That's entertainment: Spotlighting events throughout the area

Photo by: Provided Tiny Moving Parts will play The Accord in downtown Champaign on Thursday.

MUSIC SCENE

Performances at Canaan Academy

The Canaan Victory Chorale and Inter-Faith Singers of Champaign County will perform excerpts from G.F. Handel's "Messiah" at 6 p.m. today at Canaan Academy Gymnasium, 207 S. Central Ave., U.

The soloists will be Rick Rhodes, bass; John Macy, bass; Jackline Madegwa Woodard, soprano; Joycelynn Trask, soprano; Shandra Summerville, alto; and Davion Williams, tenor. The director is Willie Summerville and piano accompanist, Beverly Hillmer.

Also performing: the Twin City Bible Church Orchestra, with concertmaster Shelly Stearns, and select members of the Urbana High School Orchestra, directed by Tamra Gingold.

The concert is free and open to the public. A freewill offering will be taken for the Canaan Academy scholarship fund.

Amasong will present concert

Amasong, Champaign-Urbana's Premiere Lesbian/Feminist Chorus, will present the second of its 2016 Winter Concert, "Aurora: A Light Undimmed," at 4 p.m. today at McKinley Presbyterian Church, 809 S. Fifth St., C. The suggested donation is $20, but people may give less or more, if they can.

The award-winning amateur chorus performs folkloric, women-oriented and classical music, drawing most heavily from folk music from around the world and music that is written by women or music that reflects upon their experiences.

Its director, Jill Crandall, was the founding director of the Meridian Women's Chorus in Athens, Ga., and joined Amasong after she moved to Champaign in 2011. She arranges music for women's and bell choirs and has sung with numerous choral groups here and in England. She also conducts the adult choir at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Champaign.

Flashback to the 1960s

The Parkland Pops will perform hit tunes from the 1960s at 1 p.m. Saturday in Parkland Theatre's Second Stage. The concert is free and open to the public.

Director Brian Hagy will lead the 14-member chorus in more than a dozen familiar selections, including "King of the Road," "Yesterday," "Stop! In the Name of Love," "California Dreaming," "My Girl" and "The Loco-Motion."

The Parkland Pops choir is open to community members, including those with special needs. For more information, visit faa.parkland.edu/music/ensembles.html.

Christmas show and a meal

The Bellflower Country Opry will host its next show at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bellflower Community Center, 202 Center St.

The family Christmas show will feature the house band — and Santa Claus. The doors will open at 6 p.m., and a potluck will begin at 5:30 p.m. The Opry will furnish the meat, table service and beverage; bring a dish to share. There will be no charge for the meal.

Tickets for the show are $10, with children 12 and younger admitted free.

Central group going to Georgia

The Champaign Central High School Jazz Ensemble, directed by John Currey, is one of 12 high school jazz bands selected to participate in the 11th annual Swing Central Jazz High School Jazz Band Competition and Workshop produced by the Savannah (Ga.) Music Festival.

The students will work over three days in late March with jazz masters and perform in the "Jazz on the River" showcase on Savannah's River Street, play in competition rounds and attend a variety of Savannah Music Festival performances.

"This was a fantastic group of applicants. These young people and their teachers represent the best in high school jazz in America today," said Swing Central Jazz Associate Artistic Director Marcus Roberts. "Leading Swing Central Jazz is one of the most important things I do. Year after year, we hear from educators and students that our innovative approach to big band jazz is creating better musicians and stronger jazz programs across the country."

The 12 bands will compete for $13,000 in cash awards. Central High's ensemble is the only one from Illinois participating in the event.

Goran Ivanovic Trio coming to Post

The Chicago-based Goran Ivanovic Trio will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Iron Post, 120 S. Race St., U. His bass player is Mike Harmon, a graduate of the University of Illinois jazz studies program.

A guitarist, Ivanovic often collaborates with other well-known Chicago musicians, among them classical and jazz master guitarist Fareed Haque. One of his best-known recordings is "Seven Boats," a collaboration with Haque released in 2004. Ivanovic also plays on the 2009 duo album with fingerstyle guitarist Andreas Kapsalis.

Ivanovic incorporates into his playing jazz, traditional Balkan, flamenco and classical styles.

Accord hosting Tiny Moving Parts

The Minnesota-based trio, Tiny Moving Parts, will headline a show at The Accord, 51 E. Main St., C, on Thursday, with Microwave and A Will Away as opening acts. The show will be from 6:30 to 10 p.m. General admission is $12.

The trio's tight, emotionally charged punk is credited to the fact the three are family: guitarist/vocalist Dylan Mattheisen and his cousins Billy Chevalier and Matt Chevalier grew up playing music together in their tiny hometown of Benson.

They taught themselves to play by watching YouTube videos. Their music caught the attention of Triple Crown Records, which released the trio's sophomore record, "Pleasant Living," in 2014 and its most recent record, "Celebrate," this past spring. "Celebrate" received critical acclaim from NPR, Noisey, Brooklyn Vegan and Alternative Press and was nominated in its "Best Underground Band" category this year.

HOLIDAY SCENE

Santa coming to the Virginia

The Champaign Center Partnership with Hickory Point Bank will bring Santa Claus to the Virginia Theatre from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Dec. 21 to meet with children. Each child will receive a candy cane, and parents are encouraged to take pictures.