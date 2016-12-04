Look back: Highlights from Melissa Merli from the week that was

Movie getting noticed

The indie hit "Moonlight," which I saw at the Art Theater Co-op, is psychologically painful to watch but psychologically astute and engrossing. The superbly acted coming-of-age drama about a gay boy raised in Miami by a crackhead mom won the Gotham best feature, screenplay, ensemble & audience awards and is garnering more nominations, among them six Independent Spirit nods. Directed by Barry Jenkins, the film, with an entirely black cast, is based on Tarell Alvin McCraney's play "In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue." This movie is unlike any I've seen.

Local author has new book

Patricia Hruby Powell did lots of research for her new book, "Loving vs. Virginia: A Documentary Novel of the Landmark Civil Rights Case," to be published Jan. 31. So it was interesting to hear her take on the movie "Loving," written and directed by Jeff Nichols, Tuesday night at the Art Theater. She said it's spot-on in its characterizations but has a few discrepancies from the facts. Nichols takes a measured approach to his film about the interracial couple Richard and Mildred Loving, who defied state law by marrying, in 1958.

New exhibition at Illini Union

Viktoria Ford's past experience as an exhibition preparator at Krannert Art Museum stood her in good stead for her exhibition, "River of Life, Altered," at the Illini Union Art Gallery through Jan. 30. She was able to apply to the walls vinyl letters that enhance the show and includes text from Amy Hassinger's new novel, "After the Dam," set near a lakehouse in northern Wisconsin. Constant rains threaten the dam there, and Ford's abstract paintings recall not only the flow of rivers but what happens to them when they are altered.