Twinkling all the way at Champaign's Parade of Lights

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Erin Lippitz, executive director of the Champaign Center Partnership, peeks out from inside the city's Christmas tree with Jessica Hannah last week at One Main Plaza downtown.

You know how it goes: Christmas begins the moment you put the drumstick down, writes our PAUL WOOD. Champaign at least has the decency to wait until the weekend for its splendiferous Christie Clinic Parade of Lights, now in its 16th year. Festivities begin at 3 p.m. Saturday right in the heart of downtown. It’s centered around a Christmas tree on Neil Street that would never fit in your house, unless you are Paul Bunyan.

First, the tree

No, it's not going anywhere during the Parade of Lights. But that big artificial tree between Big Grove Tavern and Ko-Fusion is a symbol and a lead-in to the event. It was put together by a Champaign forestry crew a week before Thanksgiving in one day, record time. Erin Lippitz, executive director of the Champaign Center Partnership, said the task usually takes two days.

Dress like an elf

Before the parade, the temperatures will be cool. Thanks, Nebraska! But our meteorologist Greg Soulje says Saturday could have a high of 53, not too shabby for this time of year.

Thank the volunteers

Hot cocoa will warm those who skipped mittens before the parade, but get it while you can. Trenton Jones, 11, of Savoy, helped make hot chocolate last year. Trenton is a big fan of the light show, as well as the firefighter trucks in the parade. This year, it's Girl Scout 2251 — donations are welcome.

Meet the big guy

You can visit with Santa from 3 to 5:45 p.m. at Big Grove Tavern, 1 Main St. You can drop off wish lists, visit with the big fella and get a candy cane. And bring a camera to immortalize the moment. Kris Kringle did not return repeated calls from The News-Gazette for comment.

Sleigh bells ringing

Horse and carriage rides are one of the new afternoon events, says Jessica Hannah, Champaign Center's marketing and events coordinator. The pick-up location is in the lot just north of the Orpheum Children's Museum, 346 N Neil St.

The rides run from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Rides are $5 per person; children under 3 are free. Registration is required at champaigncenter.com

You cane if you try

The free Candy Cane Crawl is from 4 to 4:45 p.m. at Jane Addams Book Shop, 208 N. Neil St. Kids will get instructions for a magical journey through downtown, and follow the clues to meet fairy tale and comic book characters.

Music in from the cold

At 5 p.m., there are free musical performances by top local ensembles. In the Hyatt Place lobby, 217 N. Neil St., hear the Parkland Wind Ensemble. At Pizzeria Antica, 10 E. Chester St., there's the Banks Bridgewater Lewis Fine Arts Academy. The Prairieview-Ogden Junior High Choir will be at Big Grove Tavern.

The marshal's in town

Amanda McGrory, a bronze winner in the Rio Paralympics, is "super excited about being named Grand Marshal of the Parade of Lights."

She moved to Champaign 12 years ago to attend the University of Illinois.

"It really has become a second home to me," she said.

"The community is so supportive of our program and all of its Paralympic athletes. It's great to have the opportunity to represent the city that has given me so much."

A few years ago, it became a McGrory family tradition for the clan to make the trek from Pennsylvania to Illinois to celebrate Thanksgiving at her house.

"The entire family drives out for the week of Thanksgiving. Saturday night, we all bundle up, watch the parade and then have one last dinner together at a restaurant in downtown before everyone leaves early Sunday morning."

The main event

The free Parade of Lights begins at 6 p.m. Pick a seat anywhere along the parade route (see map) and watch as floats, dancers, bands and Santa himself travel through the downtown Champaign streets.

Special VIP tickets are $15 per person or $25 a couple, and include prime seating, food, hot chocolate and swag bags for each guest. One swag bag includes a gift worth $200, Lippitz said.

Last day to mow

Lou Simpson of the immortal Lawn Rangers said the parade is a favorite for yard experts for three reasons: it's close by for many local Rangers, it's short and sweet, and "it's close to the Esquire and other establishments that we like to frequent." The motto of the World Famous Lawn Rangers from Amazing Arcola is "You are only young once, but you can always be immature."

Another sort of crawl

The Reindeer Rampage Bar Crawl runs until 10 p.m., after the kids are safe at home.

Big Grove Tavern, Watson's Shack & Rail, Esquire Lounge and Miga are part of the crawl.

Julie Grubich of Miga Restaurant said the place will have a Cranberry Sparkler as the drink special.

Check-in for the Reindeer Rampage will begin at 7:15 p.m. outside the M2 Building. You must pick up your bracelet before you can begin the Rampage.

Tickets are $25 at champaigncenter.com/reindeer-rampage.