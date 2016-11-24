Club listings, Nov. 24-Dec. 1, 2016

Photo by: Terry Brown/C.U. Bands and Fans The City Center in Champaign was near capacity Saturday night for the Montgomery Gentry concert. For more photos of area bands, visit CU Bands and Fans on Facebook.

THURSDAY, Nov. 24

Thanksgiving

FRIDAY, Nov. 25

THE ACCORD: Reunion Dancehall: Centennial High with special guests DJ Kosmo (top hits from the '90s plus '00s), 9 p.m.

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Bill Karr (retro), 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: The Live Jukebox Show (David Howie and Lou DiBello play all requests), 6:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Sandy Ott, 10 p.m.

HUBER'S: Gloria Roubal and Paul Sabuco, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: Traditional Jazz Orchestra, Almost "A" Quintet, The Impalas (Eastern Illinois Foodbank Fundraiser), 5 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: DJ Tim Williams, 9 p.m.

MONTICELLO BOWL, Monticello: King T'z, 8 p.m.

PIPA'S PUB: The Bluetone Drivers (blues and classic rock), 8 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

SLEEPY CREEK VINEYARDS, Fairmount: River Salt (acoustic duet/folk/rock/blues), 6 p.m.

VFW POST 630, Urbana: Flatland Band, 7 p.m. Nov. 25.

SATURDAY, Nov. 26

THE ACCORD: Reunion Dancehall: Urbana High with special guests DJ Belly (top hits from the '90s plus '00s), 9 p.m.

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Leslie (Top 40 dance music), 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Painkillers Blues Band with Dawn, 6:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Sandy Ott, 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Steve Gingold Memorial Concert with Autocorrect and California Mummy, 8 p.m.

EAGLES LODGE, Champaign: Champaign Country Opry with special guest Tim Atwood, featuring Chrissy Sparks Band, Angie Rouley, Brandi Carlson and Jillian Hooker, 7 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: FireHouse (soulful, melodic hard rock) with Ashland, 7 p.m.

GOLDY'S BAR AND GRILL: Clock Work'd (rock), 8:30 p.m.

HUBER'S: The Shed Brethren, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: Knights of Cabiria, 6 p.m.; Kilborn Alley, 9 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

VFW POST 5520, Champaign: Lonestar Karaoke, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, Nov. 27

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Leslie (top 40 dance music), 9 p.m.; drag show, 11 p.m.; and Top 40 dance music after the show.

GUIDO'S BAR AND GRILL: Trivia, 7 p.m.

IRON POST: Soul on Sundays (spoken word and soul singing), 7 p.m.

MONDAY, Nov. 28

CANOPY CLUB: Open Mic Night, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: Kenna Mae and Claire Cannon, 6 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Urbana Hootenanny (acoustic open mic night/all musicians welcome), 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, Nov. 29

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: The Donnie Heitler Experience (Tuesday Jazz), 7 p.m.

CANOPY CLUB: JJ Grey & Mofro with Parker Millsap, 8 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Vinny Santanelli, 6 p.m.; Froman Improv, 9 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Paul Faber, 10 p.m.

EL TORO BRAVO: Billy Galt and Jeff Kerr, 6:30 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Tuesday Trivia, 7 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 30

CLARK BAR: Trivia with Kris and Holly, 7 p.m.; Shadowplay (Goth/Industrial Night), 11 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Argentine tango dance with DJ Grohens (lesson, 7:30 p.m.), 8 p.m.; salsa with DJ Alberto, 10 p.m.

DUBLIN O'NEIL'S: Traditional Irish music session, 8:30 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: DJ playing country dance music (free line dancing and lessons with Janet Mayol), 8:30 p.m., dance to close.

IRON POST: McNeill Quintet (jazz), 6 p.m.; The Fights, 8 p.m.; jazz jam, 10 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

SOMA ULTRALOUNGE: CU Comedy's "The Showcase" (weekly stand-up comedy), 8 p.m.; DJ Mike Ingram, 9:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, Dec. 1

BAXTER'S AMERICAN GRILLE: Kickin' & Pickin', 6 p.m.

CANOPY CLUB: Sixth Street Brass, 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Jeff Arturo, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy's "The Open Mic," 9 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: Chris Lane, with Morgan Wallen, 7 p.m.

IRON POST: UI Jazz No. 4 (jazz vocals), 7 p.m.

JT WALKER'S RESTAURANT AND SPORTS BAR, Mahomet: Thursday Night Trivia League, 6:30 p.m.

LAKE OF THE WOODS BAR AND LIQUORS, Mahomet: Simply Fred (Fred Barbadillo, guitar — classic rock favorites/patrons encouraged to come up and sing), 9 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Karaoke with DJ Ken Cunningham, 9 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.