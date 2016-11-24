Entertainment listings, Nov. 24-Dec. 1, 2016

Special events

This weekend

PAXTON CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING AND STORY TIME

What: Evening of music, fellowship and crowning of the reigning prince and princess for the 2016 Christmas holiday season. The Gold Star Award will also be presented. Lighting of the downtown Christmas tree with children's story time at Hope Vineyard Church, with hot cocoa and cookies served. Also, Downtown Christmas Business Open House with holiday entertainment, refreshments, Santa and savings at participating businesses, Nov. 25-28.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 25.

Where: Downtown Paxton by the Christmas tree, corner of State and Market streets. Hope Vineyard Church, 152 N. Market St.

More info: Call 379-4245.

PAXTON CHRISTMAS PARADE

What: Theme, "It's the Season for Superheroes!" Santa will be at his hut downtown after the parade. Also, "Touch a Truck," 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the firehouse on Market Street.

When: 1:30 p.m. Nov. 26.

Where: Market Street, downtown Paxton.

More info: Call 379-4245.

HOOPESTON'S ANNUAL CHRISTMAS LIGHT SHOW

What: Enjoy the displays of lights. Magical Express at the Civic Center from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 26.

When: Light displays from 5 to 8 p.m. every evening, Nov. 26 until Jan. 2, 2017.

Where: McFerren Park, Hoopeston.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 283-5833.

16TH ANNUAL CHRISTIE CLINIC PARADE OF LIGHTS

What: Theme, "Fairy Tales and Holiday Stories." Pre-parade events: caroling, performances and Santa visits at 3 p.m.; horse and carriage rides at 3:30 p.m.; Candy Cane Crawl for kids at 4 p.m. (pick up activity sheets between 4 and 4:45 p.m.). Post-parade Reindeer Rampage bar crawl. A special VIP area includes a prime viewing of the parade in a seat along with a buffet of food from OrderUp Champaign-Urbana.

When: Parade begins at 6 p.m. Nov. 26. Event concludes with a tree-lighting ceremony at One Main Plaza after the parade.

Where: Throughout downtown Champaign. Carriage rides in front of Orpheum Children's Science Museum. Kids' crawl activity sheets at Jane Addams Book Shop. Santa at Big Grove Tavern for photos and visiting with children.

Cost: Tickets online for VIP area, $15 per person or $25 per couple.

More info: champaigncenter.com or call 352-2400.

Next week

URBANA FIRST FRIDAYS

What: Presented by Imbibe Urbana. During December's Urbana First Fridays, the Mistletoe Market will highlight some of the best local artists, artisans, crafters and makers in an intimate and celebratory setting. Lumen Events will serve cocktails, and there will be a craft table for kids.

When: 4 to 11 p.m. Dec. 2.

Where: Urbana Civic Center, 108 E. Water St., U.

More info: Email imbibeurbana@gmail.com.

MAHOMET VILLAGE CHRISTMAS

What: Downtown businesses present samplings of holiday treats, carolers, activities for kids, vendors, a Children's Christmas Shop and horse-drawn wagon rides (compliments of The Vineyard Church). Santa arrives by firetruck at 6 p.m.

When: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2.

Where: Main Street, downtown Mahomet.

More info: http://business.mahometchamberofcommerce.com/events/details/village-christmas-2249 or call 586-3165.

FAMILY FUN FRIDAYS

What: Free carousel rides and Balloons by Pookie. Entertainment/performances near the fountain.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 (first Friday of each month).

Where: Food court at Market Place Mall, Champaign.

More info: Call 356-2700.

RANTOUL CHRISTMAS PARADE

What: Awards will be given for best float/lighted piece. Afterward, enjoy hot chocolate, dinner at local downtown establishments, activities for the kids at the Rantoul Fire Department, a tree-lighting ceremony and caroling.

When: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2.

Where: Parade begins on Chanute, left onto Sangamon Avenue and continues into downtown, ending in the old Rogers parking lot off of Kentucky Avenue, Rantoul.

More info: Call 893-3323.

CHRISTMAS IN HOMER

What: Vendors, raffle, cookie walk, soup and sandwich lunch by Homer Catholic Church and American Legion Auxiliary, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Heritage School. Santa visits the Homer Library, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Christmas Tree Lane (judging Nov. 26 to Dec. 20, penny per vote). Cookies, cocoa and caroling, 2 to 5 p.m. at Homer Vintage Bakery next to the Gazebo, uptown. Christmas tree lighting with Santa, 4:30 p.m. in the Gazebo. Ms. Claus, free kids' crafts and specials at Belly Deli and specials and refreshments at Ms. Becky's, downtown.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3.

Where: Heritage School, Homer Library, Village Hall and downtown Homer.

More info: Call 722-8040 or village of Homer on Facebook.

VFW 5520 CHRISTMAS BAZAAR

What: Over 32 vendors with handmade items and gifts. Raffles, 50/50 drawing. Lunch served and a bake sale by the Sea Cadets. Items for women, children and also men.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3.

Where: VFW 5520 Post, 609 Edgebrook Drive, C.

Cost: Free admission.

More info: Call 356-2984 or 390-4075.

FIFTH ANNUAL PANCAKE BREAKFAST WITH MRS. CLAUS

Whate: Mrs. Claus will be there with stories, games and a special project, plus live music. Proceeds will benefit the Community Center for the Arts Scholarship Fund. Reservations required.

When: 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 3 and 4.

Where: Sylvia's Irish Inn, 312 W. Green St., U.

Cost: Tickets $15.

More info: Call 217-384-4800.

ARCOLA'S SANTA PARADE

What:Santa Claus is coming to town. After the parade, at the train station, free cookies and hot chocolate, horse-drawn wagon rides, treat bags for kids, chats with Santa and caroling.

When: 5 to 6 p.m. Dec. 3.

Where: Begins at the corner of Main and Pine streets, downtown Arcola, and ends at the Arcola Fire Station.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 268-4530.

Future highlights

LEROY CHRISTMAS PARADE

What: Theme is "It's a Magical Christmas." LeRoy will welcome Santa Claus during the Christmas parade. Bring bags; candy throwing is encouraged. Sponsored by LeRoy Chamber of Commerce.

When: 2 p.m. Dec. 4. (line up at 1 p.m.)

Where: Line up at LeRoy High School, corner of Mill and Center streets, LeRoy.

More info: Call 309-660-3866.

HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE

What: Historic buildings are decorated and lighted for visitors to enjoy: Print Shop, Atwood Home, Red Oak School, Vermilion Chapel and Neff Grocery Story. Light refreshments served.

When: 2 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9.

Where: Bunker Hill Historic Area, Kennekuk County Park, near Danville.

Cost: Free admission.

More info: Call 442-1691, vccd.org or email asteeples@vccd.org.

HOLIDAY LIGHTS AT BUNKER HILL

What: The historic buildings will be lighted for the public to enjoy.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9-11, 16-18, 23-25 and 31.

Where: Bunker Hill Historic Area, Kennekuk County Park, 22296-A Henning Road, Danville.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 442-1691.

HOLIDAY SHOWCASE

What: Tour the decorated mansion, shop for gifts from area businesses and artisans and make reservations (advance purchase required) for a buffet lunch. End the day with a carriage ride around the estate.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10-12. Tours held on the hour, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Lunch, 11:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.

Where: Allerton Park & Retreat Center, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.

Cost: Showcase, $10, lunch, $28; carriage rides, $5-$10.

More info: Allerton.illinois.edu or call 333-3287.

A HOLIDAY AFFAIR

What: Enjoy a "welcome" glass of champagne, a cocktail hour with cash bar, dinner with complimentary wine, and live entertainment.

When: 6 to 10:30 p.m. Dec. 10.

Where: Allerton Park & Retreat Center, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.

