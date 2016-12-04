Look ahead: Top picks from Melissa Merli for the week to come

Check out UI musicians

Now's the time to check out the end-of-semester UI School of Music concerts at Krannert Center and Smith Memorial Hall. The school's top classical ensemble, the UI Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Donald Schleicher, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Krannert's Foellinger Great Hall. The program: Wagner's Overture to "Rienzi" and "Wesendonck" Lieder, with soprano Rebecca Wilson; and Igor Stravinskey's "Circus Polka" and the 1919 edition of his "Firebird Suite." Go to the UI School of Music events link on its website or to krannertcenter.com.

Holiday event at Kennekuk

I used to live and work in Vermilion County and always want to return to the Holiday Open House and Holiday Lights at Bunker Hill in Kennekuk County Park. But I never seem able to get there even though it's maybe a 40-minute drive. The Holiday Open House will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, with the lights on the historic buildings turned on at dusk. There will be refreshments and music at the event. The holiday lights also will be lit Dec. 9-11, 16-18, 23-25 and 31. The open house is free. And, of course, there are trails to explore!

Concert for a good cause

Oops. I overlooked in my roundup of Christmas concerts and shows for today's edition the Christmas Tour with Christian musicians Amy Grant and Michael J. Smith at 7:30 p.m. Friday at State Farm Center, with "The Voice" winner Jordan Smith. Grammy-winners Grant and Smith will perform Christmas music backed by 45 members of the C-U Symphony. The tour this year will help benefit Operation Christmas Child, which has distributed more than 135 million shoeboxes of Christmas gifts to children in need in 150 countries. Tickets are $87 to $135.