Richard J. Leskosky: 'Harvey' a comedy that still stands tall

Most people leave their imaginary friends behind in childhood, but amiable, eccentric Elwood P. Dowd found his in middle age — a 6-foot-3 1/2 rabbit named Harvey. Or is Harvey really only imaginary? But if he is, why can other people sometimes see him?

You can find out when "Harvey" screens as the Readers' Choice selection in The News-Gazette Film Series at at 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign.

The classic 1950 comedy, directed by Henry Koster and starring James Stewart, adapted Mary Coyle Chase's 1944 Pulitzer Prize-winning play. Its Broadway debut, produced by Mary Antoinette Perry (eponym, or namesake, of the Tony Awards), ran for 1,775 performances, making it the 39th-longest-running Broadway show ever and the sixth-longest-running play (that is, non-musical) on Broadway.

Elwood (Stewart) is a misty, congenial tippler whose mother once told him that in this life, you can be either "oh so smart or oh so nice." After years of being smart, he decided that nice was better.

Not long after, he met Harvey, a pooka that looks like a tall white rabbit (but only to those few who can actually see him). Pookas are mischievous Irish folk spirits that often take animal shapes (Chase's strongly Irish Catholic childhood had been filled with such myths from the Emerald Isle).

Elwood and Harvey get along famously with each other and with most people they meet, although some people simply write Elwood off as daffy or tipsy. That includes Elwood's sister, Veta (Josephine Hull), who finally decides it's time for drastic action when Elwood and his invisible drinking buddy ruin her latest plan to find a suitable husband for her daughter, Myrtle Mae (Victoria Home).

She attempts to commit Elwood to a local mental institution, and when that misfires, she agrees to them giving him an injection that supposedly will turn him "normal." Ever agreeable to his sister's wishes, Elwood acquiesces, but Harvey has other plans.

Chase's delightful celebration of individualism and eccentricity charmed audiences dealing with incredibly stressful real-world situations — the last year of World War II, the reintegration of returning veterans into American society, the beginnings of the Red Scare and start of the Cold War. And the film and the play have remained popular favorites ever since.

Stewart played Elwood again on Broadway in 1970 (with Helen Hayes as Veta), and in 1972, he starred in the Hallmark Hall of Fame TV version of the play. He last portrayed Elwood on the stage in a 1975 revival in London's West End Theatre District.

Several comic actors best known from television have also essayed the role of Elwood P. Dowd: Art Carney (neighbor Ed Norton in Jackie Gleason's "The Honeymooners" sketches) in a 1958 Dupont Show of the Month on television, Harry Anderson (the judge in "Night Court") in a 1998 TV movie version and Jim Parsons (Sheldon on "The Big Bang Theory") in the 2012 Broadway revival.

Frank Fay originated the role on Broadway, but Stewart filled in for him for seven weeks in 1947 and for another stint in 1948. With all of Stewart's stage, screen and TV appearances as Elwood, it is not surprising that the distracted, amiable persona he projected in public appearances late in life (most notably, reading Johnny Carson verses he'd written himself on The Tonight Show) suggested that a good part of Elwood still lingered within him.

A striking aspect of Stewart's performance that is lost today when we see "Harvey" isolated from his other work is that during the same period he delivered an Oscar-nominated performance as a gentle, "oh so nice" eccentric, he was starring as tormented heroes in such Alfred Hitchcock classics as "Rope" (1948) and "Rear Window" (1954) and as near-psychopathic, obsessed protagonists in Anthony Mann westerns such as "Winchester 73" (1950), "Bend of the River" (1952) and "The Naked Spur" (1953).

Stewart was nominated for a best actor Oscar, but did not win, for his role here (Jose Ferrer won by a nose for his performance in "Cyrano de Bergerac"). Josephine Hull, however, did win as supporting actress, reprising her performance on stage as Elwood's nervous sister, Veta.

Director Henry Koster had emigrated to Hollywood in the mid-1930s, along with many other directors fleeing Hitler's Germany, and became a mainstream Hollywood director, best known these days for his comedies — most notably (besides "Harvey") "The Bishop's Wife" (1947) starring Cary Grant and "The Inspector General" (1949) with Danny Kaye. But he also directed "The Robe" (1953), the first film shot in the widescreen Cinemascope format and a real challenge for an industry that had relied on a nearly square screen aspect ratio for six decades.

Koster very subtly "opens up" the play not so much by including outdoor scenes (though the screenplay, adapted by Chase and Oscar Brodney, does add barroom scenes only described by Elwood on stage) as by making his camera move around inside his sets and around his characters much like a character itself.

It's a much more mobile camera in relatively closed quarters than you are likely to see today, but it does call attention to itself like the famous 360-degree shot around Stewart and Kim Novak in "Vertigo."

You may also notice that many of the shots are filmed from a higher angle than usual, as though you were observing the scene from the point of view of someone rather taller than the human characters in the film — maybe someone 6-foot-3 1/2.

Or maybe 6-foot-8. Stewart always thought of the pooka as being that height because the script required him to look up at Harvey, and Stewart himself stood 6-foot-3 1/2.

