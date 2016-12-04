Ask 'Mimi,' Dec. 4, 2016

Did Pauline Oliveros ever visit here?

Yes, the legendary American composer who developed the Deep Listening philosophy and practice was in residence at the UI over a few days in 2009 as a George A. Miller Visiting Artist.

She died Thanksgiving Day, at age 84. I remember her concert in Krannert Art Museum, where she composed an hourlong symphony on the spot, using an accordion, a computer, foot pedals and other equipment. Her music came through eight speakers.

The pioneering musician, who came off as no-nonsense and unassuming, kept her eyes shut as she performed. "As she ended and opened her eyes, it seemed as if she was coming out of a trance," I wrote soon after the event.

What is the Prairie Glass House?

It's UI education professors Mary Kalantzis and Bill Cope's spectacular, curvilinear home set in the remnants of the Big Grove forest north of Urbana but in rural Champaign. Inspired by modernist glass houses of the 20th century, it has 94 sliding glass doors that open onto the surrounding rural beauty including a pond. Along its bank: a meditation hut designed by UI architecture Professor Jeffery Poss.

Kalantzis and Cope have had visiting scholars and retreats at their home and have opened it as a wedding and event venue as well. The house — somehow that word doesn't do it justice — has room for 70 people seated for a meal, and 250 people standing and sitting inside and outside. I toured the home in February when I interviewed Poss for a story about his award-winning Viktor and can't wait to return Saturday for Acoustic Christmas with Rebecca Rego and the Trainmen, the Bashful Youngens and Kurt Bielema.

Did The New York Times publish an article recently about David Foster Wallace?

Yes, on Nov. 29. "David Foster Wallace's Peaceful Prairie" is sort of a meditative piece written by an Illinois native who visited DFW haunts in Bloomington-Normal and C-U including Blair Park in Urbana, where the late Wallace, considered a luminary in the genre of experimental literature, played and taught tennis.

Though from Illinois, the author of the Times piece seems to take the viewpoint of a coastal dweller toward flyover land and the Illinois landscape.

UI art Professor Conrad Bakker posted a link to it on Facebook, commenting: "Ugh. Between phrases like 'finding beauty and nuance in a landscape others might dismiss as nothingness' and 'he pushed back the ironic for the heartfelt' — this article quickly becomes yet another mawkish tour of the Midwest that in the end diminishes both of its subjects: DFW and central Illinois."