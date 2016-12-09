Rich Warren: Axon is a cut above in smartphone market

Photo by: Provided The ZTE Axon 7.

Do you suffer from bling phone? That's bling, not ring.

Smartphones fuse technology with status. The name on the phone often means more than performance or durability.

Everyone desires easy, rapid operation, a clear, bright screen and perhaps a good camera, yet style supplants substance. Phone manufacturers studied automotive manufacturers in creating status phones with basically the same innards as far less expensive models.

Apple, a relatively small player worldwide, dominates the smartphone market as a status symbol. Its iPhones, solid performers, command top prices because they are iPhones and run Apple's excellent iOS operating system.

In the Android world, dozens of brands compete, each incorporating its own flavor of Android, ranging in price from $99 to $899.

Google designed the Android operating system and upgrades it every year or two to keep pace with Apple's iOS. Only Google's Pixel phones use pure, unadulterated Android. Originally, Google offered its Nexus brand as modestly priced, high-performance phones. This fall, it swapped Nexus for Pixel as premium phones priced nearly identical to the latest iPhones. I was going to trade my Nexus 5 for the Pixel until I saw the $650 price. The other premium brands, Samsung, LG and HTC, all charge at least that much for their best models. It's hard to justify spending that much on a device that will be obsolete and/or die within three years. My limit is $400 for a smartphone. (Shortly after I paid $400 for the Axon 7, it went on sale for $350.)

I spent hours researching every Android phone on the market. Each has its attributes and deficiencies when compared with the Pixel and best Samsung. I wanted a phone that offered the closest to the pure Android operating system without excess bloatware that clutters the screen and slows down operation. I wanted a phone with specifications as close as possible to the top of the line, non-combusting Samsung.

The ZTE Axon 7 met my criteria. ZTE is one of a handful of Chinese companies making super smartphones at less than two-thirds the price of the exalted brand names. I've been using the Axon 7 for 10 days with complete satisfaction. It's slightly larger and heavier than my ideal, with a 5.5-inch screen making for roughly 6-by-3-inch size and 6.17 ounces. The bright, clear quad-HD OLED (538 pixels per inch) display looks great in any light and makes text easy to read and works with Google's forthcoming Daydream virtual-reality platform.

ZTE endows the Axon with 4 GB operating memory and 64 GB of user memory (6 GB and 128 GB respectively are an option for about $100 more). You also can insert a 128 GB micro-SD memory card, a feature missing from many phones.

The instantaneous responsiveness of the phone makes it a joy. The fingerprint reader, which stores five different fingers, unlocks the phone with lightning swiftness. Battery life is good for this quality of screen. The battery generally lasts for 2-3 days of average usage if you're not watching videos or intensively playing games.

The ZTE MiFlavor layer on top of Android mildly slows operation and slightly clutters the screen. There's no reason for two clocks, two email systems, two texting apps, etc. The superior Android versions work fine. Currently, the phone ships with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, but ZTE promises an upgrade to the newest Android 7.0.1 Nougat shortly.

The 20-megapixel camera captures good photos, though I haven't spent much time with it. Reviews say it suffers in low light. ZTE prides itself by incorporating the best audio amplifiers and stereo speakers of any smartphone.

Most importantly, it works very well on the AT&T network for phone and data. Calls are exceptionally clear. ZTE fiddled with carrier compatibility, so you'll need to check if the Axon 7 works with Sprint and Verizon. Overall, the Axon 7 is the bargain of the year in smartphones.

Rich Warren, who lives in the Champaign area, is a longtime reviewer of consumer electronics. He can be emailed at hifiguy@mchsi.com.