Ask 'Mimi,' Dec. 11, 2016

Did anyone in the C-U area besides Nathan Gunn receive a Grammy nomination?

Yes, the perennial, Champaign-based Grammy nominee Archeophone Records, operated by Richard Martin and Meagan Hennessey, pictured above.

Two nods this year: best historical recording and best album liner notes for "Waxing the Gospel: Mass Evangelism and the Phonograph, 1890-1900," featuring various artists.

This is the first time Martin received a nod as a writer. Altogether, the Archeophone label has received 14 Grammy nominations, with seven of those for Martin and Hennessey as producers.

They won the 2006 Grammy for best historical album for "Lost Sounds: Blacks and the Birth of the Recording Industry, 1891-1922."

Who portrayed Santa Claus at the C-U Symphony "Holiday Glories" concert Thursday night?

That was Rodney Woodworth, who conducted the orchestra in "Sleigh Ride." A former professional actor, Woodworth also is a musician and has conducted "Sleigh Ride" for other orchestras.

Woodworth, who;s from Tolono, acted in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles before returning here and appearing in local productions, among them as Kris Kringle in "Miracle on 34th Street." He also portrays Good St. Nick around town.

Will the Boat Drunks do a Christmas show this year?

Yes, the popular band will offer "A Very Boat Drunks Christmas" at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Accord, 51 E. Main St., C. Cover: $8.

Now in its 15th year, the Boat Drunks started as a Jimmy Buffett cover/tribute band but has expanded, having released four albums of originals. The band is played somewhat regularly on Sirius/XM and performs nationwide, often with some of Buffett's Coral Reefer Band members.

In the last two months, we've been in Washington, D.C., Las Vegas and Key West," member Larry Lister said. "Our next out-of-town gig is on Bourbon Street in New Orleans on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend."

Lister calls the upcoming Christmas show "semi-rare" locally because the Boat Drunks have been playing more out-of-town gigs. At the event Saturday, the band will introduce two new members: Josh Houchin on electric/acoustic bass and Roger "Curly" Hendrickson on piano and Hammond organ. Both are seasoned musicians.

