Playing Critic: A solid system for arcade generation

There's always been an audience for nostalgia, especially in the world of video games.

Nostalgia is a big part of why gamers care about backward-compatible consoles, and why publishers oft release slightly upgraded versions of older titles.

It's why the recently released NES Classic, aka the NES Mini, sold out everywhere seemingly within minutes — and why "entrepreneurs" are trying to sell the ones they snatched up on eBay for quadruple what they paid.

It's why you can now buy old Atari games for your PlayStation 4 and Xbox One — "Atari Flashback Classic Vol. 1" and "Vol. 2" — for $19.99 each.

More importantly, it's why I'm here to tell you about Retro-Bit Generations, a miniature plug-and-play game console packed with more than 90 retro titles from Capcom, Data East, Irem, Jaleco and others.

We're talking games we played back in the day at the arcade, as well as on early consoles and Nintendo's Game Boy. It's everything from quarter-devouring side-scrolling beat-'em ups to early role-playing games to rudimentary but excellent sports titles to puzzle games and more.

The console itself is small and light, easily portable and has an SD card slot for additional storage. It comes with two USB controllers, a power cord and a composite AV cable (red, white and yellow plugs) for connecting to a television. However, it's fully HDMI-capable; you just have to supply your own cord.

The plastic controllers look and feel cheap, but are actually sturdily built. They've got six nicely responsive game buttons on the right side of the face, lined up in two rows of three, and your standard directional pad on the left. There's a start button plopped in the middle and one shoulder button flush with the edge on the top right of the controller. And the cord that connects each one to the console is ample, just shy of 10 feet in length — so you can sit back from your TV in comfort.

The software that drives the console is barebones. You turn the power on, and after a brief splash screen, you're presented with a long list of games to scroll through and select. You get a name and screenshot of each title, but that's all the info you have to go by.

In fact, information — or the lack thereof — is really the area where the Retro-Bit Generations falls short. It's not a big problem, as it doesn't actually affect the console's functionality, but it's a major missed opportunity. I'd like to know where the game I'm playing first appeared — arcade, console, handheld, etc. — and I'd really like a clue about the controls and what I'm supposed to do.

Instead, each game is a matter of trial-and-error. You'll have to figure out for yourself that on some games, hitting the shoulder button is the equivalent of pumping more quarters into the machine. Or that the fire button on "Mr. Bloopy" is hidden in the middle of the top row by default, while four of the other six buttons all do the same thing. Or how to change up your pitches and swings in "Bases Loaded."

Beyond that, though, it's a rather nice console. Games load up quickly, and you can save your progress to internal memory or an SD card whenever you want. There's a long list of options to choose from for the console's default language, if English isn't your preference. You can remap the controller buttons for each game, if you'd like, and change the screen scaling on your display.

As far as the games themselves go, you may think you've never heard of most of them, but if you are a child of the arcade — like I am — a lot of them will be instantly familiar when you see them, like beat-'em ups "Captain Commando" and "Knights of the Round."

And even if you haven't ever played them, the console is still more than worth it's $54.99 price tag.

Joel Leizer is The News-Gazette's Playing Critic. Contact him at jleizer@news-gazette.com.

Retro-Bit Generations, $54.99, ages 10 and up

Game list:

"10-Yard Fight"

"1942"

"1943"

"2048"

"Alfred Chicken 1"

"Alfred Chicken (GB)"

"Anguna"

"Apocalypse II"

"Argus"

"Astrohawk"

"Astyanax"

"Avenging Spirit"

"Banishing Racer"

"Bases Loaded I"

"Bases Loaded II"

"Bases Loaded (GB)"

"Bashi Bazook — Morphoid Masher"

"Battle Squadron"

"Battle Unit Zeoth"

"Big Run"

"Bionic Commando"

"Brawl Brothers"

"Broken Circle"

"Captain Commando"

"City Connection"

"Commando"

"Corn Buster"

"Creepy Bird"

"Dorke N Ymp"

"Escape From Atlantis"

"Esper Corps"

"Exed Exes"

"Exerion"

"Field Combat"

"Forgotten Worlds"

"Formation Z"

"Fortified Zone"

"Free Fall"

"Gadget Twins"

"Ghouls N' Ghosts"

"GunSmoke"

"Hammerin Harry"

"Hero Pinball Party"

"Higemaru"

"Holy Diver"

"Hoops"

"Ikari no Yousai 2"

"Image Fight"

"Jim Power"

"Juudou Warriors"

"Kickle Cubicle"

"Kid Niki Radical Ninja"

"Kid Niki Radical Ninja 2"

"Knights of the Round"

"Kung-Fu Master 2"

"Lan Master"

"Lawn Master"

"Legend E

Major Title Golf"

"Maru's Mission"

"Mazezam"

"Mercs"

"Monster Club"

"Mr. Bloopy"

"Night Defender"

"Night Defender 2"

"Ninja Jajamaru-kun"

"Ninja Jajamaru No Daibouken"

"Onslaught"

"Operation Logic Bomb"

"Pinball Quest"

"Pizza Pop!"

"Plasma Ball"

"Questforge"

"R Type 3"

"Ring King"

"Rival Turf"

"Rockfall"

"Rocky Rodent"

"Rod Land"

"Rodland GB"

"Rushing Beat Shura"

"Skip and Friends"

"Smart Mouse"

"Snakky"

"Soldam"

"Son Son"

"SumoSlam"

"Super Alfred Chicken"

"Super Earth Defense Force"

"Super Ghouls N Ghosts"

"Super Noahs Ark"

"Super R-Type"

"Sword of Sodan"

"The Blass Bass"

"The Blue Marlin"

"The Ignition Factor"

"Thors Quest"

"Totally Rad"

"Varth: Operation Thunderstorm"

"World Reborn"

"Yang Warrior Family"

"Zippy Race"

"Zooming Secretaries"