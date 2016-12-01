Frank's Faves: Christmas TV specials

Photo by: United Feature Syndicate The Peanuts gang serenades Charlie Brown in "A Charlie Brown Christmas" (1965).

This week:

"Christmas time is here

Happiness and cheer

Fun for all that children call

Their favorite time of year."

If you recognized that opening quote as a lyric from the 1965 animated TV special "A Charlie Brown Christmas," you already have a pretty good idea what sort of faves are on my mind this week. The Vince Guaraldi tune, performed as it was originally by a children's choir, just happened to be one of the first couple of songs I heard in my car a few days ago when I made my annual post-Thanksgiving switch to all-Christmas-music radio.

But to be honest, it's not what provided the spark for this week's list of faves. I'm sorry to say that came a couple of days earlier, while watching Nickelodeon with my granddaughter.

And what holiday "classic" lit the yuletide log of fave-spiration in my brain? Would you believe "It's a SpongeBob Christmas!", featuring the not-nearly-so-classic song "Don't Be a Jerk (It's Christmas)"?

Regrettably, that inspiration was, of course, of the reverse variety. Sorry, SpongeBob fans. Despite the semi-cleverness of its stop-motion animation style (an obvious nod to the far-better animated Christmas specials of years past), I cannot imagine a half-hour more bereft of genuine yuletide spirit than this SquarePants stinker.

How could its makers have simultaneously paid visual tribute to the seasonal shorts we grew up on, yet so miserably missed the essential sentiments they communicated? Beats me, but I guarantee you: Frank's Faves is not about to repeat that mistake. Sure, all of the following faves first aired as much as half a century ago, yet as evidenced by their recurring spot in TV schedules year after year, they never seem to go out of style.

Let's hope not anyway, for their messages bear repeating today as much as ever. That's why, even for old Grinches like me, they remain:

MY FIVE FAVORITE CHRISTMAS TV SPECIALS

"A Charlie Brown Christmas" (1965): Hard to believe that such a blatantly Christian cartoon could become such an enduring holiday classic, but no matter your personal beliefs, it's just as hard not to identify with poor "blockhead" Charlie Brown's depression over the commercialism of Christmas, the unruly cast he undertakes to direct in the school pageant and even his sad, spindly little tree. Ironically, it's not a madcap chase, a showstopping musical number or even a comic dogfight between Snoopy and the Red Baron that provides the pivotal moment in this poignant fable — but simply Linus taking center stage to recite the Nativity story from Luke's Gospel and remind us all of the true meaning of Christmas. Yeah, not very politically correct ... yet it remains a must-see for generation after generation. Go figure.

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" (1964): Probably the best-known of Rankin/Bass' many stop-motion Christmas programs has inspired kids of all ages for generations with its tale of a band of misfits' journey across the North Pole just looking to fit in. Throw in the voice of Burl Ives as a narrating snowman, as well as the Abominable Snow Monster, aka the Bumble, and you have, well, a holly, jolly fantasy.

"Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (1966): The incomparable Boris Karloff lent his vocal talents as narrator — and title sourpuss — to this almost Dickensian fable of redemption, along with the timely reminder that this holiday isn't about the trappings and tinsel, or even the presents. And the "Mr. Grinch" song is a keeper, too.

"Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" (1970): Yet another Rankin/Bass gem gets a boost from the voice talents of Fred Astaire and Mickey Rooney, a backstory on the origins of old Kris Kringle, and one of the best comic villains since the Grinch, the toy-hating Burgermeister.

"Frosty the Snowman" (1969): Jimmy Durante narrates this adaptation of Gene Autry's hit song, unique in that it features the title hero laying down his life to save a little girl. And a bad guy who mends his ways in the end. Are you getting all this, SpongeBob?

Honorable mention: "Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol" (1962): Benefiting from a team of Broadway show writers, this was the very first animated Christmas special produced for TV.