Cost: $75; includes wine with dinner, a cash bar will be available.

More info: Allerton.illinois.edu or call 333-3287.

HOLIDAY MAGIC

What: A buffet meal, bunny petting, cookie decorating, balloon art, face painting, games, crafts, magician, a harpist, a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Mama Reindeer, Hallelujah, her baby Joy, Santa's vintage Slipper Sleigh, and a gift from Santa. A photographer will be available to take professional photos. No strollers.

When: Session 1, 4 to 5:30 p.m.; session 2, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11.

Where: Silvercreek Restaurant, 402 N. Race St., U.

Cost: Tickets $29 per person (includes tax and gratuity); under 12 months old are free. Optional purchase later online for photos.

More info: Call 328-3402.

HOLIDAY WHODUNIT

What: Family event for the holiday season. A fun family Christmas non-murder mystery party for all ages set at the North Pole. Holiday-themed food provided. Presented by Champaign Park District. Register by Dec. 3.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17.

Where: Douglass Community Center, 512 E. Grove St., C.

Cost: Tickets $5-$7.50.

More info: Email tiffany.white@champaignparks.com or call 398-2573.

SWEETS WITH SANTA

What: Children will have the chance to chat with Santa, read a story with Mrs. Claus, create their own crafts and nibble on festive treats. An "open house" format; come anytime between 2 and 5 p.m.

When: 2 to 5 p.m. Dec. 18.

Where: Allerton Park and Retreat Center, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.

Cost: $8 per child; adults (with a paying child) and ages 1 and younger are free.

More info: Allerton.illinois.edu or call 333-3287.

NOON YEAR'S EVE

What: Are you afraid you won't last until midnight to welcome the new year? Then count down to noon and ring in the new year with stories, food and fun. For families.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 31.

Where: The Urbana Free Library, Lewis Auditorium, ground floor, 210 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 367-4069 or urbanafreelibrary.org/.

HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS 2017 WORLD TOUR

What: The Harlem Globetrotters are known worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 90 years.

When: 2 p.m. Jan. 2.

Where: State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C.

Cost: Tickets $31.50-$101.

More info: harlemglobetrotters.com or statefarmcenter.com or call 866-455-4641.

Films

This weekend

NEWS-GAZETTE FILM SERIES: READERS' CHOICE

What: "Harvey" (1950), not rated, was voted as the favorite.

When: 1 and 7 p.m. Nov. 26.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $6; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

MOVIES ON THE SQUARE

What: "Home Alone." Head to The Little Theatre for the kickoff of movies in downtown Sullivan. This Christmas classic will be the first of many family and first-run movies at the theater. Concessions available.

When: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 26.

Where: The Little Theatre, 16 E. Harrison St., downtown Sullivan.

Cost: Tickets $2, adults; $1, children (under 13 years). Tickets only available at the door.

More info: Email theshow@thelittletheatre.org or call 728-7375.

Next week

REEL DEALS: THE FILMS OF JOEL AND ETHAN COEN

What: "No Country For Old Men" (2007). Rated R. 122 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 28 and 29.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all five, $15.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

EVENING OF SILENT FILM

What: A variety of silent films from Charlie Chaplin, Buster Keaton, Harold Lloyd and "The Great Train Robbery" from the Thomas Edison laboratory (considered to be the first Western on film). Soundtracks presented live on stage following the original scores and performed by the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28.

Where: The Theatre,Doudna Fine Arts Center, 1860 S. Seventh St., Charleston.

Cost: Tickets $7-$16.

More info: eiu.edu/doudna, call 581-3110 or email doudnatix@eiu.edu.

REEL DEALS: THE FILMS OF JOEL AND ETHAN COEN

What: "Raising Arizona" (1987). Rated PG-13. 94 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all five, $15.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

MOVIE MATINEE MAGIC

What: Drop by on a Thursday afternoon to watch a movie together in a family-friendly setting. For kids and their families.

When: 3 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 1-29.

Where: Nate & Lillie Story Room, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 403-2030 or champaign.org.

REEL DEALS: THE FILMS OF JOEL AND ETHAN COEN

What: "Fargo" (1996). Rated R. 98 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 2.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all five, $15.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

REEL DEALS: THE FILMS OF JOEL AND ETHAN COEN

What: "The Big Lebowski" (1998). Rated R. 117 minutes.

When: 1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 3.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all five, $15.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

Future highlights

MONDAY MATINEE CLASSIC

What: A 1951 drama based on the play by Tennessee Williams about a former schoolteacher who leaves small-town Mississippi and moves in with her sister and husband in New Orleans. Refreshments begin at 1:30 p.m.

When:1:30 to 4 p.m. Dec. 5.

Where: Danville Public Library, first-floor meeting room, 319 N. Vermilion St.

Cost: Free.

More info: DanvillePublicLibrary.org.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MOVIES

What: The movie will be a surprise Christmas-themed film. Reservations required. Call to reserve a seat.

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 7.

Where: Westville Public Library, 233 S. State St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 267-3170.

HOLIDAY IN WHOVILLE

What: Watch Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (with Jim Carrey), followed by pictures with Santa, crafts, caroling and hot chocolate. After the show, enjoy the holiday lights with trolley rides around West Side Park.

When: 1 p.m. Dec. 10.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: Tickets, $3; free for children age 2 and younger.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

SATURDAY MATINEE

What: "It's a Wonderful Life." Frank Capra's holiday classic starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed.

When: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 10.

Where: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: champaign.org or call 403-2070.

THE NEWS-GAZETTE FILM SERIES: THE BEST CHRISTMAS MOVIES EVER

What: "The Bishop's Wife " (1947). Not rated. 109 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 12 and 13.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $6 (or see all four for $18). Additional $1 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

THE NEWS-GAZETTE FILM SERIES: THE BEST CHRISTMAS MOVIES EVER

What: "The Man Who Came to Dinner" (1942). Rated G. 112 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $6 (or see all four for $18). Additional $1 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

THE NEWS-GAZETTE FILM SERIES: THE BEST CHRISTMAS MOVIES EVER

What: "Miracle on 34th Street" (1947). Not rated. 96 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 16.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $6 (or see all four for $18). Additional $1 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

THE NEWS-GAZETTE FILM SERIES: THE BEST CHRISTMAS MOVIES EVER

What: "It's a Wonderful Life" (1946). Not rated. 96 minutes.

When: 1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 17.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $6 (or see all four for $18). Additional $1 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

MONDAY MATINEE

What: Movie shown. Refreshments will begin at 1:30 p.m.

When:1:30 to 4 p.m. Dec. 19.

Where:Danville Public Library, first-floor meeting room, 319 N. Vermilion St.

Cost: Free.

More info: DanvillePublicLibrary.org.

AFTERNOON MOVIE MATINEE

What: A 2016 American fantasy adventure film about a dragon. Rated PG. Free popcorn.

When: 1:30 to 3:15 p.m. Dec. 28.

Where: Rantoul Public Library, 106 W. Flessner Ave.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 893-3955 or rantoul.lib.il.us.

Music

This weekend

BAROQUE ARTISTS OF CHAMPAIGN-URBANA

What: Messiah singalong. For this performance of the Christmas portion of Handel's oratorio, BACH provides four soloists, the conductor and organist Scott Montgomery. Be a member of the chorus or audience. Bring a score or borrow one at the door.

When: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 27.

Where: First Baptist Church at Savoy, 1602 S. Prospect Ave., Savoy.

Cost: Freewill donation.

More info: fbc-cs.org/messiah-sing-along or baroqueartists.org.

Next week

SEA CHANTEY SING

What: Sing sea chanteys, the energetic work songs of the sailors, and other songs of the ocean, the inland waters, the fishers, dockworkers and the ports. Singing experience is not required.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 28 (fourth Monday of every month).

