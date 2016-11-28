At the funeral of German director Ernst Lubitsch, colleague Billy Wilder is reported to have said, "No more Lubitsch," to which William Wyler responded, "Worse than that — no more Lubitsch films." They were mourning the German's unique touch in combining light-hearted comedy with a dramatic underpinning and relatable characters, such as this in this holiday romance, starring James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan as co-workers at Mr. Matuschek's (Frank Morgan) department store who loathe each other. Unbeknownst to both is the fact they are each other's secret pen pal. They've fallen in love via mail and are about to meet. This is more than enough for a movie, but Lubitsch also provides powerful subplots featuring other workers and Mr. Matuschek. Infidelity, workplace rivalries and an attempted suicide all occur as we are plunged into despair before being elevated by a reassuring resolution. (5 p.m. Wednesday, TCM)