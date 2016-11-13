That's entertainment: Spotlighting events throughout the area

Arts scene

Photographer will give lecture

Renowned landscape and wildlife photographer Tom Murphy will give the lecture "Natural History of Photography Around the World" at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Institute for Genomic Biology, 1206 W. Gregory Drive, U.

His latest book, "The Art of Yellowstone Science: Mammoth Hot Springs as a Window on the Universe," showcases his photography of Yellowstone National Park. His co-author is Institute for Genomic Biology member Bruce Fouke, a University of Illinois professor of geology and microbiology. Fouke provided the scientific background on the images and the stories about their journeys through the environment.

Earlier that day, at 3 p.m., Fouke will give the lecture "The Art of Yellowstone Science," also in Conference Room 612 at the Institute for Genomic Biology.

A book signing will follow at 4 p.m., and a reception at 6 p.m., ending before Murphy's lecture on photography.

The events are free and open to the public.

Murphy and Fouke also will co-present "The Art of Yellowstone Science: Mammoth Hot Springs as a Window on the Universe" at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the William M. Staerkel Planetarium at Parkland College in Champaign.

Admission is $2 at the door; Friends of the Staerkel Planetarium will be admitted free.

The two will talk about how a large complex of hot springs mimic the evolution of the biosphere.

Based in Livingston, Mont., Murphy uses photography to capture the last few wild places on Earth, particularly at Yellowstone National Park in the roughest seasons.

His photographs have been used in numerous regional, national and international publications, among them Life, Architectural Digest, National Geographic, Audubon and Time.

He was Cameron Diaz's guide in Yellowstone for an MTV project and he photographed for Meredith Brokaw's cookbook, "Big Sky Cooking." His first book, "Silence and Solitude, Yellowstone's Winter Wilderness," won a 2002 Montana Book Award.

His video "Silence and Solitude," produced by Montana PBS, earned an Emmy nomination for his photography and videography.

He's also put out four books, each illustrating one of the four seasons at Yellowstone, published by Crystal Creek Press.

The PBS Nature show "Christmas in Yellowstone" first aired nationally in 2006 and now airs internationally on PBS every December. It features Murphy's winter photography and some of his back-country skiing stories.

New sculptures on display

The Urbana Public Arts Program now has five new sculptures on temporary display in Urbana. They were brought to the city by the local nonprofit Public Art League and will remain on view through fall 2018:

— "Horse and the Hound" by Jim Collins of Signal Mountain, Tenn., at the Boneyard Creek Crossing near Race and Griggs streets.

— "Three Red Houses" by Andrew Arvanetes of DeKalb, at the Boneyard Creek Crossing.

— "Monolith" by Timothy Jorgensen of Cedar Falls, Iowa, at the southwest corner of the Champaign County Courthouse.

— "A New Leaf" by Don Lawler of Stephensport, Ky., near the corner of Water and Race streets.

— "Keep It Together" by Benjamin Pierce of Cape Girardeau, Mo., at Leal Park, installed by the Urbana Park District.

"Monolith," "A New Leaf" and "Three Red Houses" are sponsored by the city of Urbana, while "Keep It Together" and "Horse and the Hound" are sponsored by individuals.

Five other sculptures installed in 2014 have reached the end of their lease and have been removed from their Urbana locations. "Stranger Reduction Zone" by Timothy Flood, also installed in fall 2014, has been added to the city's permanent collection and stands near the south entrance of the Urbana Free Library.

Danville Art League fundraiser

The Danville Art League is selling Schermer pecans, harvested from a longtime family orchard in Georgia, as a fundraiser again this year.

Several varieties are available at the Art League, 320 N. Franklin St., during regular business hours or by calling the league at 442-9264.

The Danville Art League is open 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Saturday and will be closed Nov. 23-27 and Dec. 24-Jan.2.

Music scene

Montgomery Gentry to play City Center

The country duo Montgomery Gentry, with guest Stephen Neal as the opening act, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at City Center in Champaign. Tickets are $35 to $50.

Montgomery Gentry — Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry — have a new album, "Rebels on the Run," out on a new label. They broke onto the scene in 1999 with "Hillbilly Shoes."

Neal in the last eight months went from hobbyist songwriter and open-mic performer to independent producer of his first EP and to opening shows with artists such as Chris Young, Joe Nichols, Jana Kramer, Craig Wayne Boyd, Jason Michael Carol and Paul Rodgers.

Allen Hall hosting a special guest

Jen Shyu, who The Nation described as "one of the most creative vocalists in contemporary improvised music," will be at Unit One/Allen Hall today and Monday.

Her most recent album, "Sounds and Cries of the World" on Pi Recordings, was listed in the Top 10 Best Albums of 2015 by The New York Times and The Nation, among others. She has performed at such venues as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Brooklyn Academy of Music and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Her schedule here:

— 7 p.m. today, "Solo Rites: Seven Breaths," a solo music ritual-drama in Allen Hall's Main Lounge, directed by award-winning, renowned Indonesian filmmaker Garin Nugroho. Singing in seven languages, Shyu will take listeners on a musical pilgrimage through Taiwan, China, East Timor, Indonesia, Vietnam and South Korea.

