Chuck Koplinski: 'Moana' is Disney at its best

Photo by: Disney/AP Demigod Maui, right, voiced by Dwayne Johnson, and Moana, voiced by Auli'i Cravalho, appear in a scene from Disney's latest animated film, 'Moana.'

When you have a formula that works, you don't tinker with it. Kentucky Fried Chicken knows this, Mercedes-Benz knows this and Disney knows this.

It would be hard to calculate just how many billions the corporation has earned on its princess movies and the ancillary products it sells because of them. The youngsters these films are aimed at show no signs of stopping where watching and collecting items related to them are concerned, and to Disney's credit, what they produce has been of consistently high quality over the years. It ain't broke, so why should they worry about fixing it?

As long as the studio is able to produce films like "Moana," its best animated effort since "Frozen" and one that's just as good as some of Disney's acknowledged classics, then they just need to keep doing what they're doing. Inspiring, funny and gorgeous, directors Ron Clements and Don Hall hit the ground running in bringing Jared Harris' script to life, a story in which not only are the main character and her ally trying to come to terms with who they are, but an entire society as well.

From the start, Moana (voice by Auli'i Cravalho) is seen as a child of destiny, one eager to find out what lies beyond her village and who does not shrink from danger. Her father, Chief Tui (Temuera Morrison) wishes that she would be content with the fact that the island where they live provides her and her people all that they need. However, Moana's wanderlust and curiosity are too much to contain, and after making a startling discovery about her people, she comes to understand her purpose.

She is charged with finding the demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson), who has been in exile for centuries after having robbed the heart of the goddess Te' Fiti. This act has caused a blight to slowly creep across the ocean, infecting one island at a time, a plague that has finally reached Moana's home, causing crops to wither and the fishing grounds to empty. She must find and convince Maui to return the heart to Te'Fiti to set things right.

The bulk of the film consists of this adventure giving the corps of animators a variety of locales to show what they're capable of. The sights are breathtaking as the sea provides a glistening background of greens and blues against which the fluid motions of the many boats glide. A massive flotilla that emerges from a cloud bank is an impressive, frightening sight, as is a vision at the end of a sleeping god wrapped around an island, while Maui's tattoos are a show of their own, acting as the demigod's conscience, coming to life throughout to urge him to do the right thing.

While "Kubo and the Two Strings" may be the most innovative animated film of the year, "Moana" is surely the most beautiful with one incredible sight tripping on the heels of another.

The voice work at play here is top-notch with newcomer Cravalho providing a solid foundation with her properly emotive voice and strong singing, while Johnson brings a sense of confident derring-do to Maui as well as genuine doubt during a key moment. He also does a fine job singing with "You're Welcome," a self-serving tune delivered with just the right amount of false modesty.

"Moana's" message of empowerment is nothing new, but here it has a much wider scope. It isn't just the young lady at its center who is seeking purpose and identity but her people, the demigod at her side and even the villain they must combat — a reflection, in many ways, of our own confused times.

"Moana" reminds us that in seeking and finding our reason for living, we might be able to guide others toward theirs.

'Moana' (★★★★ out of 4)

Cast: Auli'i Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Jermaine Clement, Nicole Scherzinger, Alan Tudyk and Oscar Kightley.

Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker; produced by Osnat Shurer; screenplay by Jared Bush.

A Disney Films release. 103 minutes. Rated PG (peril, some scary images and brief thematic elements). At AMC Village Mall 6, Carmike 13 and Savoy 16 IMAX.

Also new in theaters

Beatty out of step with "Rules Don't Apply" (★1/2 out of 4). I'm often asked if I have any favorite filmmakers or actors, and if so, do I go easy on them in reviewing their work. Actually, the opposite is true — if anything, I'm harder on them because my expectations for their work are higher.

So, perhaps my hopes for Warren Beatty's "Rules Don't Apply" were greater than they should have been, though I suspect there's no perspective from which this film might be seen in a positive light. The actor's first movie in 15 years, "Rules Don't Apply" is an unruly mess from the start, a disjointed tale that's never allowed to come to fruition and ultimately wastes fine performances from its three leads as well as its potential to deliver a pointed cautionary tale.

The time is 1958; the place is Hollywood, the end of the Studio Era in which the industry finds itself struggling with that upstart invention, television, as well as its own identity. However, Marla Mabrey (Lily Collins) is oblivious to all of this as, having been signed to an exclusive contract to Howard Hughes (Beatty) at RKO Pictures and with stars in her eyes, she's convinced she'll conquer Tinsel Town.

With her strict Baptist mother in tow (a wasted Annette Benning), the young woman and her chaperone are driven around town by Frank Forbes (Alden Ehrenreich), a young man who has taken this job in hopes of getting Hughes to invest in a subdivision he wants to develop. But once Mabrey and Forbes lay eyes on one another, their main focus becomes each other; they can't deny their mutual attraction despite that fact that they will both surely be fired if Hughes catches wind of it.

Coupled with this developing love affair is a parallel plot in which Hughes is forced to prove his sanity, as he fears being found incapable of handling his affairs and having all of his assets seized. This is an intriguing aspect of the tycoon's life and is not developed fully here, leading to frustration as this is potentially far more interesting than a standard love story. Beatty gives this plot point, as well as himself, short shrift, instead casting Hughes as more buffoon than eccentric.

Be that as it may, Beatty delivers a poignant performance as Hughes, a role he has wanted to tackle for more than 40 years. A quiet scene in which the billionaire and Forbes discuss the future and pay a late night visit to the Spruce Goose proves touching, as do moments, particularly during the movie's final scenes, in which we see him struggling with the madness that would haunt him.

The film's biggest flaw is its editing. Inexplicably, Beatty employed four different cutters to work on this project, and the result is a mess of conflicting rhythms. Scenes are cut away from too quickly and aren't allowed to develop or settle with the audience, giving the movie a frantic sense of pacing when it doesn't need one.

Collins and Ehrenreich bring a freshness to the screen, and they no doubt have better films in their future. The same may not be the case for Beatty. At 78, chances are good that "Rules Don't Apply" may prove to be his swansong, a regrettable end to one of the most progressive, intriguing careers in Hollywood history.

Beatty has always succeeded by adhering to the notion that the rules don't apply to him; however, having not directed a feature in 18 years, he seems to have lost his touch, having delivered a deeply personal but flawed piece of work.

