That's entertainment: Spotlighting events throughout the area

Literary scene

Berg visiting Champaign library

New York Times bestselling author Elizabeth Berg will read from her latest book, "Make Someone Happy: Favorite Postings," at 2 p.m. today at the Champaign Public Library. It will be followed by a book signing.

The Chicago-based author has a Facebook following of 22,641. Many of them asked her to compile in a book the stories and mini-essays she posts on the social media site.

Copies of the resulting "Make Someone Happy" will be available for purchase today, with free gift wrapping for people who want to give the book as a gift. There also will be refreshments.

Berg is the author of many bestselling novels, including "The Dream Lover," "Tapestry of Fortunes," "The Last Time I Saw You," "Home Safe," "The Year of Pleasures" and "Dream When You're Feeling Blue." She's also published two collections of short stories and two works of nonfiction.

Her "Open House" was an Oprah's Book Club selection, and "Durable Goods" and "Joy School" were selected as American Library Association Best Books of the Year.

"Talk Before Sleep" was short-listed for an Abby Award, and "The Pull of the Moon" was adapted into a play.

In 1997, Berg won the New England Booksellers Award for best fiction. She has been honored by the Boston Public Library and the Chicago Public Library. She is a popular speaker at venues nationwide; her works have been translated into 27 languages.

Berg developed her writing skills while working as a nurse for 10 years. In that role, she accumulated observations related to sickness, healing and the emotional toll that health crises take on people.

Her visit is possible with support from the Library Friends, as part of a new "Great Authors at the Library" series, which also will include "An Evening with David Sheff," author of the international best seller "Beautiful Boy: A Father's Journey Through His Son's Addiction," at 7 p.m. Jan. 23, and Terry McMillan, author of "Waiting to Exhale," "When Stella Got Her Groove Back" and many other acclaimed books, at 7 p.m. May 4.

Music scene

Double bill at Iron Post

The Champaign-Urbana Folk & Roots Festival will present at 7 p.m. today at The Iron Post, 120 S. Race St., U, a double bill of roots music: The local Mean Lids, who are making a name for themselves on the contra-dance circuit, and the Michigan-based Red Tail Ring.

Tickets are $8.

Red Tail Ring is fresh off its fourth full-length studio release, "Fall Away Blues," featuring new songs fused with old-time and country blues sounds and themes. The album tackles topics such as gun violence and environmentalism, as well as age-old questions of place and love.

With guitar, banjo, fiddle and mandolin, along with close harmony singing, Red Tail Ring "doesn't just pay homage to vintage folk and roots music: The Kalamazoo duo breathes new life into it, channeling the power and charm of seminal material into its own original songs," said John Sinkevics of LocalSpins.com

Over seven years of touring, Red Tail Ring has performed in the U.S. and abroad while appearing at the most notable music festivals and venues in its home state.

Jazz show at Parkland

The Parkland Jazz Combo will perform at 7 p.m. Monday at Parkland College Theatre's Second Stage.

Led by Kevin Hart, the ensemble will play selections by artists such as Chick Corea, Dizzy Gillespie, Billy Strayhorn, Charlie Parker, Horace Silver, Freddie Hubbard and Kenny Garrett, among others. The concert is free and open to the public.

Fundraiser at war museum

The Vermilion County War Museum will host its USO Show Charity Benefit at 7 p.m. Friday, featuring 1940s-style live and recorded music, refreshments, a silent auction and a photographer to document the evening.

People are encouraged to wear '40s clothes. Tickets are $20 each or $30 per couple, and checks and credit cards are accepted in addition to cash. Tickets are advance sale only; no tickets will be sold at the door.

Tickets may be purchased between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the museum, the Danville Public Library or by calling 431-0034.

The Robert E. Brown Center for World Music at the University of Illinois will present its end-of-the-semester Balinese Gamelan concert at 2 p.m. today in the Music Building Auditorium, 1114 W. Nevada St., U.

Directed by I Ketut Gede Asnawa, the UI Student Ensemble and Community Gamelan will perform on the versatile Gamelan Semara Dana, which offers an opportunity to experience seven-tone compositions as well as five-tone gamelan music. The performance also will include Balinese dance directed by Putu Oka Mardiani Asnawa, and a women's ensemble piece composed by I Putu Tangkas Hiranmayena.

The concert is free and open to the public.

The Lake Land College Student Life will host the a cappella group Kazual at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Luther Student Center theater on the campus near Mattoon.

Kazual has appeared on "America's Got Talent," "The Maury Povich Show's Next Big Superstars of Tomorrow" and on BET and MTV.

The public is welcome to attend the free concert but the content of the show will be geared toward college students.

Drag scene

The UP Center will present a Christmas Drag Brunch next Sunday at City View on the top of the Illinois Terminal, 45 E. University Ave., C. The doors will open at 10:30 a.m.

The $25 ticket covers the brunch buffet, mimosas and the drag show, featuring Calexus Carrington, Corrina Mae Carrington, Mimi Vancartier and Deduxion Carrington.

Tickets are available through unitingpride.org or UP Center Facebook page. Call 369-4672 for more information.

Theater scene

The Red Mask Players will have auditions Monday and Tuesday for its winter play of its 80th season, "The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940," a comedy by John Bishop.

Director Mike Young will fill roles for five men and five women. The auditions will be at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Kathryn Randolph Theater, 601 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Scripts are available for in-library reading at the Danville Public Library.

The performances will be Jan. 27, 28 and 29, and Feb. 3, 4 and 5.

The synopsis: The creative team responsible for a recent Broadway flop (in which three chorus girls were murdered by the mysterious "Stage Door Slasher") assemble for a backer's audition of their new show at the Westchester estate of a wealthy "angel." The house is replete with sliding panels, secret passageways and a German maid who is apparently four different people — all of which figure diabolically in the comic mayhem which follows when the infamous "Slasher" makes his reappearance and strikes again and again.

TV scene

Illinois Public Media will repeat at 7 p.m. Monday its new program, "Barns: An Illinois Story."

Part documentary and part storytelling, the program is a love letter to the structures that dot the state's landscape. Interviews with barn owners and restorers are interspersed with time-lapse videography, aerial footage, and mini-camera shots.

"I think all Illinoisans have an affection for barns — those sturdy, mostly older buildings that shape our landscape," said Danda Beard, executive producer of the film. "They are part of what makes Illinois' broad skies and flatlands beautiful. This program was our way of celebrating those buildings, and by extension, life in 21st century Illinois that's still dominated by agriculture."

Among the barns featured: The University of Illinois round barns; the Allerton Music Barn at the Allerton Park and Conference Center, Monticello; Phelps Barn in Peoria County; Hammond Barn in McDonough County; and The Barn at Allen Acres in Whiteside County.

History scene

The Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site will present an old-fashioned Christmas from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, featuring music and treats.

The cabin's historic interpreters will discuss the ever-changing Christmas traditions during Abraham Lincoln's time and how the Greek bishop St. Nicholas came to be known as Santa Claus. The Visitor's Center will offer music, snacks and family-friendly activities.

When Lincoln's father and step-mother lived at the cabin in the 1840s, Christmas celebrations were changing rapidly. The Christmas tree was just making its way from Germany to Britain and the United States. "A Christmas Carol" had solidified the holiday's reputation as a time for family and friends. Contemporary Christmas cards and drawings in magazines such as Harper's Weekly were redefining how the holiday should look.

The Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site, part of the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, re-creates the 19th century home of Thomas and Sarah Bush Lincoln, father and step-mother of the president. It is 8 miles south of Charleston.