Look ahead: Top picks from Melissa Merli for the week to come
Guitar hero
If you want to hear virtuosic guitar playing, head to The Iron Post at 9 p.m. Saturday for the Goran Ivanovic Trio. Ivanovic, a Croatian-born guitarist, often collaborates with other virtuosos, including Fareed Haque, one of the most soulful and accomplished jazz/classical guitarists I've heard, and Andreas Kapsalis. A member of the New Music School in Chicago, Ivanovic studied at the Mozarteum in Salzburg with masters Elliot Fisk and Joaquin Clerch. Ivanovic has guest-taught at major universities and played at major festivals and clubs.
What a lineup!
"Mabel's Night Unplugged" at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Accord, 51 E. Main St., C, will benefit Josh's Fund and feature Jay Rosenstein, who was with Otis and the Elevators; Brian Leach (Last Gentlemen) and Brian Krumm (Great Crusades); Nick Rudd (Turning Curious) and Lynn Canfield (Ack-Ack, Moon Seven Times); Ken Draznik (Vertebrats); David Adams (Screams) and Dawna Nelson (Mudhens); and Edward Burch (Kennett Brothers). Also performing: Gloria Roubal, Kurt Bielema, Aron Stromberg, Jared Roberts and The Bashful Youngens. The cover: $15.
Screening of 'Aquarius'
The Art Theater Co-op will present a free screening for annual members at 6:30 p.m. Monday of the new Brazilian film, "Aquarius," with a Q&A afterward with Brazilian cinema specialist Glen Goodman. In the movie, well-known Brazilian actress Sonia Braga portrays a retired music critic battling a real-estate firm as she struggles to hold on to her apartment. A New York Times critic calls Braga's acting marvelous and surprising and the film captivating. Similar reviews are coming from other critics. If seats remain, non-members pay $10 for admission.