— 7 p.m. Monday, "You are Everything," a lecture/workshop on field research, improvisation and composition in the South Rec Room. Shyu will show highlights from her video footage from her traditional music and dance research over the last 10 years in Taiwan, Timor-Leste, Indonesia and South Korea and talk about how it inspired the creation of "Solo Rites: Seven Breaths" in collaboration with Nugroho.

Then Shyu will guide the group in ear and rhythm training as well as inter-media improvisation, meant to give the participants tools and inspiration to pursue their own creative projects.

All events are free and open to the public. Allen Hall is at 1005 W. Gregory Drive, U. Free parking is available in the garage across the street.

Lake Land holiday concert

The Lake Land College Community Choir will present a holiday concert at 3 p.m. next Sunday in the Lake Land College Theater near Mattoon.

The choir will perform gospel classics, traditional folk songs and carols. A reception will follow in the dining area of Laker Point. The concert is free and open to the public.

Theater scene

10-minute plays about guns

The Station Theatre will continue on Monday the second in its series of 10-minute plays about guns, with two of the playwrights in attendance: Neil Blackadder of Chicago and Cesi Davidson of New York.

The Station will reprise Blackadder's piece "Dad's Guns," done last month in the first of the series. Davidson is author of "Style By Design."

The stage readings will begin at 7 p.m. at the Station, 223 N. Broadway Ave., U. The performances will be followed by a discussion led by James Felder and Kamau Grantham. Tickets are $7.

The plays:

— "Dad's Guns," by Blackadder, with Deb Richardson and David Barkley reading.

— "Before," by Penny Jackson, with Ryan Luzzo as Scott, with Phillip Smith reading stage directions.

— "Style by Design," by Davidson, with Prince Robertson as Mr. Henry and Vincent Williams as Viktor Caldwell, with Ethan Perry reading the stage directions.

DACC Players presenting show

The Danville Area Community College Players will present on Thursday, Friday and Saturday "Who's in Bed with the Butler."

Synopsis: A California billionaire who has bequeathed all of his assets to his only daughter, Constance — except the $22 million yacht he wanted Josephine to have, a $25 million art collection left to Renee and priceless antique automobiles willed to Marjorie. Constance arrives at her father's mansion with her lawyer, determined to find out who these women are and to buy them off or contest the will.

Curtain times are 11 a.m. Thursday and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. All are in DACC's Bremer Theater. Tickets for the matinee are $10. Tickets for the evening shows are $10 for adults and $5 for students and available at the door. Cash only.

Movie scene

Film screening to raise funds

The documentary "They Took My Parent Away: Little Ones Affected by Incarceration Speak" will be showing from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday as a fundraiser for the Education Justice Project at Pizza M, 208 W. Main St., U.

The documentary, written and produced by Michael Trout, director of the Infant-Parent Institute in Champaign, looks at how parents' incarceration affects infant development. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with experts.

All proceeds will benefit the Education Justice Project, a comprehensive college-in-prison program that provides academic programs to incarcerated individuals and outreach services to the families of incarcerated people and returning citizens. Gourmet pizza will be provided, and a cash bar will be available.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. To purchase in advance, go to educationjustice.net/home/get-involved/donate-to-ejp/ or send a check or money order to: Education Justice Project, University of Illinois, 403 E. Healey St., Champaign, IL 61820.

Make out the check or money order to University of Illinois Foundation and write "Education Justice Project Fundraiser" on the memo line.

'Harvey' will be screened at Virginia

The Readers' Choice movie in The News-Gazette Film Series at the Virginia Theatre is "Harvey," the 1950 comedy starring Jimmy Stewart as Elwood P. Dowd, a wealthy drunk who starts having visions of a giant rabbit friend named Harvey.

It will be shown at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 26. Tickets are $6.

Magic scene

Fluid Event Center hosting show

"Magic and Other Nonsense," Champaign's only annual magic and variety show, will celebrate its fifth anniversary with two shows on Saturday at the Fluid Event Center, 601 N. Country Fair Drive, C.

The early show will be at 4 p.m. and the evening show at 7:30. The doors will open 30 minutes before the show.

Hosted by local magician and all-round entertainer Markus Clegg, the show will feature Bobby Hunt, also known as "Circus Boy"; mentalist and mind reader Jace Hoppes; female barbershop quartet Forever Forte; award winning magician David Casas; and magic icon Andy Dallas.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door and are available via etix.com or in person at the Fluid Event Center or Exile on Main Street in downtown Champaign. "Magic and Other Nonsense" also offers two tickets for the price of one with the donation of a new toy valued at $10 or more. The toy donations may be brought to the Fluid Event Center during regular business hours or at the door. The ticket proceeds will benefit Champaign County Toys for Tots.