Where: Meet in the hallway behind Common Ground Food Co-op at Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana.

More info: Email cu_chanteys@maden.org.

UI JAZZ COMBO CONCERT

What: University of Illinois School of Music students are led by faculty musicians.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29.

Where: Studio Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

UI PHILHARMONIA

What: Presented by University of Illinois School of Music. The versatile musicians of this orchestra play works ranging from new experimental pieces to classics of the literature.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

UI JAZZ TROMBONE ENSEMBLE

What: Composer and prolific recording artist Jim Pugh leads two UI Jazz Trombone Ensembles in works arranged or written by group members.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30.

Where: Studio Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

KRANNERT UNCORKED

What: This week's music features an 11-piece band, Knights of Cabiria, playing high-powered music from all over the world. Wine samples selected and served by Radio Maria Restaurant.

When: 5 p.m. Dec. 1.

Where: Stage 5, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

LEGENDS OF THE CELTIC HARP

What: "A Winter Gift" is presented by three of the premier Celtic harpists in the world. Patrick Ball, Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter perform Celtic legends, along with Irish and English literature woven together with beloved and rare pieces of holiday music.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 1.

Where: The Upper Bout, 723 S. Neil St., C.

Cost:Tickets $10 and $20.

More info: pipers-hut.com/concerts or email pipers.hut@gmail.com.

SINFONIA DA CAMERA

What: "Windless Winter." The Sinfonia strings and percussion are showcased in an evening of "windless" favorites that spans three centuries. Featuring William Moersch, timpani, and Ricardo Flores, percussion.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $5-$40.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

UI JAZZ BAND IV

What: This group from the University of Illinois specializes in tunes from the big-band era.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1.

Where: Studio Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

EASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY JAZZ ENSEMBLE

What: Concert.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1.

Where: Dvorak Concert Hall,Doudna Fine Arts Center, 1860 S. Seventh St., Charleston.

Cost: Tickets $5-$6.

More info: eiu.edu/doudna, call 581-3110 or email doudnatix@eiu.edu.

BACH'S LUNCH CONCERTS

What: Featuring the Young and the Fretless (old-time mountain music on the prairie). Bring a lunch or purchase a box lunch through the park district by noon on the Wednesday before performance.

When: Noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 2.

Where: Springer Cultural Center, 301 N. Randolph St., C.

Cost: Performance is free. Lunches are $9; beverage, $1.25.

More info:Call 398-2376, email michelle.olden@champaignparks.com or champaignparkdistrict.com.

BEMENT COUNTRY OPRY IN MONTICELLO

What:Bement Country Opry Band, with guest, Marc Bubert. A dinner will be served by the Masonic Lodge.

When: Dinner, 5 p.m.; doors open, 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m. Dec. 2.

Where: Monticello Community Ballroom above the library, 201 State St.

Cost: Show tickets $10; dinner, $8.

More info: bementcountryopry.com, call 377-0550, 897-1662 or email brake4music@hotmail.com.

UI CONCERT JAZZ BAND

What: Chip McNeill — a performer with Arturo Sandoval, Nat Adderley, Maynard Ferguson and the Woody Herman Orchestra — leads this classic jazz ensemble.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2.

Where: Studio Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

ILLINOIS WIND SYMPHONY

What: Since its inception, this symphony has served as an ambassador for the historic Illinois Bands program and is an innovator in the wind band field.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

EASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY WIND SYMPHONY CHAMBER ENSEMBLES

What: Concert.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2.

Where: Dvorak Concert Hall,Doudna Fine Arts Center, 1860 S. Seventh St., Charleston.

Cost: Tickets $5-$6.

More info: eiu.edu/doudna, call 581-3110 or email doudnatix@eiu.edu.

PRAIRIE BREEZES PRESENTS SAM GINGHER

What: Festive program on the piano, accordion and didgeridoo. For families.

When: 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. Dec. 3.

Where:The Urbana Free Library, 210 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 367-4069.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS CHILDREN'S CHORUS

What: The annual Winter Concert features all three CICC ensembles: Music Makers, Concert Choir and Chamber Choir.

When: 3 p.m. Dec. 3.

Where: Faith United Methodist Church, 1719 S. Prospect Ave., C.

Cost: Tickets $5, 18 and younger are free, at the door.

More info: Call 359-3268, ciccsings.org or office@ciccsings.org

HEYWORTH COUNTRY OPRY

What: Heyworth Country Opry with Steve Hargis and Friends (classic country music) and dancing.

When: Meal at 5 p.m., opry at 6 p.m. Dec. 3.

Where: Heyworth VFW, 203 E. Main St.

Cost: Meal, $5; opry, $10.

More info: Call 949-5311.

CANDY FOSTER GONE WILD CASINO NIGHT

What: Celebration and benefit show. Second annual fundraising event hosted by the Candy Foster Arts Education Scholarship Committee to raise scholarship funds. Limited advance tickets available at The Pawn Shop, Rantoul; Lou & Denny's, Tolono; Boomerang Bar & Grill, Urbana; and Skins 'N Tins Drum Shop, Champaign.

When: Doors open, 6 p.m.; casino games, 6:30 p.m.; Candy Foster & Shades of Blue performance, 9:30 p.m.; $5,000 grand prize raffle drawing, 10 p.m. Dec. 3.

Where: Fluid Event Center, 601 N. Country Fair Drive, C.

Cost: Admission $50 per person in advance or $65 at the door.

More info: Call 359-6960, fluideventcenter.com or email pquinlan@prairieinet.net.

POP SUPERSTAR JASON DERULO

What: Show features special guest Kiiara, whose hit "Gold" is No. 6 on the Billboard Top 40.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

Where: State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C.

Cost: Tickets $82-$275.

More info: statefarmcenter.com or call 866-455-4641.

UI JAZZ GUITAR AND SAXOPHONE ENSEMBLES

What: Reeds and strings take the lead when these UI student jazz ensembles head into the Studio Theatre.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

Where: Studio Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

'CHASING THE METAMORPHIC MUSIC AND LIFE OF HENRY FILLMORE' CONCERT

What: "Celebrating American Music Month." Fillmore Wind Band of Cincinnati, Ohio, will join the University of Illinois' Wind Orchestra and Hindsley Symphonic Band in a musical extravaganza highlighting the diverse musical personalities of Henry Fillmore and his influence on America's early wind band traditions. In addition, some unique local canine musicians will join the band in a special tribute to Mike, Fillmore's radio hound.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com, archives.library.illinois.edu/sousa/american-music-month or call 333-6280.

UI LATIN JAZZ BAND

What: Tito Carrillo leads the UI Latin Jazz Ensemble in works with South American, Caribbean, Afro-Cuban and traditional jazz influences.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

Where: Studio Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

Future highlights

MUSIC SUNDAY AT SLEEPY CREEK

What: Featuring Ben Bedford, an Illinois songwriter and storyteller who plays Americana original music.

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 4.

Where: Sleepy Creek Vineyards, 8254 E. 1425 N Road, Fairmount.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 733-0330 or sleepycreekvineyards.com.

PARKLAND CONCERT BAND, PARKLAND ORCHESTRA AND PARKLAND WIND ENSEMBLE

What: "'Tis the Season," a joint concert.

When: 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 4.

Where: Harold and Jean Miner Theatre, Parkland College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: faa.parkland.edu/music/ensembles.html.

ANNUAL CAROL CONCERT

What: A festive tradition, this concert joins choruses, instrumentalists and audience members in a celebration of the winter season.

When: 3 p.m. Dec. 4.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

UI JAZZ BAND III

What: This University of Illinois group specializes in tunes from the big-band era.

When: 3 p.m. Dec. 4.

