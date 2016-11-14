Chuck's Classics: "The Lady Eve" (1941)
Arguably, the most talented performer never to win an Oscar, Barbara Stanwyck was an actress who could do anything. Whether it be a bit of deft comedy, a intensely dramatic scene or a moment that required a bit of singing and dancing, she could nail anything that was required of her, all the while looking sexier than any of her contemporaries.
One of her best roles was in Preston Sturges' "The Lady Eve," in which she played con artist Jean Harrington who, along with her father (the incomparable Charles Coburn) sets out to take rube Charles Pike (Henry Fonda) for everything he's got. Seems he's the heir to a brewery fortune and has just returned from spending a year in the Amazon studying snakes, on which he's an expert.
But expertise on women? Not so much, which makes him ripe for the picking. Fonda bumbles charmingly through the film, unexpectedly displaying a penchant for slapstick.
However, Stanwyck steals every scene she's in, smoothly seducing her co-star, making him putty in her hands at every turn. If you haven't melted a bit yourself after she has described her version of the ideal man, then you simply don't have a pulse. (7 p.m. Thursday, TCM)
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.