What to get your gamer this holiday season

Christmas and Hanukkah are drawing near, and you're wondering once again what to get the "gamer" in your life. JOEL LEIZER, The News-Gazette's resident expert on the subject, is here with a few ideas.

Tips before we begin

While buying someone a game sounds like a simple proposition, it's actually very easy to make a mistake.

First, you've got to match the game to the system your intended recipient owns in order for it to work out. For example, PlayStation 4 games work with PS4s, not PS3s or Xboxes. If you buy for the wrong system, make sure you've got a gift receipt to give as well.

Second, you might want to make sure it's age appropriate. If you think all video games are for children, you haven't been paying attention. Many are intended for adult audiences and may contain violence, strong language and/or realistic nudity. Check the ESRB rating of the game (printed on the box) to understand what potentially objectionable material is featured.

Third, once upon a time, anything that was a movie or TV tie-in was to be avoided like the plague. Now, if it's got "Telltale" or "LEGO" somewhere in the title, it's actually probably really good.

GOOD LUCK FINDING ...

E very year, a few "must-have" products are released. In the world of video games, this year's are the PlayStation VR headset (left) and the NES Classic Edition mini-console).

PlayStation VR (it stands for "virtual reality") is available as a standalone headset for $399.99, though to use it, one also needs a PlayStation 4 console, a PS4 camera ($59.99), two PS Move controllers and a game. A launch bundle that contains everything except the console is also available for $499.99.

The NES Classic (right) is a small console pre-loaded with 30 classic Nintendo Entertainment System games that plugs into a television. It's supposed to sell for $59.99.

But the truth is, both devices are in high demand with limited supply. Unless you've already got one in hand or you're willing to pay significantly over retail price, you're most likely not going to get your hands on one by Dec. 25. Supplies should ease after the holiday if you're able to wait, but otherwise, you might want to pick something else.

As far as good alternatives go, there really isn't one for the PlayStation VR. You can find cheap VR headsets, which generally plug into modern smartphones, but the software is limited, they aren't very comfortable and the experience is subpar overall. On the other end of the spectrum, Oculus Rift ($599) and HTC Vive ($799) blow PlayStation VR away in terms of quality, but a powerful — and pricey — personal computer is also required.

I do have a few good substitutes for the NES Classic, however: The Retro-Bit Generations mini-console ($54.99) has more than 90 retro games from Capcom, Data East, Irem and others built in. The Atari Flashback 7, with 101 old games, can be had for a little over $46. And the SEGA Genesis Classic, with 80 games installed, sells for $49.75 on Amazon.

TOP-TIER TITLES

Holiday season is also the time when some of the biggest games of the year are released, and 2016 has been no exception. Among the many, many great titles out there:

Role-playing: "Final Fantasy XV" (PS4, Xbox One) — This sweeping fantasy tells a coming-of-age story against a backdrop of politics, war and high adventure.

First-person shooter: "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" (PS4, Xbox One, PC) — Players will enjoy epic fragfests on planet and off in the latest in this bestselling franchise.

Online multiplayer: "Overwatch" (PS4, Xbox One, PC) — It's player versus player in nonstop battles using a colorful variety of superheroes, each with a unique role to play.

Action-adventure: "Dishonored 2" (PS4, Xbox One, PC) — Empress Emily's throne has been usurped. Will you carve a bloody path of revenge or show mercy to all on your quest for justice?

Sports: "FIFA 17" (PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360) — If it's in the game of soccer, it's pretty much guaranteed to be in this game.

Simulation: "Prison Architect" (PS4, Xbox One, PC) — Build and run a prison in exacting detail. Do you have what it takes to be a warden?

For kids: "Dragon Quest Builders" (PS4, PS Vita) — Meld the free-wheeling block-building game-play of "Minecraft" with more-structured role-playing storytelling.

IT'S FUN TO ACCESSORIZE

While many games are great on their own, they can be even better with the right accessories.

If you know someone loves driving games, they'll likely appreciate a solid steering-wheel controller. Flight-simulator fans will love a flight pack, with stick, throttle and pedals. And quality headphones — so little Billy can get immersed in his game without shattering Mom's peace and quiet — are always welcome.

Look for solid build quality if you want to give a gift that keeps on giving. If it doesn't feel sturdy, it probably isn't. For driving and flight controllers, Thrustmaster and Logitech have good reputations.

As for headphones, comfort and sound quality are key, but you can frankly spend a mint on getting someone a fantastic pair that works on only one system. But there are some good all-arounders that won't break the bank, such as the HyperX Cloud Stinger ($49.99) or the SteelSeries Arctis 3 ($79.99).

EDUCATION IS KEY

Maybe you know someone who's really into gaming but you think it'd be nice if they did something besides vegetate in front of the TV all day.

You could drag them outside kicking and screaming, but maybe it's better if you stimulate their minds in other ways.

Books can be inspiring, for example.

Introduce a hardcore Minecraft player to art and architecture with "Beautiful Minecraft," ($19.95, left) a 112-page full-color picture book that showcases some of the fantastical creations players have made in game. Or help that "Assassin's Creed" player understand the real people and places depicted in the games with books about the Crusades, Renaissance Italy and the pirate era, for example.

Or try to inspire them to build their own games, computers and robots, wit h open-source electronics starter kits, such as Raspberry Pi and Arduino (right). These can teach anyone — from kids to adults — the basics of computer hardware, programming and mechanical engineering, and average about $75 to $100.