Where: Studio Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

PHILO COUNTRY MUSIC SHOW

What: Showcasing local country music talent in a Branson-style live music stage show. Guest, Roger Hendrickson. Hosted by Ed Clem, on stage with Dyke Corson, Doug Greenlee and Dave Ohlsson. Concessions available.

When: 3 to 5:15 p.m. Dec. 4.

Where: R.E. Franks Meeting Center, 108 Madison, Philo.

Cost: Tickets $10.

More info: Call 390-2700 or email dorgilbrin@aol.com.

EASTERN SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA AND EIU CHORAL ENSEMBLES

What: Holiday concert.

When: 4 p.m. Dec. 4.

Where: Dvorak Concert Hall,Doudna Fine Arts Center, 1860 S. Seventh St., Charleston.

Cost: Tickets $5-$13.

More info: eiu.edu/doudna, call 581-3110 or email doudnatix@eiu.edu.

UI JAZZ VOCAL ENSEMBLE AND VOCAL COMBOS

What: Jazz vocalists can perform a cappella, create their own vocal percussion, become entire orchestras unto themselves or sing dense arrangements backed by rhythm musicians.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4.

Where: Studio Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

PARKLAND JAZZ COMBO CONCERT

What: Chill out with this winter performance.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 5.

Where: Parkland College Theatre's Second Stage, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: faa.parkland.edu/music/ensembles.html.

THE SKYLARK QUARTET

What: Concert, featuring Eastern Illinois University horn faculty member Kevin Miescke. An evening of American music (popular songs/American songbook), highlighting several arrangements by Paul Johnston, EIU jazz instructor.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5.

Where: Recital Hall,Doudna Fine Arts Center, 1860 S. Seventh St., Charleston.

Cost: Free.

More info: eiu.edu/doudna, call 581-3110 or email doudnatix@eiu.edu.

UI SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

What: The premier orchestra at the University of Illinois will perform a variety of works at this concert.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

UI JAZZ BAND II

What: This University of Illinois group specializes in tunes from the big-band era.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6.

Where: Studio Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

ANDREW PETERSON PRESENTS 'BEHOLD THE LAMB OF GOD'

What: Peterson and 10 Nashville-based touring musicians will be performing at the 17th annual Christmas concert. Presented by Gather Round Productions.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W Park Ave., C.

Cost: $25-$35; additional $2.50 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

UI JAZZ COMBO CONCERT II

What: Students in these small jazz combos are led by world-renowned faculty musicians through classic charts by influential writers such as Duke Ellington and Count Basie plus current compositions.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7.

Where: Studio Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

BECKMAN INSTITUTE'S THURSDAYS AT 12:20 CONCERT SERIES

What: Featuring University of Illinois Brass Choir. The series features performances by members of the UI School of Music.

When: 12:20 to 12:50 p.m. Dec. 8.

Where: Atrium, Beckman Institute, 405 N. Mathews Ave., U.

More info: http://beckman.illinois.edu/events/calendars/thursday-concerts.

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

What: "Holiday Glories." A mix of classical and popular selections. Featuring Central Illinois Children's Chorus, University of Illinois Oratorio Society and Josefein Stoppelenburg, soprano.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $5-$40.

More info: cusymphony.org, krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

PARKLAND GUITAR ENSEMBLE CONCERT

What: Young Kim directs this performance. Open to the public.

When: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 8.

Where: Parkland College Theatre's Second Stage, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: faa.parkland.edu/music/.

CHRISTMAS TOUR WITH AMY GRANT, MICHAEL W. SMITH

What: With Jordan Smith, season 9 winner of NBC's "The Voice." Tour will help promote and raise awareness for Operation Christmas Child.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9.

Where: State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C.

Cost: Tickets $78-$149.

More info: statefarmcenter.com or call 866-455-4641.

A NIGHT OF READINGS AND CAROLS

What: The Parkland Chamber Singers will be performing at this food-raising event in collaboration with Eastern Illinois Foodbank.

When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; performance, 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 10.

Where: First Mennonite Church, 902 W. Springfield Ave., U.

More info: faa.parkland.edu/music.

DANVILLE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

What: "Music of the Mad Men Era" with the nationally acclaimed vocal ensemble Five by Design. Danville Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 50th concert season.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10.

Where: Dick Van Dyke Auditorium, Danville High School, 202 E. Fairchild St.

Cost: Tickets $10-$35.

More info: Call 443-5300 or danvillesymphony.org.

OPEN TRADITIONAL SONG SESSION

What: Sing traditional songs (and new songs that are "in the tradition"). Irish rebel, Scottish love, Appalachian murder ballads, English drinking songs; cowboy, sailor and railroad songs; spirituals, protest, war and anti-war songs. Instruments welcome; no singing experience required.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 12 (second and fifth Mondays of every month).

Where: Meet in the hallway behind Common Ground Food Co-op at Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email cu_chanteys@maden.org.

BEMENT COUNTRY OPRY IN MONTICELLO

What: Christmas show with the Bement Country Opry Band. A dinner will be served by the Lions Club.

When: Dinner, 5 p.m.; doors open, 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m. Dec. 16.

Where: Monticello Community Ballroom above the library, 201 State St.

Cost: Show tickets $10; dinner, $8.

More info: bementcountryopry.com, call 377-0550, 897-1662 or email brake4music@hotmail.com.

HEYWORTH COUNTRY OPRY

What: Featuring Deb Schneider and the Pride of the Prairie Band.

When: Meal, 5 p.m.; opry, 6 p.m. Dec. 17.

Where: Heyworth VFW, 203 E. Main St.

Cost: Meal, $5; opry, $10.

More info: Call 949-5311.

BAROQUE ARTISTS OF CHAMPAIGN-URBANA

What: German Baroque Christmas. A popular holiday tradition, with carols by the University High School Madrigals, selections from J.S. Bach's Christmas Oratorio, and a medley of traditional songs of the season for chorus and orchestra with audience participation.

When: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 18.

When: Holy Cross Catholic Church, 405 W. Clark St., C.

Cost: Tickets $10-$20.

More info: baroqueartists.org, call 378-6802 or email info@baroqueartists.org.

SEA CHANTEY SING

What: Sing sea chanteys, the energetic work songs of the sailors, and other songs of the ocean, the inland waters, the fishers, dockworkers and the ports. Singing experience is not required.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 26 (fourth Monday of every month).

Where: Meet in the hallway behind Common Ground Food Co-op at Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana.

More info: Email cu_chanteys@maden.org.

BEMENT COUNTRY OPRY IN MONTICELLO

What: New Year's celebration with the Bement Country Opry Band.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 28.

Where: Monticello Community Ballroom above the library, 201 State St.

Cost: Tickets $10.

More info: bementcountryopry.com, call 377-0550, 897-1662 or email brake4music@hotmail.com.

CU AT THE VIRGINIA

What: The Chorale presents its 26th annual New Year's Eve concert. Enjoy an evening of beautiful holiday music, the traditional sing-along to the Virginia's mighty Wurlitzer pipe organ, special guest performers and more. Revenue from the evening helps support The Chorale's Young Artist Scholarship Program.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 31.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $26-$28; additional $2 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

Dancing

This weekend

COUNTRY DANCING

What: Public dances. Bands include Broken Prairie on the first Saturday of the month, Backsliders on the second, Battle Creek on the third and Champaign Country Opry featuring Chrissy Sparks Band with guests on the last Saturday.

When: 7 to 10:30 p.m. every Saturday except on Country Opry Night (7 to 9 p.m.).

Where: Eagles Lodge, 605 Edgebrook Drive, C.

Cost: $5; last Saturday of each month, $10.

More info: Call 398-9527.

Next week

INTERNATIONAL DANCING

What: Sponsored by the Illini Folk Dance Society. Features mostly easy and intermediate dances from around the world.No previous experience or partner is needed.

When: 8 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 29 to Dec. 20.

