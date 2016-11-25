Rich Warren: What to put on your shopping list

I hope you remained on high ground at the Thanksgiving table, giving thanks for our family, friends and the joys we share and not rushing out to the mall or North Prospect to save a few dollars Thursday. There's plenty of time to participate in gladiator shopping on Friday.

When confronted by the LED glare and audio systems claiming to reproduce dog whistles, remember to buy only what you set out to buy in the retail seduction factory. Here are a few items most likely offering good value today and/or online from now through Monday.

An unlocked smartphone makes a great gift. Most unlocked phones work with any cellphone provider. The great thing about an unlocked phone is that you won't be paying your carrier for it and thus can change carriers at a moment's notice. The best prices will be on the up-and-coming brands from China.

You won't see many sales on iPhones, Samsung, LG and HTC. However, equally good Android phones from Motorola (now made by Lenovo), ZTE, OnePlus, Blu Life, Huawei and a few others will be fighting for market share with attractive pricing, ranging from just over $100 to $500. The premium models, at around $400, offer 98 percent of the performance and features of the $650+ iPhones, Samsungs and Pixels.

Once upon a time, I would have recommended Vizio as the best value in TVs. However, since it was acquired by LeEco, I advise caution. LeEco recently announced it is on the verge of bankruptcy. When it comes to quality TVs, stick with the big names: Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic.

A Roku stick, or similar plug-in dongles from Amazon and Google, turns a regular TV into a "smart TV." These plug-in adapters allow you to "tune" the internet, opening up hundreds of channels. These easy-to-gift-wrap thumb-sized devices cost between $40 and $100.

Headphones make great gifts. Avoid overpriced Beats, unless you know someone who lives for throbbing bass. B&W makes some of the best, most accurate headphones in a range of styles from in-ear to over-the-ear ranging from about $150 on up.

My favorite noise-canceling phones remain the Bose QuietComfort models, including the newest Bluetooth wireless version, the QC35. Sennheiser also makes superb headphones, both standard and noise-canceling. If the noise-canceling phones you choose use rechargeable batteries, be sure to charge the batteries before gift wrapping so the recipient immediately can enjoy them.

Internet radios offer hundreds if not thousands of channels, from local to China. At the low end, starting at about $100, Grace Digital provides great value. For ease of use, starting at around $200, nothing equals the Bose SoundTouch. Also consider Sonos, starting at $200.

We have space for one reader question: "Is there a recorder that I can use with Comcast cable without paying monthly rent for theirs?"

"I'm thinking I might be able to put one between their cable box and the TV, but it wouldn't be able to change channels. I'm using the Channel Master DVR+ now, but it has trouble recording channel 3 even though when I watch channel 3 it looks fine."

Only TiVo boxes record cable broadcasts and they tend to be more expensive than the DVRs offered by Comcast and the satellite providers. You'll probably have to swallow hard and rent the Comcast box. This will allow seamless, easy programming and recording as it fully integrates with the Comcast system. An external DVR would not be as easy to use.

As far as your channel 3 issue: Set the Channel Master DVR+ to rescan all channels.

This may help it lock back onto channel 3. The tuner in your TV and in the Channel Master may differ in quality as well. Assuming your TV and Channel Master share the same antenna, check the cabling and the splitter feeding the Channel Master. Fully tighten any coaxial cable connections.

Rich Warren, who lives in the Champaign area, is a longtime reviewer of consumer electronics. He can be emailed at hifiguy@mchsi.com.