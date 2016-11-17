Frank's Faves: Funny movie presidents

Photo by: Warner Bros. Jack Nicholson stars as President James Dale in director Tim Burton's sci-fi comedy "Mars Attacks!" (1996). Image

This week: Hail to the Chief we have chosen top banana,/ Hail to the Chief! We salute him, one and all ...

My fellow Americans, it's a strange new world. We've had more than a week to digest, analyze and otherwise make sense of the results of the presidential election of 2016, and it still seems too surreal to admit out loud. A week ago Tuesday, to the utter amazement of a great many seemingly intelligent minds, we went and elected a reality TV show host as leader of the free world.

And yes, the previous statement is both absolutely true and the punchline from an old "Simpsons" episode. Can real life get any weirder?

Of course it can. And it no doubt will. As — inevitably — it goes on.

So what can you and I do about it? My friends, we can do what civilized humankind has been doing for thousands of years, dating back to the first caveman who tried to elect himself president for life by climbing to the highest peak he could find and challenging all comers to knock him off — only to be picked off and gulped down in midflight by a hungry pterodactyl.

We can laugh about it.

Really. Medical science has long held that laughter is a healthy response to stressful times — assuming, of course, that you can stifle that response at some point to avoid the possibility of involuntary institutionalization. No situation is hopeless that we can see the humor in, even presidential elections, which is where movies — especially comedies — present an invaluable service to the sanity of the masses.

Take the presidency itself, for example. There have been plenty of funny film folks to occupy the Oval Office — some screwball enough to make The Donald seem, well, at least potentially more presidential by comparison.

So, if you find yourself still stressing and obsessing over a vote that's already history, do yourself a solid and take two or more of these antidotes for excessive democratic seriousness from the following list. You'll be saying, "Hail, yes! to the Chief!" in no time when you elect to check out:

MY FIVE FAVORITE FUNNY MOVIE PRESIDENTS

"Dr. Strangelove" (1964): Peter Sellers remains one of the silver screen's funniest and most chameleonic actors, best remembered as the clutzy Inspector Clousseau in Blake Edwards' "Pink Panther" movies. But he also gave us one of our most lovably milquetoast commanders in chief, perhaps least likely to inspire our president-elect in times of crisis, but nevertheless one we'd most like to see on our end of a red-phone call to the Kremlin in the middle of the night. As President Merkin Muffley, Sellers also gets to utter this apocalyptic satire's most famous line: "Gentlemen, you can't fight in here. This is the war room!"

"Mars Attacks!" (1996): Jack Nicholson as the buffoonish President James Dale in director Tim Burton's send-up of sci-fi B-movies is also probably less a role model for our next president than Nicholson's "you can't handle the truth!" colonel in "A Few Good Men," but he still provides a show-stopper of a speech to the alien invaders, culminating in the appeal: "Little people, why can't we all just get along?" The pitch seems to elicit a tear from the Martian leader, followed by a gag handshake that proves bizarrely fatal. Sorry, Jack. Here's hoping The Donald has better luck at diplomacy.

"My Fellow Americans" (1996): This White House comedy actually offers three funny presidents for the price of one. Jack Lemmon and James Garner are former presidents vying for a return to power, while Dan Aykroyd plays the current officeholder who actually proves too noble for the job. Now if only we'd had THAT choice on last week's ballot ...

"Man of the Year" (2006): Robin Williams as a witty talk-show host who runs on a whim and wins on a glitch has my vote for the funniest man to play U.S. president. At least so far anyway ... Give our new president a chance, eh?

"Canadian Bacon" (1995): Written, directed and produced by Michael Moore, this satire casts Alan Alda as a president who agrees to a scheme to boost his flagging popularity in the polls by starting a cold war with Canada. On second thought, don't give the new guy any ideas ...