Where: Room 314, Illini Union, 1401 W. Green St., U. Check schedule in north lobby because room assignments get changed without notice.

Cost: Free.

More info: http://illinifolkdance.s3.amazonaws.com or call 390-6900.

ILLINI SWING SOCIETY WEEKLY DANCE

What: Two hours of swing dancing DJ'd by local dancers. All are welcome. No special shoes or dress required.

When: 9 to 11 p.m. Dec. 1.

Where: Room 314, Illini Union, 1401 W. Green St., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: illiniswing.org.

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What:A weekly public social ballroom dance. Happy hour dances for beginners (levels 1-3), 7 p.m. Open dancing, 7:30 to 10 p.m.

When: 7: to 10 p.m. Dec. 2.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission, $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

CONTRA DANCE

What: Urbana Country Dancers. Music by the Got Your Back String Band. Callers, Miriam Larson and Matt Turino. No partner or experience needed. Bring soft-soled, nonstreet shoes. New dancer orientation at 7:30 p.m.

When: 8 to 11 p.m. Dec. 2.

Where: Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U.

Cost: $4-$5, under 13 are free.

More info: urbana-contra.org.

ENGLISH COUNTRY DANCE

What: Central Illinois English Country Dancers. Music by local musicians. Dancers of all ages are welcome. All dances will be taught. Partners, costumes and experience are not required. Bring soft-soled, nonmarking, nonstreet shoes.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Dec. 3.

Where: Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U.

Cost: Admission, $3.

More info: Call 359-8225, centralillinoisecd.org or email ciecd-info@centralillinoisecd.org.

Future highlights

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What:A weekly public social ballroom dance. Holiday Dance. Open dancing, 7:30 to 10 p.m.

When: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Dec. 9.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission, $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

CONTRA DANCE

What: Urbana Country Dancers. Music by The Mean Lids. Caller Scott Meyer, with an emphasis on advanced contra dances. Dancers should have previous experience in contra dancing. No partner or experience needed. Bring soft-soled, nonstreet shoes.

When: 8 to 11 p.m. Dec. 9.

Where: Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U.

Cost: $4-$5.

More info: urbana-contra.org.

WEST COAST SWING NIGHT CLUB DANCE

What: Open dancing.

When: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 10.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission, $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What: 2016 Wrap Up. A weekly public social ballroom dance. Open dancing.

When: 7:30 to 10 p.m. Dec. 16.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission, $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

CONTRA DANCE

What: Urbana Country Dancers. Music by Acoustic Mayhem. There will be open calling of the dances, so if you would like to call a dance, bring your dance cards. No partner or experience needed. Bring soft-soled, nonstreet shoes. New dancer orientation at 7:30 p.m.

When: 8 to 11 p.m. Dec. 16.

Where: Channing-Murray Foundation, 1209 W. Oregon St., U.

Cost: $4-$5.

More info: urbana-contra.org.

New Year's Eve Dance

What: Ballroom dance. Eat, drink and dance your way into the new year. Reservations required. Registration requested by Dec. 16.

When: 8:30 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: $60 per person.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

30TH ANNUAL CHAMBANA JAN JAM

What: A special weekend of music and dance presented by The Urbana Country Dancers, featuring music by Turnip the Beet and Big Bluestem. Callers Maggie Jo Saylo, Anne Huber, Scott Meyer and Jonathan Sivier.

When: Jan. 13 and 14, 2017.

Where: Most events at Illini Student Union, 1401 W. Green St., U.

Cost: Workshops $5; full weekend in advance by Dec. 19, $40-$45, at the door, $45-$55; Friday and Saturday evening dance, $15-$25; all day Saturday, $25-$35; Saturday afternoon dance, $5-$10; under 13 are free.

More info: urbana-contra.org.

Performing arts

This weekend

ZOO IMPROV ON THE FINAL FRIDAYS

What: Kid-friendly Interactive Family Show at 7 p.m. followed by Friday Night Improv Comedy Show at 8:30. The comedy improv show will happen through the end of the year on the final Friday of the month.

When: 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 25.

Where: SoDo Theater, 111 S. Walnut St., C.

More info: zooimprov.com or email contact@zooimprov.

next week

'SHAKESPEARE ON DEMAND'

What: One actor, 38 plays. Pick a play by Shakespeare — any play — for actor Tyrus Lemerande of Knighthorse Theatre Company to perform and experience Shakespeare's language as never before. Event supports the Knighthorse visit to Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30.

Where: Parkland College, Tony Noel Building, Room W-115, Champaign.

Cost: Tickets $10, at the door.

More info: jasonpeterson@pblpanthers.org pr knighthorse.org.

'THE NUTCRACKER'

What:Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra partners with Champaign Urbana Ballet for six performances.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 4.

Where: Tryon Festival Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $21-$45.

More info: cusymphony.org, krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

Future highlights

SILLY STORIES AFTERNOON

What: Join resident storyteller Kim Sheahan for a family concert of folk tales that will put a smile on your face.

When: 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 10.

Where: Spulock Museum, 600 S. Gregory St., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: spurlock.illinois.edu or call 244-3355.

ZOO IMPROV

What: A show of belly laughs and a gaggle of giggles with Champaign-Urbana's own improvisation troupe. For all ages.

When: 3 to 3:45 p.m. Dec. 17.

Where: Robeson Pavilion Room A & B, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 403-2030 or champaign.org/.

ZOO IMPROV FINAL FRIDAYS COMEDY IMPROV SHOW

What: Kid-friendly Interactive Family Show at 7 p.m. followed by the Friday Night Improv Comedy Show at 8:30 p.m.

When: 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 30.

Where: SoDo Theater, 111 S. Walnut St., C.

More info: zooimprov.com or email contact@zooimprov.

Theater

This weekend

'AN AMISH COUNTRY CHRISTMAS VARIETY SHOW'

What:This hilarious and touching who's who of Christmas lore — from Scrooge to Mary and Joseph to Barney Fife? A dinner theater format with on-site catering featuring Amish-style foods.

When:4 p.m. Nov. 27, 6 p.m. Nov. 30, noon Dec. 14 and 6 p.m. Dec. 21.

Where: Best Western plus Green Mill Village Hotel & Suites and Convention Center, 917 Green Mill Road, Arcola.

Cost: Tickets $40.

More info: gmvtheatre.com, email info@gmvtheatre.com or call 268-4400.

'CHRISTMAS AT THE HOP'

What: Watseka Theatre Drama Club holiday musical.

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 25 and 2 p.m. Nov. 27.

Where: Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St.

Cost: General admission ticket, $10; $1 handling fee/ticket assessed at checkout.

More info: Call 815-993-6585, watsekatheatre.com or email info@watsekatheatre.com.

Next week

'AFTER JULIET'

What: A play written by Sharman Macdonald set in the period after Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet." Presented by Penny Dreadful Players.

Where: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3.

Where: Channing Murray Foundation, 1209 W. Oregon St., U.

Cost: Tickets $5, students; $7, nonstudents; available at the door.

More info: pennydreadfulplayers.weebly.com, facebook.com/PennyDreadfulPlayers/ or email tjharr2@illinois.edu.

'THE BLUEBIRD'

What: Charleston Alley Theatre's holiday show in conjunction with Christmas in the Heart of Charleston. Family-friendly.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3, and 2 p.m. Dec. 4.

Where: Charleston Alley Theatre, 718 Monroe St., Charleston.

More info: Call 345-2287 or charlestonalleytheatre.com.

'A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS'

What: This classic animated television special comes to life on stage by Parkland Theatre with joyful music and a meet-and-greet with the Peanuts characters for the kids.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 3 p.m. Dec. 11.

Where: Harold and Jean Miner Theatre, Parkland College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Cost: Tickets $9-$15; groups of 15 or more, $11 each; opening night, Dec. 1, is half-price night.

