Club listings, Nov. 17-24, 2016

Photo by: Eric Frahm/C.U. Bands and Fans Johnny Matteson was awarded the CUMA Inspirational Award on Sunday at C.U. Bands and Fans' fourth anniversary dinner, which was held at The City Center. More than 200 attended the event, which included live music from The Wool Ridge Band, Killer Bee Honey, Nickel & Dimes and others. For more photos of area bands, visit C.U. Bands and Fans on Facebook.

THURSDAY, Nov. 17

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Dueling Guitars (Tommy G and Dave Cooper's acoustic duo), 6 p.m.

CANOPY CLUB: Cash Cash, 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Riders of the Golden Maize (roots-rock and country), 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy's "The Open Mic," 9 p.m.

GOLDY'S BAR AND GRILL: Champaign Freight, 7 p.m.

HOULIHAN'S RESTAURANT AND BAR: Noah McClaugherty, 6:30 p.m.

IRON POST: UI Jazz Sax Combo, 7 p.m.

LAKE OF THE WOODS BAR AND LIQUORS, Mahomet: Simply Fred (Fred Barbadillo, guitar — classic rock favorites/patrons encouraged to come up and sing), 9 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Karaoke with DJ Ken Cunningham, 9 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY, Nov. 18

THE ACCORD: The Big Gay 90s Prom with DJ Contrary (Presented by C-U Pride Festival), 8 p.m.

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: The Live Jukebox Show (David Howie and Lou DiBello play all your requests), 7 p.m.

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Bill Karr (retro), 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: PBS, 6:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Sandy Ott, 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Love Sign, 9:30 p.m.; The Suicide Shifters (rockabilly), 11:30 p.m.

HUBER'S: Caleb Cook Band, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: Jeff Helgesen Quintet, 5 p.m.; Derick Cordoba Quintet, 9 p.m.

LU & DENNY'S TAVERN, Tolono: Nickel & Dimes Band, 9 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Super Bad, 9 p.m.

PIPA'S PUB: Sour Mash (classic rock and blues), 8 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

SILVERCREEK RESTAURANT: Candy Foster "Unplugged: Upclose and Personal" (R&B), 5:30 p.m.

TRAXSIDE PUB AND SPORTS LOUNGE, Tolono: Karaoke with Danny Koester, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, Nov. 19

THE ACCORD: Old Salt Union with The Bashful Youngens, Dave Andree, Sam Payne, 8 p.m.

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Leslie (Top 40 dance music), 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Love Sign, 6:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Sandy Ott, 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: DJ Spen, 10 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: Montgomery Gentry, Stephen Neal, 7 p.m.

GOLDY'S BAR AND GRILL: Jury's Out, 9 p.m.

HUBER'S: Groove Avenue, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: Traditional Jazz Orchestra, 6 p.m.

LOOSE COBRA, Tolono: Riders of the Golden Maize (roots-rock and country), 8 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: James Jones Trio, 9 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Caleb Cook Band (country), 9 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

SUNDAY, Nov. 20

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Leslie (Top 40 dance music), 9 p.m.; drag show, 11 p.m.; and Top 40 dance music after the show.

GUIDO'S BAR AND GRILL: Trivia, 7 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Surreal Deal, 8 p.m.

MONDAY, Nov. 21

CANOPY CLUB: Open Mic Night, 8 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Urbana Hootenanny (acoustic open mic night/all musicians welcome), 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, Nov. 22

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: The Donnie Heitler Experience (Tuesday Jazz), 7 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Stewart Arp, 6 p.m.; Froman Improv, 9 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Paul Faber, 10 p.m.

EL TORO BRAVO: Billy Galt and Jeff Kerr, 6:30 p.m.

IRON POST: Brad Wheeler Group, 5 p.m.; Dew Claw, 8 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Tuesday Trivia, 7 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23

THE ACCORD: Reunion Dancehall: Central High with DJ Kosmo (top hits from the '90s and '00s), 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Shadowplay (Goth/Industrial Night), 11 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Sun Stereo, Hot Hand Luke & The Sound, 10 p.m.

DUBLIN O'NEIL'S: Traditional Irish music session, 8:30 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: DJ playing country dance music (free line dancing and lessons with Janet Mayol), 8:30 p.m., dance to close.

GOLDY'S BAR AND GRILL: ESP, 9 p.m.

JT WALKER'S RESTAURANT AND SPORTS BAR, Mahomet: Andy Mo, 9:30 p.m.

LU & DENNY'S TAVERN, Tolono: Crazy Johnny Band with Kathy Harden, 9 p.m.

PIPA'S PUB: Kilborn Alley (blues band), 8 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SIDNEY SALOON, Sidney: Nickel & Dimes Band, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

SOMA ULTRALOUNGE: CU Comedy's "The Showcase" (weekly stand-up comedy), 8 p.m.; DJ Mike Ingram, 9:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, Nov. 24

Thanksgiving