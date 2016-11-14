Arguably, the most talented performer never to win an Oscar, Barbara Stanwyck was an actress who could do anything. Whether it be a bit of deft comedy, a intensely dramatic scene or a moment that required a bit of singing and dancing, she could nail anything that was required of her, all the while looking sexier than any of her contemporaries.

One of her best roles was in Preston Sturges' "The Lady Eve," in which she played con artist Jean Harrington who, along with her father (the incomparable Charles Coburn) sets out to take rube Charles Pike (Henry Fonda) for everything he's got. Seems he's the heir to a brewery fortune and has just returned from spending a year in the Amazon studying snakes, on which he's an expert.

But expertise on women? Not so much, which makes him ripe for the picking. Fonda bumbles charmingly through the film, unexpectedly displaying a penchant for slapstick.

However, Stanwyck steals every scene she's in, smoothly seducing her co-star, making him putty in her hands at every turn. If you haven't melted a bit yourself after she has described her version of the ideal man, then you simply don't have a pulse. (7 p.m. Thursday, TCM)