More info: Call 351-2528 or parkland.edu/theatre.

'EVERY BRILLIANT THING'

What: The Celebration Company. A one-person interactive play about depression and the lengths we will go to for those we love.

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 1-3, 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 4, 8 p.m. Dec. 7-11, 14-17.

Where: Station Theatre, 223 N. Broadway Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$15.

More info: Call 384-4000 or stationtheatre.com.

'FRUITCAKES!'

What: Tri-County Players' Christmas comedy.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11.

Where: Paxton Market Street Theatre, 120 N. Market St., Paxton.

More info: Call 379-7028 or marketstreettheatre.com.

'IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE'

What: Red Mask Players present a holiday drama by Joe Landry.

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 1, 2 and 3, and 2 p.m. Dec. 4.

Where: Kathryn Randolph Theater, 601 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

Cost: Tickets $15-$18.

More info: Call 442-5858 or email redmaskplayers@hotmail.com.

Future highlights

'THE BEEF HOUSE CHRISTMAS SHOW'

What: In the spirit of a classic television holiday special, enjoy soloists, song-and-dance routines, a band, spirited costumes and a big finale.

When: Doors open 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET) Dec. 15, 16 and 17.

Where: The Beef House, 16501 N. State Road 63, Covington, Ind.

Cost: Tickets $44.

More info: beefhouserolls.com or call 765-793-4770.

'BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER'

What: Presented by Creative Dramatics Workshop.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 18.

Where: The Homer Opera House, 101 N. Main St.

Cost: Tickets $5-$8.

More info: HomerOperaHouse.com, call 688-2395 or 493-6175.

'BLAME IT ON THE MOVIES!'

What: ACT Theater Company. Christmas edition.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10.

Where: Father Kirk Hall, just south of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 534 N. Wood St., Gibson City.

Cost: General admission$10 and includes a movie theatre style concession stand.

More info: Call 784-5654.

'A CHRISTMAS CAROL'

What: A Rod Sickler production, featuring music by 90's Daughter and Camden Scott, a semifinalist on "American Idol." "Bring a Gift Night" Christmas party follows the 5:30 p.m. performance on Dec. 11, with a great silent auction, raffle, music and an appearance by Santa.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and 10, 1:30 p.m. and a special performance for Jennifer's Gifts from Above at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 7 p.m. Dec. 15 and 17 and 2 p.m. Dec. 18.

Where: The City Center/Fat City Bar & Grill, 505 S. Chestnut St., C.

Cost: General admission tickets, $10; A section, $15; VIP, $25 (reserved seat).

More info: rodsickler.com.

'A SWINGIN LITTLE CHRISTMAS'

What: A fun Branson-style holiday variety show for the whole family.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 and 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18.

Where: The Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan.

Cost: Tickets $35.40-$37.50.

More info: Call 728-7375 or thelittletheatre.org.

Outdoors / nature

This weekend

49TH ANNUAL TURKEY TROT

What: Urbana Park District's Thanksgiving morning tradition. A 1-mile fun run/walk for all ages. Free hot chocolate provided. Prize raffle after the run.

When: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 24 (check-in, 8 a.m.).

Where: Lake House, Crystal Lake Park, Urbana.

Cost: Free. Donations taken for Urbana Park District Youth Scholarship Fund.

More info: urbanaparks.org/events/2016-turkey-trot/.

OAKWOOD AREA FOOD PANTRY 5K TURKEY TROT

What: A 5K race for adults and kids and a race for kids 5 and younger. Fundraiser to benefit the Oakwood Area Food Pantry. Register before Nov. 15 to guarantee a T-shirt.

When: Race packet pickup and registration, 8 a.m.; 5K race, 9 a.m.; Tiny Tot Turkey Trot, 10 a.m.; trophies awarded for the top three runners, 10:15 a.m. Nov. 24.

Where: Ironwood Pavilion. Kickapoo State Park, Oakwood.

Cost: Adults, $25; kids (15 and under), $10.

More info: feedoakwood.myevent.com or call 597-0079.

FISHER NATIONAL BANK TURKEY TROT FUN RUN IN MAHOMET

What: Run, walk or trot the 5K course. Proceeds support Mahomet Helping Hands and Mahomet Parks and Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund. Hosted by Mahomet Parks and Recreation.

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m. Nov. 24.

Where: Elks Lake Pavilion2, Lake of the Woods, Mahomet.

Cost: Registration fee, $10. Bring a nonperishable donation on race day to support Mahomet Helping Hands.

More info: feedoakwood.myevent.com or call 586-6025.

REINDEER EXPERIENCE TOUR

What: See real-life Alaskan reindeer. Reindeer tour tickets will not be sold after 4:30 p.m.

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 25, 26, 1 to 7 p.m. Nov. 27, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily Nov. 30 through Dec. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 26-28. Closed Mondays, except for Dec. 28.

Where: Hardy's Reindeer Ranch and Christmas Tree Farm, 1356 County Road 2900 N, Rantoul.

Cost: No gate admission. Tour tickets, $4.

More info: ReindeerRanch.com or call 893-3407.

Next week

WINTER FUN RUNS

What: Second Wind Running Club's outdoor group runs a 4- or 6-mile loop through campus and Urbana. All abilities encouraged to attend; determine your own pace per mile.

When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, November through March.

Where: Meet at the southwest entrance to the UI Armory (corner of Gregory Drive and Fourth Street).

More info: secondwindrunningclub.org or email funruns@secondwindrunningclub.org.

5K TOY RUN

What: A casual, untimed 5K walk, jog, run or Kids Fun Run through the park. Cookies, milk and hot chocolate along the course route, and finish-line festivities including visits with Santa Claus. Proceeds will benefit the Cunningham Children's Home Christmas Wishlist, Shop with a Firefighter (Urbana Fire Department) and Shop with a Cop (Fraternal Order of Police Urbana Lodge 70) programs.

When: Registration and packet pickup, 9 to 11 a.m.; 5K run and walk, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Kids Fun Run, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

When: Crystal Lake Park, Urbana.

Cost: $30.

More info: 5ktoyrun.com, email 5ktoyrun@provisionelevatoradvertising.com. Register at provisionelevatoradvertising.com/5k-run#page5k.

WILD ENCOUNTERS

What: Meet the nature center animals up-close during this program. Discover what these animal ambassadors have to teach us about living with wildlife. Fees help support the care of the nature center animals. For ages 4 and older with registered adult.

When: 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 3.

Where: Anita Purves Nature Center, 1505 N. Broadway Ave., U.

Cost: $6, resident, or $9, non resident by Nov. 19; $7 or $11 by Nov. 26.

More info: Call 384-4062 or 367-1544.

WALKING IN A WINTER WONDERLAND

What: A winter hike to enjoy views of snowy trees and frozen ponds and hear hooting owls or howling coyotes. Dress for the weather. Registration required.

When: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

Where: River Bend Forest Preserve, 1602 Mid America Road, Mahomet.

Cost: $3 per person.

More info: Call 896-2455 or email cwalsh@ccfpd.org.

Future highlights

HOMER FOR THE HOLIDAYS

What: Join in for a natural approach to creating unique holiday gifts. Children can make and take home presents and ornaments. You can also help create treats to decorate the trees outside of the Salt Fork Center as a gift to the wildlife that calls this preserve home.

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 10.

Where: Salt Fork Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, Homer.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 896-2455 or email cwalsh@ccfpd.org.

FULL MOON NIGHT HIKE

What: Hike the Buck Schroth Trail under a full moon. Discover the magic of nature at night and listen for barred owls and coyotes. Dress for the weather. Ages 15 and younger should be accompanied by an adult. Registration required. Limited to 25 participants.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 13.

Where: Meet at Allerton Music Barn Parking Lot, Allerton Park & Retreat Center, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.

