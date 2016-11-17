Chuck Koplinski: 'Beasts' bursting with potential

Photo by: Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Entertainment/AP Colin Farrell, left, as Percival Graves and Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander in director David Yates' 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.'

Since the "Harry Potter" film franchise came to an end, there's been a gaping hole in Warner Bros.' ledger sheet. Bringing their stable of DC Comics superheroes to the screen was supposed to fill this void, but they've continued to underperform in one way or another. However, shareholders will be delighted with the prequel to the "Potter" films, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," as its built-in audience is guaranteed to make it a hit. Thankfully, the movie is much more than a quick cash grab as it expands upon the "Potter" canon in a legitimate and rich manner that, with four more features planned in this series, will hopefully dovetail into the original films and provide new shadings to them.

Based on a "textbook" written by Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), a tome supposedly part of the curriculum at Hogwart's School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the film recounts the adventures of wizard/explorer who has set out in the mid-1920s to catalogue and collect as many oddball, magical creatures as he can find. His first stop is New York City and he's able to achieve his goal with a leather bag that Felix the Cat would be envious of. No matter the size or number, all sorts of animals can fit in the satchel as well as find the appropriate climate in which they can thrive. (The cavernous catchall provides some of the movie's most impressive and imaginative visual moments.)

Problem is, Scamander is a bit scatterbrained and accidentally changes cases with a baker named Jacob (Dan Fogler) who's pretty clueless once various creatures starting popping out of it. Of course, chaos ensues and the two men, along with Tina (Katherine Waterston), a security officer for the Magical Congress of the United States of America and her mindreading sister Queenie (Alison Sudol), set out to recapture the various beasties before they wreck total havoc on the city. Unfortunately, they cross paths with Percival Graves (Colin Farrell) and his partner Credence (Ezra Miller) who are keeping watch of all these goings-on for their own mysterious purposes.

Under the watchful, and artful eye of "Potter" veteran director David Yates and with a $180 million budget at his disposal, the film is as visually rich and sumptuous as any other in the previous series.

The various creatures are truly wondrous, while the period details and meticulous attention paid to the most minute elements pays off in creating a seemingly palpable sense of place that goes a long way towards melding the believable to the fantastic. Repeat viewings will surely reveal delights not noticed the first time around — there's so much to take in.

It's obvious that "Potter" author J.K. Rowling, who penned the screenplay and is on board to write the other four proposed entries in the series, is busy at world-building here. Graves' intentions will obviously be explored further while the anti-witchcraft movement led by Mary Lou Barebone (Samantha Morton) is ripe for further development and may well prove to be a bastion for the franchise's various baddies. Also, the story's grand dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald obviously will have a bigger role as things progress by virtue of his single foreboding appearance and the fame of the actor who portrays him.

However, the one thing forthcoming installments must do is provide more background for Scamander, as the surface of his backstory only being scratched here. Redmayne is not only a capable performer but an extremely likable one as well who will continue to foster our sympathy as more of his character's history is revealed. As it stands, "Beasts" is a worthy successor to the "Potter" franchise, one bursting with potential that viewers will be eager to see realized.

'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' (★★★ 1/2 out of 4)

Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Colin Farrell, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Zoe Kravitz, Gemma Chan, Ron Perlman, Samantha Morton, Dan Fogler & Jon Voight.

Directed by David Yates; produced by David Heyman, Steve Kloves, J.K. Rowling & Lionel Wigram; screenplay by J.K. Rowling.

A Warner Brothers Release. 133 minutes. Rated PG-13 (fantasy action violence) At the AMC Village Mall 6, Carmike 13 & Savoy 16 IMAX.

Also new in theaters

Awkward "Seventeen" ultimately rights itself (★★★).

Like many an awkward teenager, Kelly Fremon Craig's "The Edge of Seventeen" takes one step forward and two steps back during much of its development, stumbling here, righting itself there before coming to a satisfying, albeit, hard-won conclusion.

Like many of its characters, the film has nothing but the best of intentions in telling its tale of a modern teen and the constant angst she's dealing with, though it errs time and again in its execution. And like that kid you can't put out on the curb no matter how much you're tempted to, you end up loving "Seventeen," despite its faults.

Nadine ("True Grit's" Hailee Steinfeld) is a bit of a wreck. She can't stand her older brother Darian (Blake Jenner), her self-absorbed mother (Kyra Sedgwick) is in her own little world, she's crushing on the local bad boy (Alexander Calvert) and is oblivious to the affections of her classmate Erwin (Hayden Szeto), a smart kid who has it together. However, she does have a port in the storm in her best friend Krista (a delightful Haley Lu Richardson), who is unwavering in her support and always has a sympathetic ear so that Nadine can repeatedly recount her endless list of woes. Yet, even this is ruined when Krista and Darian begin dating, an event that sends her over the edge, prompting her to act even more erratically than usual.

Craig's script is buoyed by irreverent and refreshing humor that gives the film a sense of freshness that helps us overlook some of the lapses in logic that sometimes stand out like a piece of coal on a snow-covered field. While erratic, impulsive behavior in teens is not uncommon, Nadine's reaction to the news of her brother and Krista dating seems to extreme and comes off as a plot device rather than a genuine response. More troubling is Nadine's relationship with her English teacher Mr. Bruner (Woody Harrelson), who once made the mistake of saying, "If you ever need to talk, my door is open."

While the scenes they share are very, very funny as Steinfeld and Harrelson sharply trade sarcastic barbs, there's something amiss here.Their relationship is hardly realistic in this day and age, as the time they spend alone and the intimate things Nadine shares with Bruner would prompt any teacher to immediately get other staff members to be in the room with them for his own protection. This is a relationship whose only purpose is to generate laughs; however, it stretches plausibility to the breaking point.

While this is an egregious narrative error, Craig must be commended for casting her heroine in a less than sympathetic light throughout. There are moments in which Nadine is unbearable and the viewer may even flirt with the idea that she deserves her comeuppance. Credit Craig for going down this road and Steinfeld for embracing it. Confused teens are difficult and at times unlikable, lending enough realism to a film that nearly trips itself completely in its effort to please.

For DVR alerts, film recommendations and movie news, follow Koplinski on Twitter at @ckoplinski or email him at chuckkoplinski@gmail.com.