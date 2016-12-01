Rich Warren: Good antennas, 'smart' TVs help when cutting cord

This column promises great reception of reader questions.

"My husband and I are getting ready to purchase a house in northeast Urbana, on Anthony Drive off High Cross Road. We would like to get away from cable/dish providers if possible. What advice can you give us for TV setup? We don't watch a lot of TV, but when we do, we watch local/national news, HGTV, Food Network, PBS, and ESPN. We just purchased a 55-inch curved Samsung smart TV."

First, install a good antenna on the roof, or barring that, in the attic. By "good antenna," I mean you should spend about $100. You probably can get away with a UHF-only antenna, which is smaller and less expensive than a UHF/VHF antenna, but for ideal WILL-TV (PBS, channel 12) reception, a combined UHF/VHF antenna works best. Point it southwest, toward Decatur. This may cause some problems receiving WICD (ABC, channel 15) which is due east of you in Fithian, but you may pick up its sister station WICS (ABC, channel 20) in Springfield.

Since you have a so-called "smart TV," you should be able to "tune" the internet using the TV's electronics, assuming you have a high-speed Internet connection.

However, for maximum versatility, spend about $40 for an HD Roku streaming stick, or $80 for the 4K Roku Premier streaming stick. Between your antenna and the Roku, you'll most likely be able to view any program you desire. Be aware that you may need to pay for most of the Internet programming, but you often can do so a la carte.

Here's another query:

"I'm looking to replace my 40-year-old stereo with a digital wireless system and am finding to my surprise that no system seems to support the simple combination of features I'm looking for. The main constraint is that I don't want to give up on 2-channel, stereo sound (is that no longer a thing these days?).

"Do you have a recommendation for a system that meets these requirements: two-speaker (separated) stereo routing computer sound through speakers when watching streamed movies and access to a CD collection migrated to digital storage (could be iTunes)? AirPlay and Bose don't support stereo pairing, and Sonos won't play the computer sound.

"Am I out of luck?"

There's no reason to give up two-channel stereo sound. Even a multi-channel receiver functions as a two-channel stereo receiver. Just don't bother with the extra speakers. I'm not sure a single box will accomplish everything you desire, but you won't have to take out a home-equity loan to find your sonic nirvana. You don't specify where the computer is vis-a-vis the TV. Newer computers, TVs and audio receivers can exchange audio via HDMI. Similarly, your computer can access your "cloud-based" music library and feed that to your audio receiver.

Your mention of AirPlay and Sonos implies you want to interconnect components using Wi-Fi. There are a multitude of Wi-Fi adapters separate from Apple's proprietary AirPlay. Many audio components now include built-in Wi-Fi. (Even my car receives Wi-Fi from my router. I can sit in my garage listening to my music library.)

You need a systems integrator. Make the rounds of the local Champaign audio/video shops, such as Good Vibes, Premier, and Glenn Poor's Audio Video. They specialize in doing exactly what you wish. If you attempt assembling this yourself, you'll stumble across a few "gotchas" that leave you frustrated. Another option is contacting Jesse Swinderman at jesse@swinderman.com. He does excellent work in integrating digital electronics, but his fees are rather steep.

Don't feel bad about this confounding confusion. Back in the day when I worked in retail, audio customers frequently asked us to install the gear they bought because connecting the turntable and the speakers to the receiver intimidated them.

Today, integrating a system requires the skills of an engineer and the patience of Job.

Rich Warren, who lives in the Champaign area, is a longtime reviewer of consumer electronics. He can be emailed at hifiguy@mchsi.com.