Cost: $5.

More info: allerton.illinois.edu/event/full-moon-night-hike-3, call 333-3287 or email allertoninfo@illinois.edu.

WINTER SOLSTICE NIGHT HIKE

What: Experience the sights, sounds and smells of the prairie during the longest night of the year. Explore the features of the night sky and look for signs of wildlife. For ages 6 and older (under 15 must attend with registered adult).

When: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 21.

Where: Meadowbrook Park, meet at Race Street parking lot, Urbana.

Cost: $8, resident, or $12, non resident by Dec. 7; $9 or $14 by Dec. 14.

More info: Call 367-1544.

WINTER PLAY DAY

What: For kids in grades 1-5. Most of this program is outdoors. Hike and explore the wonders of the natural winter world. Look for winter wildlife, roam the woods and do fun nature-themed games and activities. Then warm up inside with a cup of hot chocolate. Dress for the weather. Registration required.

When: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 29.

Where: Interpretive Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2573 S. Homer Lake Road, Homer.

Cost: $5 per child.

More info: Call 896-2455 or email sclementz@ccfpd.org.

WINTER PLAY DAY

What: For kids in grades 1-5. Most of this program is outdoors. Hike and explore the wonders of the natural winter world. Look for winter wildlife, roam the woods and do fun nature-themed games and activities. Then warm up inside with a cup of hot chocolate. Dress for the weather. Registration required.

When: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 30.

Where: Elks Lake Pavilion, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, Mahomet.

Cost: $5 per child.

More info: Call 896-2455 or email sclementz@ccfpd.org.

UI museums

KRANNERT ART MUSEUM

What: Art exhibitions: "Borderland Collective: Northern Triangle," a traveling exhibition organized by Blue Star Contemporary, San Antonio, Texas, through Dec. 22; "School of Art + Design Faculty Exhibition" through Dec. 22; "Making and Breaking Medieval Manuscripts" through February 2017; "Zina Saro-Wiwa: Did You Know We Taught Them How to Dance?" through March 25, 2017.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; Thursdays open until 9 p.m. Closed Sundays, Nov. 23 and 24, Dec. 23 through Jan. 2.

Where: 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free admission; suggested donation, $3.

More info: kam.illinois.edu or call 333-1860.

SPURLOCK MUSEUM

What: "Medieval Irish Masterpieces in Modern Reproduction."

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays and university holidays. Through April 2, 2017.

Where: 600 S. Gregory St., U.

Cost: Free, suggested donation, $3.

More info: spurlock.illinois.edu or call 333-2360. For tours, email Kim Sheahan at ksheahan@illinois.edu to reserve your attendance.

Other museums

ASIAN AMERICAN CULTURAL CENTER

What: "Between Realism & Abstract Conceptualization," a group art exhibition by Chinese-Americans on living within cultures.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; through Nov. 30.

Where: 1210 W. Nevada St., U.

More info: oiir.illinois.edu/aacc, email aacc@illinois.edu or call 333-9300.

BICENTENNIAL ART CENTER AND MUSEUM

What: "Artisan Works by Paris Artists." Featured media: wood, glass, doll making.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or by appointment. Closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and Nov. 24. Through Dec. 30.

Where: 132 S. Central Ave., Paris, Ill.

Cost: Free admission.

More info: parisartcenter.com or call 466-8130.

C.H. MOORE HOMESTEAD AND DEWITT COUNTY MUSEUM

What: Santa Night and "Deck the Halls" candlelight tours. Santa will greet visitors in the carriage barn and Woods Photography Studio will take pictures, 5 to 7 p.m. Tours of the elegant Victorian era building and extended Museum Gift Shop hours. During the holiday season, the museum is decorated in full Victorian splendor, illuminated by candles, and filled with music.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 25. Candlelight tours continue, and gift shop is open, 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 2-30.

Cost: No admission for the carriage barn; photo purchase is optional. Regular admission $1-$3, children under 12 free.

Where: 219 E. Woodlawn St., Clinton.

More info: chmoorehomestead.org or call 935-6066.

DOUGLAS COUNTY MUSEUM

What: "Breakfast with Santa." Children can visit with Santa and have doughnuts, milk and juice; every child gets to pick out a free gift.

When: 8 to 11 a.m. Dec. 3.

Where: 700 S. Main St., Tuscola.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 253-2535, douglascountymuseum@hotmail.com or facebook.com/docomuseum.

FORD COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY WATER TOWER MUSEUM

What: A photo exhibit featuring pictures from the Paxton Community Sale, an event from 1960 to 2001. A related exhibit features historic photos of stores on Paxton's Market Street, some dating from as early as 1916.

When: Fall hours, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday, through Nov. 26. Museum tours can be arranged at other times by calling.

Where: In the remodeled city water tower and pump house, adjacent to Majestic Park, corner of Market and Center streets, Paxton.

More info: Call 379-4111 or 379-3723, sites.google.com/site/fordcountyhistoricalsociety/ or email ilfchs@gmail.com.

MUSEUM OF THE GRAND PRAIRIE

What: "The Worth of Water."

When: 1 to 5 p.m. daily. Closed Nov. 24. Through Dec. 31.

Cost: Free.

Where: Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 950 N. Lombard St., Mahomet.

More info: Call 586-2612, email historyed@ccfpd.org or museumofthegrandprairie.org.

ORPHEUM CHILDREN'S SCIENCE MUSEUM

What: Opening night for the annual "Snow Globe" event. Pre-parade entertainment, a storybook character meet-and-greet at 5 p.m. Activities include indoor sledding, snowball throwing, crafts and holiday treats.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 26 (after the Parade of Lights). Open, 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 3-17.

Cost: Opening night, members are free, nonmembers, $5. Other days, members are $5; nonmembers, $8.

Where: 346 N. Neil St., C.

More info: facebook.com/OrpheumMuseum.

SOUSA ARCHIVES AND CENTER FOR AMERICAN MUSIC

What: "The Red Cross: A Soldier's Best Friend."

When: 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Through Dec. 15. Closed weekends, some holidays.

Where: Harding Band Building, 1103 S. Sixth St., C.

Cost: Free; donations accepted.

More info: For guided tours, call 244-9309 or sousa@uiuc.edu.

VERMILION COUNTY MUSEUM AND FITHIAN HOUSE

What: Two permanent exhibits of Lincoln-Lamon law office in Danville (1852-56) and a one-room schoolhouse; natural history displays, a coal mine shaft; and "Vermilion County in the Civil War."

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Closed Nov. 24.

Where: 116 N. Gilbert St., Danville.

Cost: Museum admission, $1-$3. Museum and Fithian House admission, $1-$5. Children 12 years old and younger, free.

More info: vermilioncountymuseum.org or call 442-2922.

VERMILION COUNTY WAR MUSEUM

What: USO Show Charity Benefit features 1940s-style live and recorded music, refreshments, a photographer to document the evening's events, and a silent auction. 1940s period clothes are encouraged but not mandatory. Tickets are advance sale only at the museum, the Danville Public Library or call. No tickets sold at the door.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 9.

Where: 307 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

Cost: Tickets $20 each; $30 per couple.

More info: Call 431-0034.

Planetarium

WILLIAM M. STAERKEL PLANETARIUM

Sky show: "Fall Prairie Skies," 7 p.m. Fridays, Nov. 25 through Dec. 16, except Dec. 2.

Main features: "Season of Light," 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 25 through Dec. 17.

Children's feature: "Santa's Secret Star," 7 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 26 through Dec. 17.

World of Science lecture: Illinois astronomer Jim Kaler on "Cosmic Dust," 7 p.m. Dec. 2.

Full dome light show: "Dark Side of the Moon," 9 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3.

Where: Parkland College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Cost: Admission, $5-$6. Lecture, $2.

