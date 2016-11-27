That's entertainment: Spotlighting events throughout the area

Music scene

Fundraiser will benefit students

The Candy Foster Arts Education Scholarship Committee will host its second annual fundraising event, "Candy Foster Gone Wild Casino Night," on Saturday at the Fluid Event Center, 601 N. Country Fair Drive, C.

The doors will open at 6 p.m.; casino games will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.; and a Candy Foster and Shades of Blue performance at 9:30 p.m.

The grand-prize raffle drawing will be at 10 p.m. People who buy tickets do not need to be present to win.

Tickets are $50 per person in advance or $65 at the door. A ticket covers admission to the casino night party, a stack of chips to play the games, finger foods, draft beer and select wines, and a chance to win half-hour raffles worth up to $25 and a chance to win up to a $5,000 grand prize. There will be a cash bar. The ticket also includes the Candy Foster and Shades of Blue performance.

Advance tickets are limited and available at The Pawn Shop in Rantoul; Lou & Denny's, Tolono; Boomerang Bar & Grill, Urbana; and Skins 'N Tins Drum Shop, Champaign. If paying with a credit card, tickets are available by calling Fluid Events at 359-6960 or via fluideventcenter.com.

The goal of the Candy Foster Arts Education Scholarship Committee is to provide financial assistance to high school seniors wanting to pursue an arts education at Parkland College.

Country stars making local stop

Rising country stars Chris Lane and Morgan Wallen will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at City Center, 505 S. Chestnut St., C.

Lane recently wrapped up the Rascal Flatts tour and joined Florida Georgia Line on tour this fall. His debut single "Fix" earned him his first No. 1; Selena Gomez said it was her favorite song. His debut album, "Girl Problems," was released Aug.5, and he recently made his late-night debut on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

Wallen's five-song EP debut features his first single, "The Way I Talk." Already set for inclusion on Spotify's popular Hot Country, Wild Country, New Boots and New Music Friday play lists, the track pays tribute to Wallen's Appalachian roots and Southern pride.

Tickets range from $10 to $25.

Sinfonia da Camera performance

Sinfonia da Camera will present at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Krannert Center the concert "Windless Winter," featuring William Moersch on timpani and Ricardo Flores on percussion, with Ian Hobson conducting.

The concert will showcase the chamber orchestra's strings and percussion in "windless" pieces from three centuries: Peter Warlock's "Capriol Suite," the "Christmas" Concerto of Arcangelo Corelli, "Concertino" by Andrzej Panufnik and Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings.

Tickets are $40 for adults; $36, senior citizens 65 and older and retired UI faculty and staff; $8, non-UI college students; and $5, youths high school age and younger. Call 333-6280 or visit krannertcenter.com.

Country Christmas show on Saturday

Marvin Lee's Country Christmas Show will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Thomasboro Community Building.

"We will have a stage full of pickers and grinners and have fun like we always do," Lee said. "This is our last show for the year, and we'd like to thank all the folks who have supported us this year. We are looking forward to 2017 for another year where we can present good 'ole country music."

Admission will be $10 at the door.

Lee said his seven Philo country music shows over the summer drew more than 400 people.

Holiday music on the harp

Legends of the Celtic Harp will present its new show, "A Winter Gift," at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Upper Bout, 723 S. Neil St., C.

Harpists Patrick Ball, Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter will perform Celtic legends, along with Irish and English literature woven together with rare pieces of holiday music.

The trio is well-known for its first show "Legends of the Celtic Harp," which tells stories and legends of the harp through time. The new show will include performances of "Child's Christmas in Wales," a chapter from "The Wind in the Willows" and passages from Shakespeare, William Butler Yeats and Thomas Hardy. The trio also will play original seasonal music, and besides Celtic harps, the Swedish nyckelharpa, the fiddle, bandura, bouzouki and other instruments.

Tickets are $20 for adults; $10, senior citizens and students; and free, children younger than 13.

Theater scene

Taking Shakespeare requests

Actor Tyrus Lemerande will bring his one-man show, "Shakespeare on Demand," to Room W-115 of the Tony Noel Building at Parkland College from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. In the show, the audience will select the Shakespeare plays for Lemerande to perform.

His description of the show: "Pick a play — any play — and experience Shakespeare's language as never before. Hear the Bard's most famous scenes and speeches delivered. This performance is guaranteed to be unique each and every time because you make every selection.

"Pick a play you know. Pick a play you don't. 'Tis no matter. Your eyes will be opened, your spirits lifted, and your imagination set free."

Lemerande studied and taught acting at Penn State University. He also has guest-lectured on "Henry V," directed Shakespeare plays and has traveled the country performing Shakespeare's greatest works. He and his wife, Amy, formed Knighthorse Theatre Company to bring Shakespeare alive in fresh and exciting ways.

Admission is $10. The proceeds will help support Lemerande's performance at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For more information, visit knighthorse.org.

Arts scene

Urbana resident showing works

"River of Life, Altered," a one-woman art exhibition featuring work by Viktoria Ford of Urbana, will be on display from Friday through Jan. 30 at the Illini Union Art Gallery, 1401 W. Green St., U, at the University of Illinois.

The opening reception will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, with an artist's talk by Ford at 5:30 p.m. and a reading to follow by Amy Hassinger from her novel "After the Dam."

The show will feature 50 wire drawings, paintings and works on paper.

Ford's artist statement in part reads:

"My work has taken two forms in recent years, oil painting and drawing with wire. Each form satisfies my fascination with different aspects of time and change. Whereas the drawings focus on isolated incidents and present a sudden haiku moment of clarity, the paintings contain multiple layers of greater visual complexity and engage the viewer in a reflective dialogue that deepens over time. It is important to me that the layers of thin glaze entice the viewer to examine and re-examine the richness of the surface, to go deeper into their own psyche as they mine the visual surface of each painting and during the process make associations to personal experiences."

Mistletoe Market in Urbana

The Imbibe Urbana First Friday this week will feature the Mistletoe Market, a sale of works by local artists, artisans, crafters and makers, from 4 to 8 p.m at the Urbana Civic Center, 108 E. Water St.

Lumen events will serve cocktails and there will be a craft table for kids.

The vendors: Barry Callahan Art, prints, acrylics; Blossoms and Balms, body care; Cozy Crochet for You, clothing, accessories; Crass Stitching, home goods; Delight Flower Farm, home goods; Kelly Hieronymous, paintings; Kapper Studios, prints, jewelry; Lisa Kesler, paintings, illustrations, linocut, letterpress; JW Martin, prints; Neutral Cycle, bike accessories and parts; Norden German Design Studio, home goods, jewelry; Oldtown Flowers, home goods; PeacePaw, pet goods; Pen, Paper, Fabric, home goods; Piper Pottery; Same Street Textiles, home goods; Judie Spencer, jewelry; Rachel Storm, jewelry; TwoBrainz, photography.

The Mistletoe Market is part of Urbana First Fridays, from 4 to 11 p.m. this Friday, featuring events throughout Urbana, including a free wellness special at Urbana Acupuncture and a film screening at the Independent Media Center.

Dance scene

Students to perform at Krannert

Dance at Illinois will present "Going from There: Fall BFA Senior Thesis Dance Exhibition" at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Dance Rehearsal Room at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.

Admission to the concert is free; seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Seniors Donna Carnow, Alex Gossen, Alex Hutton, Reika McNish, Diana Shepherd and Mary Vo will present pieces. They will graduate in May 2017 with bachelor's of fine arts degrees in dance.