (SPOILER ALERT) the lovable old dog belonging to the leader of one group (NO, REALLY — SPOILER ALERT) dies during an assault on the snow fort. So even the lightest of the seven entries had a somber element lurking behind the childhood hijinks.

If you like to sample some more challenging animated feature fare than usually shows up on big screens, keep an eye out for these on cable or online.

Leskosky taught media and cinema studies at the UI and has reviewed films for more than 30 years. He can be contacted at filmcritic@comcast.net.