Notes-Worthy: Danny Bornt

Photo by: Zack Widup/C.U. Bands and Fans Danny Bornt

C.U. Bands and Fans' Terry Brown chats with multimedia artist, songwriter and guitarist Danny Bornt:

What does multimedia artist mean?

Today's artists have to be very versatile in their approach to artmaking and becoming successful at it. The digital era has opened up all the various artistic avenues to appropriation and overlap.

Multimedia artists take advantage of the affordances of digital technologies by fusing, blending and blurring artistic media to express their ideas to reach more people with greater impact than ever before.

What is your most recent project involving songwriting? And will you consider performing some time at C.U. Bands and Fans' Original Artist Night?

I learned multi-track recording on the first Teac four-track machine under the tutelage of the late Mose Henry of the '60s folk group The Highwaymen. Songwriting and coming up with your own music was all part of that.

My latest song project is a plea to bring about greater recognition of domestic violence, inspired by the recent tragedy here in Urbana.

I'll try to sign up for an OAN after the holidays.

You have a lot on your plate in several areas, but of all that you do as an artist, which is the one that you are most passionate about?

Playing guitar and the transcendental experience it offers is my greatest passion.

I constantly challenge myself to tap into the infinite possibilities the instrument offers, and in that respect I still consider myself a beginner.

I don't worry any more about making mistakes when I play in public, it's all part of the learning process.

My artmaking in collage and assemblage is a similar compulsion, but at times it's more like hard work while music is more fun!