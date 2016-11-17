Rich Warren: Positively charged up about batteries

In this column mainly dealing with high tech, behold a cordless hand vacuum cleaner.

The good news is that after years of clinging to toxic nickel-cadmium batteries, Black & Decker decided to fully join the 21st century and market hand vacs powered by lithium ion rechargeable batteries. Not only are these less toxic than the batteries they replace, but they do a far better job of powering the vacuum.

However, beware this section of the instruction manual: "It is safe to leave the appliance connected to the charger indefinitely. The charger automatically reduces power consumption when charging is complete."

While this may largely be true, for safety sake unplug the power supply from the wall after about eight hours of charging. This saves a trickle of electricity and reduces the rare chance of a battery going up in flames. Regrettably, Black & Decker saves a few pennies by not including a charging indicator that shows when the hand vac has reached full charge.

Standard, non-rechargeable batteries developed standard sizes from the early days of radio. Many primitive radios required multiple batteries for power. Different tubes (and elements within tubes) required different voltages and current. Batteries were standardized A through D, which also caused flashlights to become standardized.

Ultimately, the A batteries evolved into three sizes, while B became extinct, and C and D evolved to their current sizes. Of course, there are a multitude of other standard sizes, from the common rectangular 9-volt battery found in many smoke alarms to the dozens of button cells used in watches, hearing aids and other miniature devices.

Still, all of these became standardized and you can most likely find any battery at the drug store, hardware and home improvement store.

The initial rechargeable batteries followed the same path. Most nickel-cadmium batteries came in the same sizes as the common "flashlight" A-D sizes. Then miniature gear, such as iPods, arrived and all this standardization went out the window.

John Dvorak, a longtime columnist for PC Magazine, suggested some of the current battery failure issues result from this complete lack of standardization among rechargeable batteries in phones, tablets, laptops and other portable electronics. Nearly every device demands a custom battery, so it has no track record for durability and safety. Samsung recently discovered that. It also makes replacing batteries difficult, if not impossible. There's no going back now.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just over a week away. There are no bargains worth standing in line overnight or jumping up from Thanksgiving dinner. Most brick-and-mortar retailers often limit quantities of these door busters. Thus, the first four people might get a real deal, while you'll simply garner a respectable discount that you also could get on Saturday. Some retailers already offer their lowest prices and others will be begging you to come through the doors in December. All of this nonsense is ultimate hyperbole to part you and your credit rating.

Be sure to compare apples to apples, so to speak. (Apple, the company, does not allow other companies to use its operating systems.) Many large retail chains collude with manufacturers for custom model numbers. Sometimes, after they sell out the few major brand name items the salesperson will tell you that the house brand really is made by the brand you desired. Possibly yes, most likely no. The same applies to shopping on the internet.

Shopping online reduces stress. You won't face bumper-to-bumper traffic, foul weather and rude fellow shoppers. While shopping locally helps our community, it doesn't necessarily offer the best deals. If you shop at a reputable website, such as Amazon, you will pay Illinois state sales tax. If you shop online, be sure to buy from a well-established reputable company, or a store whose sales are fulfilled by a reputable company.

Rich Warren, who lives in the Champaign area, is a longtime reviewer of consumer electronics. He can be emailed at hifiguy@mchsi.com.