Who lives here? Dec. 3, 2016

Photo by: United Artists Who lives here? Image

Image

Each week on this page, The News-Gazette will show a screen shot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, "Who lives here?" Email your guess of a character who resides in the featured home to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we'll give a winner a shout-out on next week's page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.

LAST WEEK'S ANSWER ...

Gina Pagliuso of Urbana correctly guessed the abode of the adult version of Josh (Tom Hanks) from the 1988 movie "Big."