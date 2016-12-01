Notes-Worthy: Spencer Ely

Photo by: Provided Spencer Ely

Terry Brown of CU Bands and Fans chats with Spencer Ely, drummer for King's Highway and Clockwork'd Orange.

King's Highway is a band that has made a comeback. Were you in the original iteration? And do you feel the comeback is stronger than the original?

Yes, I am an original member of King's Highway, along with singer/songwriter/guitar player extraordinaire Greg Lamb. I have to say that the time period of 2011-12, when King's Highway realized that we could write original music, was a pretty exciting time. The writing and arranging of the songs on our first CD, "A Harder Blues," came together very quickly. We had a great response to the songs, which led to some great shows for us. So for me that was a special time.

Today, I feel like King's Highway is turning into the exciting live band that I always knew we could be. We have a relatively new lead guitar player, Gary Jones, who is just amazing, and a genuinely great dude. Since our original bass player, Brian Dalbey, relocated to a "much nicer place to be in the winter," we've also added a new bass player, Josh Walden. I played with Josh back in the '90s with Whitty Whitesell, and it has been a blast to reconnect and play with him again. He's a monster musician, and truly lives up to the moniker "Bass Mountain!" Plus, we have a full album's-worth of new songs to record. So yes, I feel like we're stronger than ever, and ready to do some damage.

You perform with Clockwork Orange, a band that played in the early '70s and '80s and now is performing locally again. Your new to this band ... how do you feel about it so far?

Just to clarify — The new iteration of Clockwork Orange is "Clockwork'd." I was a student at the University of Illinois when they were at their peak. I was playing locally at the time, so I had heard of them, but honestly I was unaware of just how good they were. When I recently talked to the guys about starting this band, Andy sent me some videos of Clockwork at Mabel's back in the '80s. I thought "If these guys can still sing and play like this, this is going to be awesome!" And yes, they can still do it!

I started playing the drums because of John Bonham, so it has been very cool for me to play with a band that plays a lot of Led Zeppelin. It has been a challenge to learn so much new material, but at the same time it has been super motivating for me. We've all heard so many great Zeppelin songs so many times that they become embedded in your brain. But to dig in and really dissect the playing style of a drummer as iconic as Bonham has been just plain old fun. We knew the only way to really tighten things up would be to go out and play in front of a live crowd. I think we've had five shows so far, and with every gig I can feel the band getting more comfortable and just enjoying the music.

What is your goal as a musician? Anything independent of the bands you perform with?

If I could just make big money playing the drums full time! While that would be the ultimate goal, I'm really happy with where I am. I'm happy to be playing a bit more than I have in the past. I'm so lucky to be playing great music with some great musicians. I would like to keep expanding my comfort zone; both by studying some styles and techniques that I feel like I have zero competency with, and by taking more chances musically while playing with great bands like King's Highway and Clockwork'd.