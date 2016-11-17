Notes-Worthy: Michael Hage

Photo by: Terry Brown/C.U. Bands and Fans Michael Hage

C.U. Bands and Fans' Terry Brown chats with Michael Hage, a musician with Pet Roxx and Recka-Sto:

What is it like performing in two bands and both have complete different genres — Pet Roxx is more pop and rock and Recka-Sto is funk?

I'll play any style of music. Being versatile is the key to getting hired. Because Pet Roxx and Recka-Sto are so different, there's never a worry about mixing up the set lists. Pop/rock is about catchy hooks and melody. Funk leans heavily on a strong rhythmic backbeat. My role as a drummer varies in each band. I work more as an ensemble player in Roxx while in Reckasto the drums are more out front and dynamic to drive the grooves.

You recently went from the traditional-style drum kit to a Zendrum. Why the change?

A while ago I saw a terrific fusion band in L.A. Like most live music, I heard the drummer before I saw him. When I reached the stage, I expected to see an amazing player with a cool kit. But there was nothing of the sort. Just some guy standing there with this alien instrument on a strap. I was awestruck by what he was able to do with it. We talked after the gig. I had two questions: "Where do you get one and how did you learn to play it?" As any musician knows, buying an instrument is easy. Learning to play it, not so much. I'd like to say I was a natural, but that wasn't the case. It's taken about a year of commitment. And I'm still working out the kinks.

Will you ever go back to tradional drums?

When I play the Zendrum, I'm working with the exact same instrument every time. For me, this is a major advantage. An acoustic drum set is always subtly different each time it's built.

Where can we see you performing next?

I'll be out this weekend with Reckasto at the Fluid Event Center on Friday and Pet Roxx at the Illini tailgate on Saturday.