Studio Visit: Sabrina Donnelly

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Sabrina Donnelly

Sabrina Donnelly of rural Danville is an artist, a freelance graphic designer and a judicial clerk at the Vermilion County Courthouse.

How did you feel about having a piece selected for the Parkland alumni show?

I was very excited, and after I went to the show and saw the level of talent there, I really felt good about being included. Some of the artists I had heard of and didn't realize they had gone to Parkland. That's where I got my associate's degree in graphic design.

Did you go on for a four-year degree?

No, I didn't. Part of the curriculum at Parkland was you had a job for credit. I actually got a job, at Herr's, after I received my degree. I worked there about four years and then I ended up at The Commercial-News as a graphic designer in the ad services department. I worked there for 15 years.

When did you first get into art?

I've always drawn, even in grade school. Then in junior high school, Francine Sinsabaugh was my teacher. She just made art so cool. She was great.

At Parkland, I studied Drawing 1 and 2 with Jack Ekstrom. He made art exciting. He introduced us to well-known artists who drew, and our class would go to the Art Expo in Chicago. He talked about how important it was to see what other people are doing, not to be in your own world. So I try to do that now.

Do you do mainly representational work?

Yes, I'm one of those people who have to see what they draw. I admire people like Bonnie Switzer (of Urbana) and what she does, but I could never in a million years do what she does.

What media do you use?

Acrylics. I've gotten into that lately. I also do handmade paper paintings. I learned that from Beverly Ward. I work a lot with Prismacolor colored pencils on Mylar, and I've done pastels, too. I also use graphite on Bristol paper.

What kind of subjects?

It's usually nature. I guess I'm a country girl and I like being outdoors. I'm drawn to flowers and landscapes. I like to go to parks and gardens. I like to take a lot of reference photos. That's what I do in the summer, and then I draw and paint over the winter.

Aren't you involved with the Danville Art League?

I joined after I graduated from college because I didn't want to not be involved in art again. I actually worked at Anchor Hocking for a few years after high school, and then they closed the plant, so I was able to go back to school through the Job Training Partnership. I went to Parkland because Danville Area Community College didn't offer a graphic design degree.

Don't you teach at the Art League, too?

I do a little teaching there. I try to offer a drawing class at least once a year. The Art League does the Sharon Schmitz Open Art Show Competition each year, and that gives me an incentive to get something done over the winter. She was my mentor, as far as the Art League went.

Do you show your work?

Usually the shows are through the Art League. I also try to enter the fall shows at the Paris Bicentennial Art Center. I was accepted there and in the Tarble Arts Center's Biennial Drawing/Watercolor Exhibition: Illinois. I've also been part of some group shows at the Alley Gallery in Danville.

Have you won any awards?

I have here in town and once or twice in Paris.

Why do you like making art?

Right now, it's kind of my therapy. I do it in the evenings to relax. I try drawing a little bit every night. I've just always liked art. Even if I'm not drawing in the summers, I like to go to the art shows and fairs.