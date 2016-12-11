Playing Critic: Hit the road to adventure in 'Final Fantasy XV'

Photo by: Square Enix Four friends hit the open road in search of adventure in 'Final Fantasy XV.'

Four young men set off on a road trip in a classic convertible. Their destination: the wedding (arranged) of the group's de facto leader to his childhood sweetheart — in effect making this voyage an extended bachelor party, minus the booze and strippers.

But the car breaks down, as do relations between nations, and the boys get caught up fighting a war not of their own making while striving to reach the bride-to-be.

"Final Fantasy XV" is billed as a title for "first-timers and fans" of the series alike. An apt description, I find. It embraces most of the core concepts that make a game a "Final Fantasy" while revamping the combat and magic systems to be more action-oriented and user-friendly, and adding a few other doses of welcome realism.

In case you aren't too familiar with the "Final Fantasy" series, despite the Roman numerals in the titles, most of the games aren't true sequels. Instead of repeated settings and characters, they're united by recurring concepts and nomenclature.

In other words, you'll know you're playing a "Final Fantasy" when you ride a Chocobo bird, visit an old mechanic named Cid, cast a Fira spell at an enemy or revive a character by using a Phoenix Down.

But beyond that core, "XV" is pretty much a new beastie, and I couldn't be happier about it.

Our heroes, Prince Noctis and his warrior crew — bodyguard Gladio, butler Ignis and photographer Prompto — cruise an open world in their car, with the only barriers to their wanderings being story-driven, i.e. closed borders due to a wartime footing.

The player is in control of only Noctis, and except for asking the others to execute defined techniques in battle when the "tech" meter is charged, you've got no real say in what they do.

That keeps the player's focus on Noctis, a necessity given the active combat system, where the player must actively target and attack enemies while simultaneously dodging and parrying blows.

But there's more to it than hitting buttons at the right time; you've got to strategize what weapon you're using to exploit vulnerabilities (you can switch on the fly between whatever four you've got equipped at the time), as well as target appendages in an attempt to break them — to weaken your foe and collect unique items — while also working to safeguard your teammates.

And unlike previous games, you can't just go flinging spells about willy-nilly. For one thing, you don't have a lot of magic by default. Spells are a finite, though rechargeable, resource, equipped alongside your weapons and expended as you cast them. You've got to build the spells yourself, which first requires you to find caches of elemental energy in the wild, then blend the energy in a magic flask — a hard-to-find item.

Essentially, there's three spells total — fire, blizzard and thunder — though you can customize how powerful they are and add effects to them, such as poison, curses, and healing, etc., by adding "catalysts" while mixing them. Also, there's friendly fire, so if Prince Noctis and friends are in close quarters with the enemy and you call down an inferno, you're all getting burned.

The trade-off is that right from the get-go, the magic you wield can be incredibly powerful. And in an open world where your level-15 party can inadvertently bump into a level-30 monster, that can be real life-saver.

There's a few other major changes to the mechanics, such as characters only level up in strength when they rest at camp or a rented room. But I'm tired of writing about the technical.

Where "Final Fantasy XV" really manages to stand out is in scenery and scale. The world is a wonderland of eye candy, a land of gorgeous cities and sweeping vistas, but where danger lurks — where demons walk at night, where bus-sized gryphons can snatch the player into the sky and gargantuan snakes can send you flying.

That's not to say that "XV" doesn't fall short in places. The relaxed and jovial nature of the prince's crew on their road trip doesn't meld well with the backdrop of war and conflict driving their adventure. And the economics of the game world make little sense: meals at diners generally cost more than powerful weapons.

That said, it's a vast and highly enjoyable game that offers more than 70 hours of fun, and you don't have to have ever played a previous "Final Fantasy" to understand what's going on.

Joel Leizer is The News-Gazette's Playing Critic. Contact him at jleizer@news-gazette.com.