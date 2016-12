Club listings, Dec. 1-8, 2016

Photo by: Terry Brown/C.U. Bands and Fans Two concertgoers throw up rock horns in the middle of 'The Pit' area of the Firehouse show Saturday night at the City Center in downtown Champaign. For more photos of area shows, visit C.U. Bands and Fans on Facebook.

THURSDAY, Dec. 1

BAXTER'S AMERICAN GRILLE: Kickin' & Pickin', 6 p.m.

CANOPY CLUB: Sixth Street Brass, 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Jeff Arturo, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy's "The Open Mic," 9 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: Chris Lane, with Morgan Wallen, 7 p.m.

GOLDY'S BAR AND GRILL: The Live Jukebox Show (David Howie and Lou DiBello play all your requests), 7 p.m.

IRON POST: Tommy Poole, Carrillo, 5 p.m.; UI Jazz #4 (jazz vocals), 7 p.m.

JT WALKER'S RESTAURANT AND SPORTS BAR, Mahomet: Thursday Night Trivia League, 6:30 p.m.

LAKE OF THE WOODS BAR AND LIQUORS, Mahomet: Simply Fred (Fred Barbadillo, guitar — classic rock favorites/patrons encouraged to come up and sing), 9 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Karaoke with DJ Ken Cunningham, 9 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

FRIDAY, Dec. 2

THE ACCORD: James Tadd Adcox, Steve Davenport with special guests (The Reading Room/open mic readings), 6 p.m.

ATTIE'S BAR & GRILL/Stone Creek Golf Club: The Live Jukebox Show (David Howie and Lou DiBello play all your requests), 7 p.m.

CANOPY CLUB: Candyland Masquerade ft. Bass Physics, with DJ Seagull, DJ Spen, Ralph Magnum, and Shae District, 9 p.m.

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Bill Karr (retro), 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: John Coppess, 6:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Sandy Ott, 10 p.m.

FAT CITY/THE CITY CENTER: Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press (cover band), 10 p.m.

HUBER'S: Bruiser and The Virtues, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: Prairie Dogs, 5 p.m.; Porch Fire, 9 p.m.

LU & DENNY'S TAVERN, Tolono: Bad Medicine, 9 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Blues Deacons, 9 p.m.

PIPA'S PUB: Mank n Sass (rock and blues), 8 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, Dec. 3

CANOPY CLUB: Power n Soul and 2XS present Urbanite XIX.2 (Premier Dance Showcase and Party), 10 p.m.

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Leslie (Top 40 dance music), 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Cliff Stoker and Friends, 6:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Sandy Ott, 10 p.m.

GOLDY'S BAR AND GRILL: Champaign Freight, 9 p.m.

HUBER'S: Susan Williams Band, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: Almost A Quintet, 6 p.m.; Claudettes/Chachi, 9 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Brendan Kelly (of the Lawrence Arms and The Falcon), Roberta Sparrow, Jered Roberts (punk show), 9 p.m.

MONTICELLO BOWL: King T'z, 8 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

VFW POST 630, Urbana: The Live Jukebox Show (David Howie and Lou DiBello play all your requests), 7 p.m.

VFW POST 5520, Champaign: Lonestar Karaoke, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, Dec. 4

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Leslie (Top 40 dance music), 9 p.m.; drag show, 11 p.m.; and Top 40 dance music after the show.

GUIDO'S BAR AND GRILL: Trivia, 7 p.m.

IRON POST: Red Tailed Ring/ Mean Lids, 7 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Surreal Deal, 8 p.m.

MONDAY, Dec. 5

CANOPY CLUB: Open Mic Night, 8 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Urbana Hootenanny (acoustic open mic night/all musicians welcome), 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, Dec. 6

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: The Donnie Heitler Experience (Tuesday Jazz), 7 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Matt Stewart and Bob Watson, 6 p.m.; Froman Improv, 9 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Paul Faber, 10 p.m.

IRON POST: Traditional Jazz Orchestra, 5 p.m.; Rainbow Flag, 8 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Tuesday Trivia, 7 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7

CLARK BAR: Nickel & Dimes, 6:30 p.m.; Shadowplay (Goth/Industrial Night), 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Argentine tango dance with DJ Grohens (lesson, 7:30 p.m.), 8 p.m.; salsa with DJ Alberto, 10 p.m.

DUBLIN O'NEIL'S: Traditional Irish music session, 8:30 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: DJ playing country dance music (free line dancing and lessons with Janet Mayol), 8:30 p.m., dance to close.

FATMAN'S WAREHOUSE, Danville: Live Karaoke Band, 8:30 p.m.

IRON POST: Stephens, Spencer, Hughes Trio, 6 p.m.; jazz jam, 10 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Tigerbeat, JAGAJA, Wingman, Tried and True, 9 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

SOMA ULTRALOUNGE: CU Comedy's "The Showcase" (weekly stand-up comedy), 8 p.m.; DJ Mike Ingram, 9:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, Dec. 8

BAXTER'S AMERICAN GRILLE: Kevin Hart Trio (jazz), 6 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Mank n Sass, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy's "The Open Mic," 9 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: The Dry Look, 9 p.m.; Euriah, 9:50 p.m.; Joshua Powell & The Great Train Robbery, 10:40 p.m.; Motes, 11:45 p.m.

IRON POST: Tyler Shields, 5 p.m.; Whitney Ashe, 7 p.m.

JT WALKER'S RESTAURANT AND SPORTS BAR, Mahomet: Thursday Night Trivia League, 6:30 p.m.

LAKE OF THE WOODS BAR AND LIQUORS, Mahomet: Simply Fred (Fred Barbadillo, guitar — classic-rock favorites/patrons encouraged to sing), 9 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Karaoke with DJ Ken Cunningham, 9 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

PO' BOYS RESTAURANT: Kilborn Alley Blues Band, 7:30 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy, 9 p.m.