Frank's Faves: Thanksgiving

Photo by: Columbia Pictures Old college friends — back row, from left, JoBeth Williams, Tom Berenger, Glenn Close, Kevin Kline and Mary Kay Place, and front row, from left, William Hurt, Meg Tilly and Jeff Goldblum — gather for Thanksgiving dinner in "The Big Chill" (1983).

This week: Turkey. Dark, please. Gravy boats. Football. Yeah, now we're talkin' my favorite things ...

Happy Thanksgiving! I hope you're feeling both happy and thankful today (and maybe full of turkey and dressing!)

Me, I'm feeling a bit chagrined ... because, to be honest, while approaching this vital holiday, I haven't been feeling much of any of the above.

Why, you ask? Why indeed. I do, after all, have plenty to be thankful for, as I'm sure you do, too. But even so, sometimes everyday life can fill up your plate with more than you can swallow, certainly with much you never asked for or, as my grandfather used to say, wouldn't cross the street for.

Which, I suppose, is the best reason for this holiday. We need to be reminded — at least annually — that too many plates are empty. And it's a ritual that calls upon those of us feeling overloaded to take inventory of our blessings. It's a too-infrequent exercise we all would do well to undertake.

Clearly, that goes double for me.

And, of course, a more obvious opportunity for listing favorites I couldn't ask for — so why not a faves list for Thanksgiving, too? It is, after all, an automatic on my list of five favorite days of the year. Great food, family gatherings, all-day football, an actual occasion for cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie! What's your turkey-day fave? I, of, course, have five, which I aptly call:

MY FIVE FAVORITE THINGS ABOUT THANKSGIVING

1. The food, of course. OK, that's too vague an answer for the cornucopia of culinary traditions that infuse this observance. But that's exactly what I'm talking about. What other day of the year do all the best cooks you know knock themselves out just for the satisfaction of seeing you eat way more than you should and still insist on you having dessert?

2. Speaking of dessert, pumpkin pie. The only time of year this finely spiced dish tastes perfect. Necessary, even. So is Cool Whip. And seconds ...

3. But first, the main event. The bird. Roasted, basted, smoked, grilled or deep-fat fried, I'll take it any way you're serving it. Just don't ask me how this stupidest yet most delectable of feathered creatures became the centerpiece of the Great American Feast. I could no more explain why Pilgrims wore belt buckles on their hats. Pass the stuffing, please.

4. Much like Christmas, even amid the celebrated gluttony, this holiday has sharing at its core. Why else make so much food? Families reunite, friends gather, strangers join in seeing that the less fortunate are fed. And hopefully, before we sit down to pass around the good stuff, every one of us pauses to bow his or her head, and takes a moment for ...

5. Giving thanks. Yup, this is the best-named holiday of all, its whole reason for being right out front, so you can't miss it. It's also my favorite part of my own extended family's tradition, because for years it's been my job, right at that pivotal hush before everyone dives into dinner, to say grace. I like to keep it short and sweet. And not just because I'm positioned at the head of the serving line ...

Honorable mention: Wait, holiday movies didn't make the top five? That's probably because Thanksgiving films, as a rule, don't hold a candle to those of the other holidays. Besides, I already gave you my lists last year of favorite movies about gratitude (http://tinyurl.com/jdr6cjr) and favorite Thanksgiving movies (http://tinyurl.com/gsy6ype).

But because I'm also thankful to be writing this column, and even more so, for all of you who enjoy reading it every week, allow me to serve up:

A 2ND HELPING OF MY FAVORITE THANKSGIVING MOVIES

"Miracle on 34th Street" (1947): Wait, isn't this a Christmas classic? Indeed it is, but it actually begins with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, when Kris Kringle (Edmund Gwenn) must fill in for an inebriated store Santa. He manages to win over Maureen O'Hara and 8-year-old Natalie Wood, but the big payoff comes when his attorney (John Payne) proves him to be the real deal, with help from 21 mailbags of "Dear Santa" letters. Yes, Santa, there is a U.S. Postal Service ...

"The Big Chill" (1983): Director Lawrence Kasdan's ode to old friends and overcoming regrets centers on a reunion of seven college chums for the funeral of a close friend whose reminiscences about old times include a Thanksgiving feast. Great cast, greater soundtrack.

"Nobody's Fool" (1994): Paul Newman in one of his last headlining roles gets a Thanksgiving-time visit from his estranged son (Dylan Walsh). And nemesis Bruce Willis doesn't shoot or blow up a thing, making this a true rarity.

"Dutch" (1991): Ed O'Neill agrees to drive his girlfriend's snobby prep-school son (Ethan Embry) home for Thanksgiving. Surprise! Through a series of road-trip misadventures, they become buddies.

"Scent of a Woman" (1992): Chris O'Donnell also plays a prep-school kid who comes of age while caring for blind, retired Army Lt. Col. Frank Slade (Al Pacino), who should be thankful for this role, as it brought him his first best-actor Oscar.