Chuck Koplinski: Subtle approach makes for powerful 'Loving'

Photo by: Ben Rothstein/Focus Features/AP Ruth Negga, left, and Joel Edgerton appear in a scene from "Loving."

Jeff Nichols' approach to the case of Richard and Mildred Loving is unique in regards to civil-rights dramas.

Whereas most are built around grand statements and actions or are sanitized to be made more palpable (the upcoming "Hidden Figures" is a prime example), "Loving" is a quiet affair that focuses on not only the day-to-day struggles of the central pair but the minutiae that makes up a marriage, the tasks completed and the problems solved that aren't worthy of mention but the completion of which help lay a foundation of trust and reliability.

The film is based on the landmark 1967 U.S. Supreme Court case in which the legality of mixed-race marriages was brought into question. Having traveled from their native Virginia to Washington, D.C., Richard and Mildred Loving (Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga) were married in June 1958 and returned to their home state to live and raise a family.

However, a state statute prohibiting mixed-race marriages was enforced and the newlyweds were arrested. They eventually pleaded guilty to the charge and were not required to serve any jail time, provided they leave the state and not return for 25 years.

The film recounts these events and their aftermath with great detail while devoting the bulk of its running time to the Lovings' relationship. Moments in which we see them quietly discuss their problems as well as the small signs of devotion they display are shown, acts done not to court favor but simply because the love they have for one another compels them to instinctively care for each other. Whether Mildred is making dinner, Richard is packing so that they may move at her request or they share a quiet moment comforting each other after a long day, these small scenes show the sort of unspoken, unwavering support that exists in a truly loving relationship. Consistency and dependability are the two elements the Lovings rely on, and while this may not play grandly on the screen, it pays off in a richer, more meaningful way during the film's third act.

This is underscored beautifully by the two leads, who give what are perhaps the most nuanced and subtle performances of the year.

Edgerton is revealing himself to be one of his generation's most effective chameleons. Looking back to his work in "The Gift," "Black Mass," "Warrior" and many more, you see a performer who is constantly on the lookout for a challenge, an actor who does not want to repeat himself and revels in the notion that none of the roles he takes on will be easy. That's certainly the case here as so much of what he does on screen is internalized, feelings conveyed through a look, a motion or a moment of introspection. Negga takes the same approach, delivering a performance that's quiet but ferocious as the determined Mildred, a woman who says little but makes clear what her intentions are and has the will to see them through.

The film's second half recounts the prolonged legal journey the Lovings had to endure, with their petition to return to Virginia finally reaching the Supreme Court some nine years after their wedding day. While other couples may have split up under the increased scrutiny, the Lovings endured and there's a sense they grew stronger for having done so.

This comes as no surprise. As portrayed here, while outsiders were busy debating the appropriateness of their union, the couple's quiet, unwavering devotion to one another was absolute; they didn't need permission or outside approval as confirmation for something they knew was indisputable.

'Loving' (★★★ out of 4)

Cast: Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga, Will Dalton, Marton Csokas, Bill Camp, David Jensen, Nick Kroll and Michael Shannon.

Directed and written by Jeff Nichols; produced by Nancy Buirski, Ged Doherty, Colin Firth and Sarah Green.

A Focus Features release. 123 minutes. Rated PG-13 (thematic elements) At the Art Theater.

Also new in theaters

Tepid pace dooms 'Allied' (★★ out of 4).

Robert Zemeckis' "Allied" is a film that's concerned about appearances, both in terms of its characters as well as the production itself. Artifice is what drives it in terms of locale, its two gorgeous leads and what binds its protagonists together as, what with both of them being spies, you're just not sure who they are or what purpose they serve. Simultaneously commenting on the films and era that inspired it, the script by Steven Knight ("Locke") pays homage to "Casablanca" and other wartime romances in far-flung locations but ultimately lacks a sense of urgency despite putting its hero in a thorny situation. And while Zemeckis does his level best to add a piece of visual flare here and there to goose things along, his efforts are brought low again and again by a story that resists being told in an efficient, expedient manner.

The time is 1942; the place is French Morocco, in particular the city of Casablanca where spy Max Vatan (Brad Pitt) has arrived to complete an assassination with a partner he's never met. That would be Marion Beausejour (Marion Cotillard), a French operative who takes to playing one-half of a suave continental couple with Vatan like a duck to water.

After dispatching their target, a mission that takes up the first 45 minutes of the film, the partners decide to become a couple in real life, having let the act of pretending to be in love bleed into genuine feeling. They relocate to England, he continuing to help the war effort while she stays at home to raise their daughter. All seems well until Vatan's superiors inform him that his wife may in fact be a Nazi spy.

Obviously, this is a major fly in the ointment of their marital bliss and finding out whether this information is true comprises nearly the entire second half of the film. It's an intriguing premise, but it just doesn't play here. While the talent of the cast and director is beyond dispute, this material simply isn't in their wheelhouse. The more Zemeckis strains to re-create the romanticism of the wartime films of the 1940s, the more I wished this one was being made by Alfred Hitchcock, who effectively made a variation on this theme with "Suspicion" (1941).

Creating suspense was second nature to that filmmaker, and his skills are sorely in need here. The movie doesn't create tension; it simply sets up one ridiculous obstacle after another, postponing the big reveal to the point that tedium has set in rather than anticipation. Vatan goes to near comical lengths to find out the truth about his wife and the film may have played better had it been a comedy. In particular, one scene involving a pilot and Vatan struck me as particularly absurd from a narrative perspective, its outcome being so obvious I expected Pitt to break the fourth wall and ask the audience "Can you believe we're using such an obvious setup?"

Of course, many movies use well-worn plot points; the trick to getting away with them is to execute them quickly so that the viewer won't have time to notice or care. The languid pace Zemeckis employs here seems to invite scrutiny, allowing the script's lack of originality to shine through.

And while the film may be slow and composed of one borrowed element after another, there's no question that it, Pitt and Cotillard look marvelous throughout. We are effectively transported to an era from the past, both historically and cinematically, and the two principals are glamorous.

For some, that may be enough. However, I can't help but think the movie's aesthetic is employed here as a diversion, so that we might not notice that Knight and Zemeckis have nothing particularly compelling to say.

For DVR alerts, film recommendations and movie news, follow Koplinski on Twitter at @ckoplinski or email him at chuckkoplinski@gmail.com.