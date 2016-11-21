Throughout the 1920s and '30s, Greta Garbo cut a distinctive swath across the cinematic landscape. The Swedish actress was everything a movie star should be with her ethereal beauty, aloof manner and natural eroticism — she was larger-than-life, as removed from everyday concerns as anyone possibly could be.

With all of her roles being of a dramatic or romantic nature, the notion that she might deign to do something as common as laugh or show a sense of humor was unthinkable, yet that's what she does in arguably her best movie, "Ninotchka," in what could be the greatest example of playing against type in film history.

In the title role, Garbo is a Russian bureaucrat who finds she's falling in love with Count d'Algout (Melvyn Douglas) who represents all she has been taught to despise. What happens plotwise is of no concern; what happens between Garbo and Douglas is, as they generate a surprisingly fluid sense of chemistry that makes you believe she could fall for someone as bland as him.

Credit director Ernst Lubitsch for creating the light tone that helped Garbo loosen up enough to let her guard down. And when she does laugh over a simple pratfall, it's a moment that was nearly 20 years in the making and well worth the wait. (7 a.m. Sunday, TCM)