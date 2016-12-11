John Frayne: Sinfonia da Camera ends semester on high note

The semester-ending concert by the Sinfonia da Camera earlier this month at Krannert was entitled "Windless Winter," and the phrase pointed to musical instruments rather than weather reports.

The novelty of the evening was the "Concertino for Timpani, Percussion and Strings" by Andrzej Panufnik with two of the outstanding Sinfonia performers, percussionist Ricardo Flores and timpanist William Moersch, as soloists, so the woodwind and brass players had the night off.

The evening began with a work near the top of the Baroque holiday charts, the so-called "Christmas Concerto" of Arcangelo Corelli. This was my second hearing of this piece in three days in Foellinger Great Hall, but its brilliance and charm is still fresh for me.

Director Ian Hobson, leading from the harpsichord, and the Sinfonia gave a well-disciplined and lively reading of this classic work. The "concertino" soloists of this Concerto Grosso were guest concertmaster Michael Barta, who is a professor of violin at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, and acting principal Benjamin Hayek, cello, and they both played their solos with assured distinction. I wish that they had been seated slightly away from the "ripieno" ensemble, so that the interplay and contrast of these two concerto grosso forces would be visually distinct.

Next on the program was Peter Warlock's 1926 "Capriol Suite," a modern arrangement of Renaissance dances from a 1589 collection. These dances offer a pleasant series of rhythmic and mood contrasts, and Hobson and the Sinfonia gave a sparkling performance of them. "Peter Warlock" was the pseudonym of Philip Heseltine, a notably eccentric critic and composer, who, as the character Julius Halliday, makes an unflattering appearance in D.H. Lawrence's novel "Women in Love."

Andrzej Panufnik (1914-1991) was a sad example of the disappointments of the expatriate. He was one of the leading composers of post-World War II Poland, but he suffered from the restrictions of Communist aesthetic ideology. In 1954, he escaped from Poland and settled in London, where he was free to compose as he liked, but his works attracted little interest at first.

On first hearing his "Concertino for Timpani, Percussion and Strings," I was positively impressed by his evident desire that the percussive instruments were to produce musical values, rather than to demonstrate how fast and loud they can be played.

Yes, oddly enough, this "concertino" is mostly a quiet work. Moersch at the timpani and Flores at an array of percussion instruments blended their playing into inventive and striking interactions with the strings. This was true of the first four of the work's sections.

In the last "Fine" (Italian for "End") section, Flores at the xylophone, vibraphone and drums and Moersch at the tympani were cut loose for an exciting percussive free-for-all.

In sum, Panufnik's work showed off Moersch and Flores' musicianship, as well as their virtuosity, and for their part, Hobson and the Sinfonia strings provided excellent rapport with the soloists.

After intermission came the longest work of the evening, Peter Tchaikovsky's 1880 work "Serenade for Strings," Opus 48. This is a familiar, often-played work, but for some reason, at this concert, the stately chorale-like opening of this work "hit the spot" for me.

Up to that point in the evening, the music had been interesting and attractive, but as the Tchaikovsky unfolded, with a stream of beautiful melody, I said to myself, "Now, this is great music!"

The second movement waltz was especially delightful, and the whole work was brought to life with splendid playing by the Sinfonia strings, and they were memorably conducted by Hobson.

By the way, the program note writer was wrong in his assertion that Tchaikovsky had never visited the U.S. He made a memorable appearance in New York, conducting his music at the inaugural concert in 1891 of what was later called Carnegie Hall.

Amid the applause after the Tchaikovsky "Serenade," Hobson announced an encore. Hobson's record producer in London, after the death of his wife, asked for memorial tributes from his friends and colleagues. Since most of the compositions tended to be solemn and serious, the producer asked Hobson for a lighter piece. So, Hobson then conducted the Sinfonia in something called "Coventry Casserole," in which the famous "Coventry Carol" made a tuneful appearance.

The "Casserole" was a charming piece, in which I especially enjoyed the final send-up of Paul Dukas' "The Sorcerer's Apprentice." Hobson as musical comedian who would have suspected?

John Frayne hosts "Classics of the Phonograph" on Saturdays at WILL-FM and, in retirement, teaches at the UI. Reach him at frayne@illinois.edu.