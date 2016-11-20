Ask 'Mimi,' Nov. 20, 2016

Photo by: Julia Kelly/Krannert Art Museum Anne Sautman, the director of education at Krannert Art Museum, has been named the 2016 Museum Art Educator of the Year by the Illinois Art Education Association

Did Krannert Art Museum's Anne Sautman win an award recently?

Yes, the Illinois Art Education Association named her the 2016 Museum Art Educator of the Year — for the second time. The first came shortly before she left the Art Institute of Chicago education department a decade ago to take her position at Krannert.

There, Sautman oversees public and school programs, among them KAM-WAM — Krannert Art Museum-Week at the Museum — which she started in 2011. In it, public elementary school students spend a week at the museum, learning about art and engaging in cross-curriculum lessons. The museum also offers KAM-BAM, in which students spend a full day at the museum with intensive lessons around a single theme.

Sautman also teaches the UI undergraduate course, Museums in Action, for students in art education. She's so deserving of recognition, and WAM-KAM is so needed to introduce young children to the pleasures and meanings of visual art.

Did UI art Professor Melissa Pokorny receive an award, too?

Yes, the 2017 Illinois Program for Research in the Humanities-Ragdale Residential Creative Fellowship.

This summer, she will photograph and map the 50-acre prairie at Ragdale, an artists' retreat in Lake Forest and the former summer retreat of Chicago architect Howard Van Doren Shaw.

Pokorny's research focuses on sense of place and its role in structuring memory and identity. She's mainly a sculptor who produces large-scale pieces, mixed media tableaus and installations inspired by her research interests.

Did you go to the Krannert Art Museum opening Thursday night?

Yes. The galleries look 21st century now, after renovations that include LED lights. Most of the time I chatted with people, noting to myself I will return soon to look at the exhibitions: the first solo museum presentation of works by British-Nigerian artist/filmmaker Zina Saro-Wiwa, exquisite medieval manuscripts from the UI Rare Book & Manuscript Library and the always interesting School of Art + Design Faculty Exhibition.