More info: Call 351-2568 or 351-2446.

Exhibits

ALICE CAMPBELL ALUMNI CENTER

What: "The Art of Coach Bob Zuppke" exhibition, curated from the collections of the UI Alumni Association, University Archives, Division of Intercollegiate Athletics and others. More than 20 of his oil paintings, watercolors and sketches, plus photos and artifacts from the Zuppke era at Illinois.

When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday; and two hours before home football games. Closed Sunday; and Nov. 24 and 25. Through Dec. 23.

Where: 601 S. Lincoln Ave., U.

More info: Call 800-355-2586, email illinoisalumni@uillinois.edu or illinoisalumni.org/events/the-art-of-coach-bob-zuppke/.

ANITA PURVES NATURE CENTER

What: Art show, "The Nature of the Trail" by Lori Fuller.

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday, Nov. 24 and 25. Through Dec. 2.

Where: 1505 N. Broadway Ave., U.

More info: Call 384-4062 or lafullerlandscapes.com.

CHAMPAIGN PUBLIC LIBRARY

What: Exhibition series, "The Art Connection: Schools to Library." Three concurrent shows, each one pairing art by students with their teacher's artwork. Teachers include Amy Lozar, South Side Elementary; Lolita Zwettler, Edison Middle School; and Shannon Batman Percoco, Centennial High School.

When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Through January. Closed Nov. 24.

Where: Robeson Pavilion Room A & B, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 403-2070 or champaign.org.

COMMON GROUND FOOD CO-OP GALLERY

What: Art gallery show byCharles and Sarah Wisseman opens.

When: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Closes at 8 p.m. Nov. 23 until 7 a.m. Nov. 25, closes at 6 p.m. Dec. 24 until 10 a.m. Dec. 26, closes early 8 p.m. Dec. 31 until 7 a.m. Jan. 1. Through Jan. 27, 2017.

Where: Lincoln Square Village, 300 S. Broadway Ave., #166, U.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 352-3347 or commonground.coop/store/classroom/art-gallery.

DANVILLE ART LEAGUE

What: Work by Danville Art League member Steve Smith, featuring woodcarving, sculptures and photography.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Saturday, through Nov. 30. Closed Nov. 23-27. Other times available by appointment.

Where: Paul Brumaghim Gallery, 320 N. Franklin St., Danville.

More info: Call 442-9264 or email thedanvilleartleague@gmail.com.

GIERTZ GALLERY AT PARKLAND COLLEGE

What: "2016 State of the Art: Drawing Invitational."

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, through Feb. 4, 2017. Closed Nov. 23 (5 p.m.) and reopens Nov. 28.

Where: 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

More info: artgallery.parkland.edu, call 351-2485 or email giertzgallery@parkland.edu.

HOMER INTERPRETIVE CENTER

What: Center's exhibit for 2016, "Fawnsfeet and Fatmuckets: Freshwater Mussels of Illinois."

When: 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Closed federal holidays. Through December.

Where: Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2573 S. Homer Lake Road, Homer.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 896-2455 or email cwalsh@ccfpd.org.

ILLINI UNION ART GALLERY

What: Opening reception for "River of Life, Altered." Paintings and drawings by local artist Viktoria Ford and a reading by Amy Hassinger will be featured.

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Open, 7 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday; 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, through Jan. 30.

Where: Illini Union, 1401 W. Green St., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: union.illinois.edu or bit.ly/viktoria-ford-exhibit-dec1.

ILLINOIS TERMINAL

What: Wall displays, "MTD Art: Moving Pictures Through Your Neighborhood": "Airport" by Judith Adanma Johnson, "Summer" by Shannon Percoco, " Technicolor Realm" Laura Lynn Reiss and " Colorful Sunset" by Alex Uhlarik, the artists chosen to be featured inside all MTD buses.

When: All day, every day. Through Jan. 31.

Where: Across from the elevators on the first floor, 45 E. University Ave., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: 40north.org/programs/mtd-art or call 384-8188.

KENNEKUK ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION CENTER

What: "Nature Photography by Lara Darling," an exhibit by environmental educator with the Vermilion County Conservation District, a lifelong Vermilion County resident.

When: 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Where: Kennekuk County Park, 2296 Henning Road, Danville.

More info: Call Lara Darling, 442-1691, or email ldarling@vccd.org.

LOLA'S BRUSH AT GALLERY 217

What: "CUDO Pro Show," a professional showcase of design created by members and friends of the Champaign-Urbana Design Organization. This year's show is dedicated to the memory of local graphic designer Matt Farrell, who died in June.

When 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closed Nov. 24 and 25. Through Nov. 28.

Where: 9 E. University Ave., C.

More info: thecudo.org/proshow.

MURPHY GALLERY

What: Art at the Y exhibition, "Homecoming," photographs by Sung Hyun Sohn. Artist talk at 5:30 p.m. Sponsored by the UI Center for East Asian and Pacific Studies.

When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday and holidays. Through December.

Where: University YMCA, 1001 S. Wright St., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: 337-1500, universityymca.org/art.

TARBLE ARTS CENTER

What: "Reaching Into Infinity: Chul Hyun Ahn" and "Firelei Bez: Vessels of Genealogies," Main Gallery.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closed Mondays and holidays.Through Feb. 9 and 12, respectively.

Where: 2010 Ninth St. (South Ninth Street at Cleveland Avenue), Eastern Illinois University, Charleston.

Cost: Free.

More info: eiu.edu/tarble, call 581-2787 or email tarble@eiu.edu.

CITY OF URBANA

What: Urbana Public Arts Program's "Artist of the Corridor" exhibit, "Carichina Women," photographs by Rachel Lauren Storm, assistant director of the Women's Resources Center at the University of Illinois and the founder and director of Four Walls and a Roof Project, a grass-roots organization that seeks to establish the first battered women's shelter in Cotacachi, Ecuador.

When: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Urbana City Building; and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Urbana Free Library. Closed Nov. 24. Through Dec. 7.

Where: Urbana City Building, 400 S. Vine St.; and Urbana Free Library, 210 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: urbanaillinois.us/artexhibits or call 328-8265.

UI LIBRARY

What: Exhibition: "H.G. Wells Time Traveler."

When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Closed UI holidays. Through December.

Where: Rare Book and Manuscript Library, 1401 W. Gregory Drive, U.

More info: library.illinois.edu/rbx/hgwells2016/, library.illinois.edu/rbx or call 333-3777.

Galleries

ART CO-OP GALLERY

What: Seventh annual Art Co-op $50 show to benefit Champaign County Humane Society.

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Through Dec. 16.

Where: 150 Lincoln Square, U.

More info: facebook.com/artcoop.

CINEMA GALLERY

What: "Observations: Suns Rise, Suns Set," new paintings by Preston Jackson.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; closed Sundays through Tuesdays and Nov. 24. Through Nov. 26.

Where: 120 W. Main St., U.

More info: cinemagallery.cc or call 367-3711 or email baxley@baxleymedia.com.

Farms / markets

URBANA'S MARKET IN THE SQUARE

What: The market features fresh produce, baked goods, meats and cheeses, wines, arts and crafts, and more.

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 3-17; second and fourth Saturdays, Jan. 14-April 22, 2017.

Where: Inside Lincoln Square, downtown Urbana.

More info: urbanabusiness.com/market-in-the-square/.

NEW THIRD SATURDAY MARKET

What: Vendors both indoors and outdoors, filled with creative crafts, antiques and unique finds. Nov. 19 market held in conjunction with the Vendor Blender at the fairgrounds.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 17 (third Saturday of every month, January through December).

Where: New location — Moultrie-Douglas County Fairgrounds, Arthur.

More info: Call 520-3349, 254-5010 or email dbissonett@gmail.com.