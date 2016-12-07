Amy Grant: 'I see all of us in the same boat, one big family'

Photo by: Mark Humphrey/AP Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith perform Friday at State Farm Center.

Want to get an early start on the full Christmas spirit? AMY GRANT talked to The News-Gazette's Paul Wood about her Yuletide songs, the crossover hit "Baby Baby" and what it's like to tour in the holiday season, including duets with her husband, VINCE GILL. Grant and MICHAEL W. SMITH perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the UI's State Farm Center with special guest JORDAN SMITH and a large local orchestra. Tickets range in price from $39 to $80 (before fees).

You're keeping busy, aren't you?

Yes, I'm touring with Michael through December 18 and I've already started Christmas shows with my husband. It's double-dipping, and a lot of work, but it's fun. It's a jam-packed five weeks.

Do you have a favorite Christmas song?

"Baby, It's Cold Outside," with Vince. That is a charming song — if you can't smile with that one, you can't smile.

What's fun besides music?

We take a month off in June to run a summer camp at our place. It's 60 percent scholarship. The little kids like to tug on my boots. One said "I thought you were the farmer." The first day, we saw a five-foot rattlesnake. We skipped around it. But the next thing I want to do is set it up for veterans. I just saw (war movie) "Hacksaw Ridge."

And you have a new album, "Tennessee Christmas."

I love the new album. It's very different from anything I've done. It's cozy comfort an audience of one.

What do you like best about touring with Michael?

When he just sits and plays. It's serene, a time for the audience to reflect. It gets more tender over time.

How has your Christian faith changed?

It's grown. Now more than ever, I see all of us in the same boat, one big family.