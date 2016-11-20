Look back: Highlights from Melissa Merli from the week that was

Krannert parade

Last week's November Dance, curated by Endalyn Taylor, ended with a New Orleans-inspired Second Line snaking out of the Colwell Playhouse, followed by appreciative audience members. Singer-songwriter Susan Werner and accordion player Radoslav Lorkovic, who after finishing their cabaret in the Studio Theatre, joined the Second Line, with Werner playing her guitar and Lorkovic his accordion. At one point, Werner commented to me, "This is the coolest performing arts center." Indeed! Also happening that night at Krannert: Lyric Theatre's "Poppea."

Popping in for pop-up

Before November Dance, I stopped by "Overlooked," a pop-up exhibition at 110 E. University Ave., C. Organized by UI graduate student Brian Bulaya, it was designed to celebrate overlooked individuals and communities. "The purpose of these small, pop-up interventions is that it opens the conversation for how this one space should be used in the future, then one small block then ultimately Midtown Champaign," he said. "It's incremental changes driven by community members that can lead to permanent spatial changes in C-U." Much needed.

A sale and a movie

Last weekend, as I do each year, I went to the C-U Craft Guild Art Fair at the Urbana Civic Center to check out all the wares sold by area artists. Nice. At home a few days later, I watched "Children of Men," a 2006 film starring Clive Owen and set in 2027, when there hasn't been a live birth in 18 years because of pollution, and immigrants are caught and caged like animals. I'd seen it upon its original release; this time, in light of the election results, I felt this dystopian tale was no longer as far-fetched as it might have seemed a decade ago.