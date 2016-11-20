Look ahead: Top picks from Melissa Merli for the week to come

Interfaith event

If you feel like people of all stripes need to come together, head to Krannert Center at 3 p.m. today for the first Interfaith Thanksgiving Program. It's free, and the vibe should be nice. The Interfaith Alliance of Champaign County planned the event, modeling it after a similar one in Rockford. It's also a bit like the annual community Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at Krannert, which features prayers, short speeches and music. There won't be a choir at the first Interfaith Thanksgiving Program, but musician Noah I. Brown will be there.

'Loving' at the Art

Jeff Nichols, who's shown his films at Ebertfest, can do no wrong in my book. So I look forward to the director's latest, "Loving," opening Wednesday at the Art Theater Co-op. It tells the true story of Richard and Mildred Loving, who were jailed and then banished from Virginia because their 1958 interracial marriage violated the state's anti-miscegenation laws. They eventually sued, leading to the U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous decision in Loving vs. Virginia, which holds that laws prohibiting interracial marriage are unconstitutional.

A good read about Munch

The recent sale for more than $54 million of Norwegian artist Edvard Munch's 1902 painting, "Girls on the Bridge," reminded me that I recently read Steffen Kverneland's graphic biography, "Munch," translated into English by Francesca M. Nichols. The bio switches back and forth between Munch life events & Kverneland and a friend visiting museums and Munch sites. The author uses only first-hand info in the captions drawn from Munch letters, diaries, notes, drawings and paintings. Kverneland creates a rugged and unsentimental portrait of the artist.