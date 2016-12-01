John Frayne: UI Philharmonia concert delivers holiday treats

The University of Illinois Philharmonia, under the direction of its energetic maestro Louis Bergonzi, gave its second concert of the fall season in the Foellinger Great Hall on Tuesday night. This orchestra is composed of music majors as well as students in other majors who wish to keep up their musical interests and performing skills.

The first half of the program was devoted to two of the most famous "Christmas Concertos" of the Italian Baroque period, Pietro Locatelli's Concerto Grosso in F Minor, Op. 1, No. 8, and Arcangelo Corelli's Concerto Grosso in G minor, Op. 6, No. 8. Both concertos are in the eighth, and last, position of the Opus collections, and the indication of their use on Christmas Eve is the final "Pastorale" section, which is an evocation of the tradition in Rome for shepherds to come into Rome and play their pastoral music on the night on which the Nativity of Christ is celebrated.

These "Concerto Grossos" pair off a "concertino" group of soloists against a larger group called a "ripieno." Such works have complicated interweavings of solo voices, and in both concertos the playing of the string section members of the Philharmonia was highly creditable.

In the Locatelli work, the soloists were Jordan Witzel and Andrew Groesch, violins, Tor Shepherd and Ethan Lathan, viola, and Kelda Habing, cello. In both concertos, the harpsichordist was the widely experienced player Bora Lee, who is a doctoral student of Professor Charlotte Mattax Moersch. The ripieno sections, of about 15 string players in each of the pieces, came from the orchestra members.

In the famous Corelli concerto, the soloists were Won Kim and Cyril Wang, violins, and Kelda Habing, cello. The Corelli work has vivid changes of tempo, and in both works I most enjoyed the relaxing playing of the "Pastorale" conclusions.

During the applause after the Corelli work, one of the soloists gestured to the guest coach for both concertos, Sun-Young Gemma Shin, whose violin playing I have admired in both Baroque Artists of Champaign-Urbana and the Champaign Urbana Symphony.

Before the second half of the program, conductor Bergonzi gave a short speech in which he announced that the two works in this half would be reversed.

First we would hear one of the all-time top classical hits, the suite drawn from the ballet "The Nutcracker" by Peter Tchaikovsky, and then Three Dances from the famous Czech opera "The Bartered Bride" by Bedrich Smetana. At the end of his talk, he cryptically noted that the pauses in the third selection, the "Dance of the Comedians," would be observed in an unusual manner.

After that, the players of Philharmonia projected with youthful gusto the perennial joys of this Tchaikovsky music. After the climax of the "Waltz of the Flowers," maestro Bergonzi signaled for bows from the harpist Jingyu Cai, the flutists Maddie Horvath, Kristen Schubbe and Samantha White and the horn players Janet Luedtke, Gabrielle Marzouk, Megan Oglesby and Samuel Tiemeyer. Then there was a bow for Andrew Groesch, who, during the "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy," put his violin down and walked over and sat down to play the celesta solo.

The Smetana Dances were dispatched with high volume and speed by the players guided by Bergonzi's vivid gestures. At a pause in the "Comedians' Dance," Bergonzi's cellphone rang, and he ordered in an "extra large" pizza! After the Smetana pieces, during the strong applause, Santa Claus walked on stage, with pizza, then grabbed the baton and led a hefty rendition of Leroy Anderson's perennial holiday favorite "Sleigh Ride." It was a fitting end to a high-spirited concert.

Afterward, backstage, I was introduced to Santa, also known as Cameron May, the leader of a group called "Illini Strings."

Conductor Bergonzi told me that the Philharmonia's first concert of the spring semester will be on Sunday, Feb. 26, when the orchestra will be joined by the ensemble from the Whitney M. Young Magnet High School from Chicago. On the Philharmonia's part of the program, Ludwig van Beethoven's "Turkish March" from "The Ruins of Athens" and his famous "Fifth Symphony" will be played.

John Frayne hosts "Classics of the Phonograph" on Saturdays at WILL-FM and, in retirement, teaches at the UI. Reach him at frayne@illinois.edu.